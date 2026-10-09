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101 episodes
- 00:00 – Intro: AI-Designed Viruses and the Stanford Breakthrough02:10 – The Dual-Use Dilemma & Biosecurity Frontiers04:15 – Recreating Pathogens: Horse Pox & Smallpox Precedents06:25 – Anthropic Report: AI Exploits and Bioweapon Risks08:38 – Gain of Function, Geopolitics, and Asymmetric Threats11:35 – Interview Begins: Kevin Esvelt on CRISPR Gene Drives14:00 – The Inventor's Dilemma & Countering Gene Drives17:10 – Eradicating Malaria vs. Regulatory Challenges19:07 – Analyzing the Stanford Bacteriophage Experiment22:38 – The Threat of Limitless AI-Generated Pandemic Variants24:14 – Ordering 1918 Flu DNA: Testing Gene Synthesis Screening30:26 – Regulatory Loopholes in Select Agent Screening33:35 – Legislative Solutions & DNA Fragment Oversight35:50 – Designing Competent Bioweapons vs. Natural Pathogens38:28 – State Actors, Biopreparat, and "Dead Hand" Switches42:30 – Targeted Pathogens & The Probability of AI/Bio Catastrophe (p(doom))47:20 – Biodefense Solutions: PPE, Hadrien Project, and Critical Infrastructure51:24 – Far-UVC Lighting & Glycol Misting to End Airborne Disease57:42 – Closing Thoughts & Where to Find Kevin Esvelt's Work
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About Scott Carney Investigates
Investigative journalist Scott Carney explores true crime, cult psychology, biohacking, fitness revolutions, climate change calamities, organ trafficking and a whole lot more. Get exclusive access and bonus material at Patreon https://patreon.com/sgcarney ©PokeyBear LLC 2023-Podcast website
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