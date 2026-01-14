The internet was supposed to be where the free exchange of knowledge and ideas happened. Instead, it’s become a place increasingly controlled by a few companies, leading to the regular suppression of inconvenient or unpopular ideas.Joining us is Wouter Constant, co-founder and researcher at Nostr, an open protocol for decentralised, censorship-resistant communication. With Wouter’s deep knowledge of how we got here, we’ll be asking has the internet ruined The Internet?https://nostr.com/https://weboftrustfoundation.com/In this episode, Wouter joins us to explore the evolution of the internet from its original promise of free expression to its current state dominated by centralised platforms. We discuss the implications of corporate control, government involvement, and the potential for a decentralised future that prioritises freedom of association and censorship resistance.We also look at the evolution of decentralised social media, and its implications for digital responsibility, identity, and content authenticity, as well as the importance of user responsibility in shaping the future of online interactions.00:00 The Promise of the Internet and Its Decline02:54 The Rise of Centralised Platforms05:54 Investment, Network Effects, and the Corporate Sphere09:00 Government Involvement and Censorship Dynamics12:02 The Future of the Internet: Decentralisation and Freedom of Association15:07 Challenges of a Decentralised Internet18:08 The Responsibility of Platforms and User Experience27:09 Understanding Responsibility in Digital Spaces29:44 The Evolution of Decentralised Social Media32:30 Nostr vs. Bluesky: A Comparative Analysis35:30 The Role of Identity and Reputation in Nostr39:16 Decentralisation and Content Authenticity44:25 Navigating AI-Generated Content in Nostr50:51 Building a Safer Internet for Future GenerationsIf you like what you hear, please follow the show, leave a review, or let us know what else you’d like us to look into at ⁠https://www.ruinedbytheinternet.com/⁠