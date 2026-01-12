Episode SummaryAustin and Vik break down NVIDIA’s CES 2026 keynote, focusing on Vera Rubin, DGX Spark and DGX Station, uneducated investor panic, and physical AI.Key TakeawaysDGX Spark brings server-class NVIDIA architecture to the desktop at low power, aimed at developers, enthusiasts, and enterprises experimenting locally. DGX Station functions more like a mini-AI rack on-prem: Grace Blackwell for inference and development without full racks The historical parallel is mainframes to minicomputers, expanding compute TAM rather than displacing cloud usage. On-prem AI converts some GPU rental OpEx into CapEx, appealing to CFOs NVIDIA positioned autonomy as physical AI with vision-language-action models and early Mercedes-Benz deployments in 2026. Vera Rubin integrates CPU, GPU, DPU, networking, and photonics into a single platform, emphasizing Ethernet for scale-out. (Where was the Infiniband switch?) The new Vera CPU highlights rising CPU importance for agentic workloads through higher core counts, SMT, and large LPDDR capacity. Rubin GPU’s move to HBM4 and adaptive precision targets inference efficiency gains and lower cost per token. Context memory storage elevates SSDs and DPUs, enabling massive KV cache offload beyond HBM and DRAM. Cable-less rack design and warm-water cooling show NVIDIA’s shift from raw performance toward manufacturability and enterprise polish.