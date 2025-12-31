SongWriter turns stories into songs

Belonging & Collective Action: Viet Thanh Nguyen + Thao Nguyen
12/30/2025 | 49 mins.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen (The Sympathizer) gives a talk about belonging at a live performance at the Litquake Festival. San Francisco State University's Dr. Russell Jeung speaks about founding Stop AAPI Hate and Asian identity and belonging. He describes how the pandemic seems to have revived and strengthened longstanding hate towards Asian Americans, and explains his term for collective action against this, "flocking." Thao Nguyen (of the Get Down Stay Down) plays a new song called "Keep It Moving."Chapters:00:04:58Viet Thanh Nguyen speaks about belonging at a live event during in San Francisco.00:27:05Dr. Russell Jeung speaks about his research on belonging, collective action, and the founding of Stop AAPI Hate.00:40:20Thao Nguyen introduces her new song.
Fear & Political Polarization: Beth Macy + Palmyra
12/16/2025 | 49 mins.
Journalist and bestselling author Beth Macy (Dopesick) reads a piece she wrote to accompany her new memoir Papergirl, about her family's struggle with opposing political views. She describes a slow process of reconnecting with her conservative brother through simple things like fly fishing and the love of music. The University of Virginia's Dr. Rachel Wahl talks about how hard it can be to break through polarization, and gives some simple advice for people struggling with the issue. The band Palmyra –whose guitarist and singer is Beth's youngest child – talks about trans rights, and plays a song written in response to Beth's story titled "Appalachian Adam's Apple Smile."Chapters:00:01:36 Distorted Connections: Beth Macy tells a story about family and political polarization, and the power of music00:15:46 Breaking Polarization: Dr. Rachel Wahl discusses ways to engage, even across tremendous divides in politics and even facts.00:25:29 The Conduit of Music: the members of Palmyra discuss identity, the ways that music connects us, and the exhaustion and overwhelm of today.00:43:54 "Appalachian Adam's Apple Smile," the new song by Palmyra
Season 7 Trailer
12/02/2025 | 1 mins.
The trailer for season seven includes mention of the themes we'll be working on, and some of the upcoming guests, including Jennifer Egan, Jamila Woods, Kaveh Akbar, Rhett Miller, and others!
Ben Okri + Matshidiso
12/17/2024 | 1h 6 mins.
Poet, author, and playwright Ben Okri reads his story "A Wrinkle in the Realm," and talks about music and dream logic. Stanford's Dr. Tomás Jiménez speaks about polarization, belonging, and empathy. And podcaster and songwriter Matshidiso returns to SongWriter, and co-writes a song with Ben OkriYou can hear Matshidiso's recent single, Dreams, and her first episode with Charlie Gilmour, and songs Ben Okri co-wrote with Damon Albarn (Gorillaz, Blur) and Tony Allen, Cosmosis, and with Harper Simon, Wishes and StarsA playlist of Ben Arthur's songs featured in season six (as instrumentals or written as a response to an episode) can be found on Apple Music or Spotify
Sarfraz Manzoor + SK & the Kings
12/03/2024 | 45 mins.
At a live performance in London, journalist, filmmaker, and author Sarfraz Manzoor reads a piece he wrote for SongWriter about the things he had to learn for himself. Researcher Dr. Elizabeth Gulliford talks about her work at the Jubilee Center for Character & Virtues, and the ways reconciliation and forgiveness work within Sarfraz's story. And SK and the Kings perform a brand-new song written in response called "Lessons."For the live show, Ben wrote a song in response to Sarfraz's story - and inspired in part by a comment author Salman Rushdie made on Ezra Klein's pod - called "Love and Be Loved." It's streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify, etc
