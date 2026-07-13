Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure

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A mountain stage can feel like a slow burn until it suddenly becomes a wildfire, and Stage 6 in the Pyrenees is exactly that. We are Michael and Adam, and we come in hot on the first true summit showdown of this Tour de France, where the numbers alone sound unreal: 186.2 kilometers, 4,100 meters of climbing, and oppressive summer heat that forces every team to ration matches. If you’ve ever looked at your own ride stats and wondered how pros do it day after day, this recap puts the effort into perspective fast.



From there, we get into the moment that turns the race: Tadej Pogacar attacking early on the Col du Tourmalet. We talk through how the move develops with Del Toro in the mix, why the timing is so shocking, and what it means when a top contender like Jonas Vingegaard can ride well and still lose time. This is Tour de France tactics at full speed: team control, pacing, and the ruthless math of the general classification when the elastic finally snaps.



And then there’s the part that made us both wince at the screen: the descent. The footage of the cars flying downhill only hints at what the riders are doing, and we unpack why “just going down” is one of the most technical skills in cycling, especially when speeds creep toward the 70 mph range. We also cover the day’s toughest news, as a crash takes the previous stage winner out of the race on concussion protocol, a reminder that the Tour can change in a blink.



We wrap with a clean jerseys update (yellow, green, KOM polka dot, and white), a quick look at the flatter Stage 7, plus listener moments from the roadside in the Pyrenees and a fun detour into which countries make up the peloton. If you like Tour de France analysis, mountain stage recaps, and cycling culture with real stakes, hit play, then subscribe, share with a friend, and leave us a review. What was the boldest move you saw on Stage 6?

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Adam and Michael’s friendship has grown through years of shared miles, challenges, and laughter on the bike. Their passion for cycling has carried them through life’s twists and turns, creating a bond full of stories, jokes, and unforgettable rides. In their podcast, they bring that same spirit to the mic—sharing adventures, trading banter, and welcoming listeners into their cycling community. Whether tackling steep climbs or cruising open roads, their conversations capture the fun, friendship, and freedom that cycling brings. Tune in for stories that celebrate the ride and the camaraderie that makes it unforgettable.



and Remember,



It's a Great Day for a Bike Ride!

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