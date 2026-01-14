Reputation Management: has the internet turned mistakes into life sentences? – Stuart Thomson
1/14/2026 | 34 mins.
By creating an environment of radically-decentralised authority, has the internet shattered a slow, controlled process, by turning it into a fast, volatile, and potentially permanent crisis cycle?Joining us is Stuart Thomson, a public affairs and political engagement specialist, author, and founder of reputation management consultancy CWE Communications.https://www.cwecommunications.comhttps://publicaffairs.podbean.com/ https://www.youtube.com/@CWECommunications https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/redpolitics/ In this episode, Stuart joins us to discuss the evolving landscape of reputation management in the digital age. We explore how the internet has transformed the speed and nature of reputation crises, the importance of preparedness, and the ethical considerations in public relations.We also look at the challenges posed by AI and misinformation, the dynamics of reputation laundering, and strategies for managing public perception in the face of unexpected crises.00:00 Introduction to Reputation Management in the Digital Age02:00 The Impact of Speed on Reputation Management06:08 Crisis Preparedness and Response Strategies09:50 The Power Dynamics in Reputation Management13:59 Handling Unexpected Crises and Public Perception18:08 The Role of Ethics in Reputation Management22:03 The Challenges of AI and Misinformation25:49 Reputation Laundering and Influencer Dynamics30:00 Identifying Smear Campaigns in the Digital Space33:02 Final Thoughts on Reputation Management Strategies
Trust In Information: has the internet broken our ability to trust our own eyes? – Terry Flew
1/04/2026 | 35 mins.
The internet promised a more informed society where anyone could share knowledge freely. However, many people feel it's led to a crisis of trust where expertise is constantly challenged, and huge numbers of us struggle to discern fact from fiction.Joining us is Terry Flew, a Professor of Digital Communication & Culture, and Co-Director of the Centre for AI, Trust & Governance at The University of Sydney. With Terry's deep understanding of what's broken down, we'll be asking has the internet ruined Trust In Information?https://www.sydney.edu.au/arts/about/our-people/academic-staff/terry-flew.htmlhttps://mediated-trust-arts.sydney.edu.au/programs/time-for-trust-podcast-series/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/terryflew/ In this episode, Terry joins us to explore how the internet's various forms impact on our trust in information. We discuss the concept of mediated trust, the role of media in shaping public perception, and the challenges posed by social media and AI in discerning credible information.We also look at the crisis of trust in expertise, the dynamics of media consumption, and the importance of critical thinking in navigating misinformation.00:00 The Crisis of Trust in the Digital Age06:01 Understanding Mediated Trust12:12 The Role of Media in Trust Dynamics18:09 Social Media vs. Traditional Journalism24:04 The Impact of AI on Information Trust30:05 Navigating Misinformation and Building Trust
The Internet: has the internet been hijacked by corporate and government control? – Wouter Constant
12/21/2025 | 52 mins.
The internet was supposed to be where the free exchange of knowledge and ideas happened. Instead, it's become a place increasingly controlled by a few companies, leading to the regular suppression of inconvenient or unpopular ideas.Joining us is Wouter Constant, co-founder and researcher at Nostr, an open protocol for decentralised, censorship-resistant communication. With Wouter's deep knowledge of how we got here, we'll be asking has the internet ruined The Internet?https://nostr.com/https://weboftrustfoundation.com/In this episode, Wouter joins us to explore the evolution of the internet from its original promise of free expression to its current state dominated by centralised platforms. We discuss the implications of corporate control, government involvement, and the potential for a decentralised future that prioritises freedom of association and censorship resistance.We also look at the evolution of decentralised social media, and its implications for digital responsibility, identity, and content authenticity, as well as the importance of user responsibility in shaping the future of online interactions.00:00 The Promise of the Internet and Its Decline02:54 The Rise of Centralised Platforms05:54 Investment, Network Effects, and the Corporate Sphere09:00 Government Involvement and Censorship Dynamics12:02 The Future of the Internet: Decentralisation and Freedom of Association15:07 Challenges of a Decentralised Internet18:08 The Responsibility of Platforms and User Experience27:09 Understanding Responsibility in Digital Spaces29:44 The Evolution of Decentralised Social Media32:30 Nostr vs. Bluesky: A Comparative Analysis35:30 The Role of Identity and Reputation in Nostr39:16 Decentralisation and Content Authenticity44:25 Navigating AI-Generated Content in Nostr50:51 Building a Safer Internet for Future Generations
Truly Disappearing: has the internet’s perpetual surveillance killed the option to escape? – Lachlan Jarvis
12/11/2025 | 44 mins.
The internet has given us unprecedented connection, but thanks to relentless data retention and constant tracking of our every digital move, is it now virtually impossible to shed our old identity and start a new life undetected?To help us understand what we're up against, we're joined by Lachlan Jarvis, a private investigator, digital forensics expert, and Director of Lyonswood Investigations.https://www.investigators.net.au/https://x.com/Lyonswood_PIhttps://www.instagram.com/lyonswoodinvestigations/?hl=enhttps://www.facebook.com/LyonswoodInvestigationshttps://www.youtube.com/@lyonswoodinvestigationsIn this episode, Lachlan joins us to look at the implications of the internet on personal identity and privacy. We explore how the digital landscape has evolved, the nature of digital footprints, and the challenges of disappearing in a connected world.We also look at the right to be forgotten, the feasibility of reinventing oneself, and the importance of digital hygiene in protecting personal information.00:00 The Cost of Digital Identity03:12 The Evolution of Private Investigation06:07 Understanding Digital Footprints09:03 Active vs Passive Digital Footprints12:13 The Right to be Forgotten14:59 The Challenges of Disappearing17:50 The Role of AI in Investigation20:54 The Feasibility of Reinventing Oneself24:09 Digital Hygiene and Security27:08 Identity Theft and Its Consequences30:00 The Future of Digital Privacy
Social Interaction: has the internet invaded our spaces and damaged our experiences? – Emily Toner
11/30/2025 | 51 mins.
With its constant presence and insatiable demand for attention, has the internet invaded our offline spaces, diminishing our ability to be truly present, and eroding the quality of our in-person experiences?To help us understand the costs of digital distraction, we're joined by Emily Toner, a clinical psychologist and international expert in the fields of mindfulness, eco-psychology and mental health.https://www.emilytoner.comhttps://pod.link/1828836798https://www.instagram.com/emilytoner_https://www.facebook.com/emilytonerconsulting/https://www.linkedin.com/in/emily-toner-27413336/In this episode, Emily joins us to explore the profound effects of the Internet on social interaction and relationships, the importance of social connection for mental and physical health, and the changing definitions of social interaction in the digital age.We also look at the concept of 'phubbing', the state of 'doingness' versus 'beingness', the intersection of mental health, technology, and community connections, and the rising anxiety and depression in a tech-driven world.00:00 The Impact of the Internet on Social Interaction05:06 The Importance of Social Connection09:55 Changing Definitions of Social Interaction14:51 The Distraction of Technology in Social Settings20:03 Phubbing: The New Social Norm24:48 The State of Doingness vs. Beingness28:09 The Importance of Community Connections35:37 The Impact of Digital Interactions on Relationships39:22 AI and the Future of Connection46:25 Practical Strategies for Healthy Social Interactions
