S5Ep13: The Go and Tell Bible Storybook

This week Mike and Sarah talk with author Laura Richie about her new book, The Go and Tell Bible Storybook. Jesus’ good work didn’t end when He returned to His Father—God’s Spirit came and continued the rescue! Follow along through 30 Bible stories that show how the Holy Spirit came and what Jesus’ friends did. Experience the adventures of Peter, Paul, and other believers from the Pentecost celebration through the Acts of the Apostles. These stories will keep your child amazed, engaged, and inspired with: a key Bible verse at the beginning of each story a conversation-starting question at the end of each story beautiful illustrations and intriguing maps learning opportunities for the littlest hearts to share the love of Jesus Read the stories for a month as a daily family devotional or throughout the year. Get excited to go and tell how Jesus makes everything good and new! Laura Richie is a wife, homeschooling mom and registered nurse. A missionary kid for several years, Laura confesses she didn’t truly understand her need to be rescued until later in life. Now she delights in sharing the beauty and grace of her Rescuer through her books, The Advent Storybook, The Easter Storybook and the latest release of The Go-and-Tell Storybook. Laura resides in Oklahoma with her husband and four children. For more information or to connect with Richie, visit https://laurarichie.com/.