So Many Roads: A Grateful Dead Podcast
So Many Roads: A Grateful Dead Podcast

P.Bouley
MusicMusic History
So Many Roads: A Grateful Dead Podcast
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • A First Phish Show at MSG: "This Is Where I'm Meant To Be"

    02/02/2026 | 20 mins.
    A longtime fan takes a friend to her first Phish show at Madison Square Garden, tracing the nerves, the lift-off, and the afterglow that follows days later. The story becomes less about songs and more about belonging, pride, and the surprise of feeling at feeling at home. We talk about her  personal journey within a communal wave and why people keep coming back. 

    Thanks for riding along on So Many Roads.
    If you’re enjoying the journey, follow, rate, and share the show — it really helps the music reach more people.
    https://linktr.ee/somanyroadspodcast

  • Bob Weir, the Grateful Dead & the American Myth

    01/15/2026 | 14 mins.
    As the country nears 250 years, we consider the frontier thesis, its shadows, and its promise. America has always valued the adventure not the destination. For more than six decades, Weir chose the road and invited us to climb aboard, reminding us that identity is made in motion and sustained by those who hold the center when the night gets loud. 
    This is our short tribute to Bob Weir, an American Cowboy, may he Rest In Peace. 
    This is our short tribute to Bob Weir, an American Cowboy, may he Rest In Peace. 
    Thanks for riding along on So Many Roads.
    If you’re enjoying the journey, follow, rate, and share the show — it really helps the music reach more people.
    https://linktr.ee/somanyroadspodcast

  • Born On The Bus: Katie from Jam Band News

    12/29/2025 | 46 mins.
    We trace Katie's path from a childhood steeped in Grateful Dead lore to a career shaping how fans discover shows. Along the way, she shares a tender Fare Thee Well story, the rise of Jam Band News, her JamBase work, and why Westville Music Bowl feels like home.
    Thanks for riding along on So Many Roads.
    If you’re enjoying the journey, follow, rate, and share the show — it really helps the music reach more people.
    https://linktr.ee/somanyroadspodcast

  • Donna Jean’s Road: Muscle Shoals to the Grateful Dead

    11/24/2025 | 14 mins.
    In this episode, we honor Donna Jean Godchaux’s life and legacy, tracing her path from Muscle Shoals precision to the fearless edge of the Grateful Dead and the soulful warmth of the Jerry Garcia Band. Along the way, we revisit key tours, essential recordings, and the moments that define her lasting impact.

    • Muscle Shoals training and session craft
    • Joining the Dead and embracing risk
    • Why JGB showcased her voice best
    • Post-Dead chapters and continued collaborations
    • Legacy and remembrance 

    Thanks for riding along on So Many Roads.
    If you’re enjoying the journey, follow, rate, and share the show — it really helps the music reach more people.
    https://linktr.ee/somanyroadspodcast

  • The Unbroken Chain: Phil Lesh, Daniel Donato, and The Capitol Theatre

    11/02/2025 | 25 mins.
    A room can change the way music moves — and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester is one of those rare spaces where the past hums in the walls and every note cuts sharper. We follow a living thread from the Grateful Dead’s legendary 1971 run to Daniel Donato’s first headlining night, exploring how tradition and risk keep pushing each other forward.
    From the Dead’s debut of Bertha, Loser, and the luminous Dark Star → Wharf Rat sequence to Donato’s Telecaster fire and cosmic-country swagger, the Cap remains a stage that rewards daring. Phil Lesh’s legacy still anchors the room, and Donato’s blend of twang and transcendence feels like the next verse in that story.
    Fans, friends, and familiar spirits all add to the charge — proof that at The Cap, history doesn’t just echo; it evolves.
    Thanks for riding along on So Many Roads.
    If you’re enjoying the journey, follow, rate, and share the show — it really helps the music reach more people.
    https://linktr.ee/somanyroadspodcast

About So Many Roads: A Grateful Dead Podcast

So Many Roads Podcast is a show inspired by the Grateful Dead and the endless ways their music connects us. As a longtime fan, I’ve realized there’s still so much to learn—not just about the band, but about the culture, history, and personal stories that surround it. Each episode, I’ll sit down with guests to explore their journeys, uncover new perspectives, and take a deep dive into topics I have yet to investigate. So whether you're a longtime Deadhead or are just starting to explore, join me as I learn from the people who’ve lived it. 🎶🎙️
MusicMusic HistoryMusic Interviews

So Many Roads: A Grateful Dead Podcast: Podcasts in Family

