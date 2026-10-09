There are few things more exhilarating than landing a line just right.

I learned that years ago when I was acting in plays. You feel it immediately. The timing lands. The room responds. And something in you lights up.

But life has a way of becoming its own stage.

We spend years trying to reach the whole room. Trying to impress people. Trying to lead well. Trying to win over critics. Trying to make sure the people in the back are paying attention.

And somewhere along the way, we can forget the people sitting in the first row.

The people who know us.

The people who love us.

The people who were never asking for a performance in the first place.

This episode of Steady Notes is about learning who matters, what attention costs, and why the people closest to us should not always get whatever is left after everyone else has had their share.

One question in this episode has stayed with me:

What did it cost them to keep being fine with it?

That one is worth sitting with.

If you are somewhere in your own fourth quarter—or even if you are nowhere near it—I hope this episode gives you a reason to look again at the people in your first row.

They were never grading your performance.

They just wanted you.

Listen to “Play to the First Row.”

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