SongWriter turns stories into songs

Journalist and bestselling author Beth Macy (Dopesick) reads a piece she wrote to accompany her new memoir Papergirl, about her family's struggle with opposing political views. She describes a slow process of reconnecting with her conservative brother through simple things like fly fishing and the love of music. The University of Virginia's Dr. Rachel Wahl talks about how hard it can be to break through polarization, and gives some simple advice for people struggling with the issue. The band Palmyra –whose guitarist and singer is Beth's youngest child – talks about trans rights, and plays a song written in response to Beth's story titled "Appalachian Adam's Apple Smile."Chapters:00:01:36 Distorted Connections: Beth Macy tells a story about family and political polarization, and the power of music00:15:46 Breaking Polarization: Dr. Rachel Wahl discusses ways to engage, even across tremendous divides in politics and even facts.00:25:29 The Conduit of Music: the members of Palmyra discuss identity, the ways that music connects us, and the exhaustion and overwhelm of today.00:43:54 "Appalachian Adam's Apple Smile," the new song by Palmyra