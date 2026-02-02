So Many Roads: A Grateful Dead Podcast

A room can change the way music moves — and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester is one of those rare spaces where the past hums in the walls and every note cuts sharper. We follow a living thread from the Grateful Dead’s legendary 1971 run to Daniel Donato’s first headlining night, exploring how tradition and risk keep pushing each other forward.

From the Dead’s debut of Bertha, Loser, and the luminous Dark Star → Wharf Rat sequence to Donato’s Telecaster fire and cosmic-country swagger, the Cap remains a stage that rewards daring. Phil Lesh’s legacy still anchors the room, and Donato’s blend of twang and transcendence feels like the next verse in that story.

Fans, friends, and familiar spirits all add to the charge — proof that at The Cap, history doesn’t just echo; it evolves.

Thanks for riding along on So Many Roads.

