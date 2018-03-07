001 Welcome to Shutter Nonsense! Gear, Workshops & Banter

In the first episode of 'Shutter Nonsense,' nature photographers Michael Rung and Jeffrey Tadlock kick off their new casual and light-hearted photography podcast. Recording live from the Smoky Mountains National Park, they discuss their experiences co-leading a workshop, the challenges and strategies for dealing with weather conditions, and their personal backgrounds in photography. They also delve into equipment choices, notably tripods and heads, and share some useful tips for setting up compositions. The conversation touches on the intricacies of managing photography workshops and the importance of community feedback. The episode sets the tone for future bi-weekly releases, promising candid discussions, guest appearances, and interactive listener engagement. Highlights include: Meet the Hosts Workshop Experiences in the Smoky Mountains Importance of Quality Tripods Podcast Goals and Direction Links to Visit: Website: https://www.shutternonsense.com/ YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ShutterNonsensePodcast Patreon Community: https://www.patreon.com/ShutterNonsense Michael's Website: MichaelRungPhotography.com Jeffrey's Website: JeffreyTadlock.com