Scandalized
Scandalized

Boise State Public Radio
GovernmentHistory
Scandalized
    S1.5: Live from Treefort 2025!

    10/27/2025 | 45 mins.

    As a topper for our mini-season, we’re bringing you a live show we did earlier in 2025 from Treefort Music Fest in Boise! Charlie reminds Jaci about Howard Dean’s “scream heard ‘round the world," and Jaci schools Charlie on a big city mayor who might have been better off not writing a children’s book.For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.

    S1.5: The Elephant in the Oval Office

    10/20/2025 | 1h 2 mins.

    In season one, we purposely avoided doing an episode about Donald Trump; but the first year of Trump’s second term is too scandalous to ignore. In this episode, we break down the new, the old, and the truly unprecedented of Trump’s second-term scandals. We cover Trump’s pardons for government insurrectionists and his questionable allies; his unprecedented financial entanglements with the office he holds; and, of course, the Epstein of it all.For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.A transcript of this podcast is available.

    S1.5: Staff Revolts and Bosnian Bears

    10/13/2025 | 36 mins.

    Charlie and Jaci revisit a couple of their favorite stories from season one, including fan favorites like Gov. Rod Blagojevich. We also talk exclusively with Gov. Sanford’s former chief of staff for an insider’s account of the “Appalachian Trail” scandal, and check in with new efforts to ban insider trading in Congress.For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.A transcript of this podcast is available.

    S1.5: Teeny Tiny Watergate

    10/06/2025 | 32 mins.

    The culinary journey continues with some more food fails in very public political spaces. A president gets sick in the lap of another head of state; Marco Rubio learns about the fine art of drinking from a water bottle; and two U.S. Senators school us on the finer points of hot dogs and tuna melts. For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.A transcript of this episode is available.

    S1.5: The Crudité Conundrum

    9/29/2025 | 22 mins.

    Scandalized is back for a five-episode mini-season while we work on Season 2! This week, part one of our deep dive into our favorite food-related scandals. Dr. Oz teaches us about the finer points of crafting a crudité during his ill-fated Senate campaign; and New York mayor Bill de Blasio forks over his local street cred by eating pizza incorrectly.A transcript of this podcast is available. 

About Scandalized

In each episode of Scandalized, political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler unpack a political scandal from American history: the story, its scandalous details, the political meaning and motivations behind the act. What can political science teach us about what happened? How has the scandal and its aftermath changed American politics? And what on earth were these politicians thinking?Make a donation to support Scandalized today.
GovernmentHistoryNews

