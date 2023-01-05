Over 1 Million Downloads!
With hosts author Sarah Humphrey and author, co-creator of VeggieTales, and voice of Larry the Cucumber Mike Nawrocki.
If you ha... More
S5Ep16: Since the Baby Came
This week hosts Mike Nawrocki and Sarah Humphrey talk with author Kathleen Long Bostrom about her new book, Since the Baby Came: A Sibling's Learning-to-Love Story in 16 Poems. This charming, playful story-in-verse introduces children to a variety of different poetic forms while walking them through all the twists and turns of welcoming a new baby into the family. Mama is having a baby. Everything’s starting to change. God, can you tell me what happened? Life is becoming so strange. Since the Baby Came offers a unique take on a timeless topic. The heartfelt and humorous drama unfolds completely in verse, addressing the full range of emotions a young child experiences when a new baby joins the family—from surprise and confusion to feelings of neglect and jealousy to wholehearted tenderness and affection. The book also introduces young children to the playfulness and fun of various forms of poetry, from senryu to villanelle. Look out! It’s a diaper volcano! Forgive me for being abrupt. There isn’t much time to explain—OH! That thing is about to erupt!
5/1/2023
34:27
S5Ep16: Like Me
This week Mike and Sarah interview author Laura Wifler about her new book, Like Me: A Story About Disability and Discovering God's Image in Every Person. This children’s picture book follows a sibling of a child with a disability as they go through their day. A simple story with an important message, Like Me helps kids recognize the many similarities they share with disabled kids and model a loving and understanding approach to the differences. “God made you, God loves you, God is kind to you.” It can be hard for children to take those three life-changing truths into their hearts and treat others with love and understanding, especially when they encounter those whose needs differ drastically from theirs. Through a sibling’s eyes, young readers will tag along on a day of a child with a disability. As the two siblings play with friends, go to therapy, and spend time with family, relatable comparisons will help children understand a different type of family life, building empathy for children with disabilities along the way. Like Me opens the door to meaningful talks with your child about empathy, compassion, diversity, and God’s love for them and others. Laura Wifler is the cofounder of Risen Motherhood, the executive director and cohost of the podcast, and coauthor of Risen Motherhood: Gospel Hope for Everyday Moments. Laura, her husband and her three children live in central Iowa.
4/23/2023
43:21
S5Ep15: 40 Days to a Joyful Motherhood
This week on The Bible for Kids podcast we have one for all the moms out there! Mike talks with co-host and author Sarah Humphrey about her new book, 40 Days to a Joyful Motherhood. 40 Days to a Joyful Motherhood offers mothers the chance to dive more deeply into what it means to understand your identity, let go of comparison, and embrace the beautiful mess that so often defines motherhood. With poignant truths on self-care, grace, and spirituality, Humphrey shares her wisdom for the joyful moments, the difficult moments, and each moment in between. Humphrey’s devotional provides reflection and contemplation amidst the hurry of motherhood, and encourages mothers to meditate on their own unique and invaluable identity. Spanning 40 days, Humphrey draws from her own experience to offer readers authentic and thoughtful advice on how to slow down, be present, and meditate on God’s word―even when life seems out of control. Humphrey’s devotional touches on topics such as: Understanding your identity Learning to nurture yourself Transforming your habits Letting go of comparison Coping with loss Setting boundaries and finding support Humphrey’s thoughtful, sincere advice and heartfelt observations are an encouragement to readers in this soul-stirring devotional dedicated to the beauty (and mess) of motherhood.
4/17/2023
26:14
S5Ep14: Before You Meet Your Future Husband
This week hosts Sarah Humprey and Mike Nawrocki talk with returning guest Tricia Goyer about her new book co-written with Robin Gun, Before You Meet Your Future Husband: 30 Questions to Ask Yourself and 30 Heartfelt Prayers. Bestselling author Robin Jones Gunn teams up with author and teen advocate Tricia Goyer on a devotional for young single women to help them establish God-honoring thinking and beliefs that will lay a firm foundation for their future marriage. Movies, television, and novels feature glamorous portrayals of dating and marriage, giving us unrealistic expectations of what true love looks like. A beautiful counterpoint to those dreamy fantasies, Before You Meet Your Future Husband focuses on three areas you, as a young woman, need to address in preparing for marriage: • your heart—nurturing a place where healthy love can grow • your head—realigning your thoughts with biblical truth • your hands—learning to make the most of your God-given potential This uplifting, interactive devotional helps you approach dating from a place of peace and strength, whether you’re in a relationship now or simply hope to be married one day. With a focus on your own transformation, Before You Meet Your Future Husband offers biblical guidance, real-life stories, thought-provoking questions, and intentional prayers to help you prepare now for the future God has in store for you. Discover the freedom and contentment that come from preparing for a God-honoring, life-giving relationship.
4/10/2023
25:52
S5Ep13: The Go and Tell Bible Storybook
This week Mike and Sarah talk with author Laura Richie about her new book, The Go and Tell Bible Storybook. Jesus’ good work didn’t end when He returned to His Father—God’s Spirit came and continued the rescue! Follow along through 30 Bible stories that show how the Holy Spirit came and what Jesus’ friends did. Experience the adventures of Peter, Paul, and other believers from the Pentecost celebration through the Acts of the Apostles. These stories will keep your child amazed, engaged, and inspired with: a key Bible verse at the beginning of each story a conversation-starting question at the end of each story beautiful illustrations and intriguing maps learning opportunities for the littlest hearts to share the love of Jesus Read the stories for a month as a daily family devotional or throughout the year. Get excited to go and tell how Jesus makes everything good and new! Laura Richie is a wife, homeschooling mom and registered nurse. A missionary kid for several years, Laura confesses she didn’t truly understand her need to be rescued until later in life. Now she delights in sharing the beauty and grace of her Rescuer through her books, The Advent Storybook, The Easter Storybook and the latest release of The Go-and-Tell Storybook. Laura resides in Oklahoma with her husband and four children. For more information or to connect with Richie, visit https://laurarichie.com/.
