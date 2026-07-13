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Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure

Adam Baranski & Michael Sharp
Health & WellnessHobbies
Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure
Latest episode

111 episodes

  • Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure

    Stage 9 Recap: A Shortened Route And A Big Win

    07/13/2026 | 8 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Stage 9 hits like a blast furnace: temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, the road shimmering, and organizers shaving about 30 kilometers off the route just to keep the day manageable. We’re tracking the Tour de France as it unfolds, and this one becomes a real-world lesson in pro cycling heat management, hydration strategy, and how teams try to limit losses when the weather turns the race into an endurance test. Even with the distance reduced, the suffering is obvious and the decisions get sharper. 

    From Malmore to Usal, the storyline tightens around a breakaway that almost makes the dream stick. We talk through how the peloton measures the gap, what it means when the chase finally commits, and why timing matters more than ever when everyone is overheating. Then Mathieu van der Poel powers through for his third career Tour de France stage win, with Tobias Johansson and Tom Pidcock close behind. We also confirm the key jersey standings after the stage, including the yellow jersey, green jersey, polka dot jersey, and white jersey, and what “no big GC change” signals for the next phase of the race. 

    We also take a quick detour into cycling history, because today’s cooling vests and careful fueling sound even wilder when you remember riders once smoked mid-race and treated wine or beer as standard “fuel” when water was rationed. It’s funny, it’s absurd, and it’s a reminder that the sport’s culture and safety have evolved fast. If you’re following the Tour de France daily, love breakaway tactics, or just want a sharp Stage 9 recap, come ride with us. Subscribe, share the show with a fellow cycling fan, and leave a review, what part of this heat-soaked stage surprised you most?
    Support the show
    Adam and Michael’s friendship has grown through years of shared miles, challenges, and laughter on the bike. Their passion for cycling has carried them through life’s twists and turns, creating a bond full of stories, jokes, and unforgettable rides. In their podcast, they bring that same spirit to the mic—sharing adventures, trading banter, and welcoming listeners into their cycling community. Whether tackling steep climbs or cruising open roads, their conversations capture the fun, friendship, and freedom that cycling brings. Tune in for stories that celebrate the ride and the camaraderie that makes it unforgettable.

    and Remember,

    It's a Great Day for a Bike Ride!
    https://www.facebook.com/cyclingmenofleisure
    https://cyclingmenofleisure.com/
    https://www.cyclingmenofleisurepodcast.com
  • Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure

    What A Newspaper War Still Teaches Us About Racing Today

    07/12/2026 | 21 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    A flat-looking Tour de France stage can still feel like survival, especially when the thermometer sits around 95°F and the roads funnel every sprinter’s team into the same narrow goal. We break down Stage 8 from Parigo to Bergerac: a breakaway kept on a short leash, no crosswind chaos, and a fast, technical run-in where the big names stay upright and the peloton finally detonates into a full-speed sprint. Tim Miller makes it two straight stage wins, while the general classification contenders play it safe and finish together to protect their time.

    Along the way, we answer a question every new cycling fan asks sooner or later: if a rider grabs the team car after a mechanical, is that cheating? We explain what’s typically allowed when there’s a real issue being fixed, why commissaires can be subjective in the moment, and how “sticky bottles” blur the line between help and an illegal tow. If you’ve ever watched a Tour de France broadcast and wondered what you just saw, this part is for you.

    Then we shift into the history that makes the Tour feel bigger than sport. The Tour’s origin as a newspaper war, the real reason the yellow jersey is yellow, the 1904 cheating scandal with alleged train rides, and how the word domestique goes from insult to the most important job in a leader’s support system. We also share details on the publicity caravan, massive roadside crowds, and the kind of calorie burn that makes “20 plates of pasta” sound almost reasonable. We close with two unforgettable cultural notes: Gino Bartali’s secret WWII heroism and the ancient cave paintings near the route, plus a quick update that you can now watch us on Spotify video. Subscribe, share the show with a cycling fan, and leave a review with your take: where should the rulebook draw the line on sticky bottles?
    Support the show
    Adam and Michael’s friendship has grown through years of shared miles, challenges, and laughter on the bike. Their passion for cycling has carried them through life’s twists and turns, creating a bond full of stories, jokes, and unforgettable rides. In their podcast, they bring that same spirit to the mic—sharing adventures, trading banter, and welcoming listeners into their cycling community. Whether tackling steep climbs or cruising open roads, their conversations capture the fun, friendship, and freedom that cycling brings. Tune in for stories that celebrate the ride and the camaraderie that makes it unforgettable.

    and Remember,

    It's a Great Day for a Bike Ride!
    https://www.facebook.com/cyclingmenofleisure
    https://cyclingmenofleisure.com/
    https://www.cyclingmenofleisurepodcast.com
  • Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure

    Tour De France 2026 Stage 7 Recap And Rider Pay Explained

    07/11/2026 | 21 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    A flat stage can look boring until you watch 46+ km/h speed, a boxed-in peloton, and a finish where the last 200 meters decide everything. We’re back with a Tour de France 2026 Stage 7 recap from start to Bordeaux, including how the breakaway got managed and why the sprint teams dictated the day.

    We dig into Tim Merlier’s win and what it takes to launch at the exact right moment when everyone is on the limit. We also touch the bigger Tour threads that quietly keep building: jersey standings that hold steady, the value of repeated podium threats like Girmay, and why “most combative” can still matter even when the move never gets real daylight.

    Then we take a hard turn into a question fans ask all the time: how do Tour de France riders make money? We break down pro cycling salary ranges, the domestique reality, endorsements and image rights, contract performance bonuses, and the surprisingly communal way prize money works. The detail that sticks with us: winnings get pooled and shared not just with teammates, but with the staff who keep the whole machine running.

    If you like race analysis plus the behind-the-scenes economics of pro cycling, hit play, then subscribe, share the episode with a Tour fan, and leave a review with your take: should prize money be shared the way it is?
    Support the show
    Adam and Michael’s friendship has grown through years of shared miles, challenges, and laughter on the bike. Their passion for cycling has carried them through life’s twists and turns, creating a bond full of stories, jokes, and unforgettable rides. In their podcast, they bring that same spirit to the mic—sharing adventures, trading banter, and welcoming listeners into their cycling community. Whether tackling steep climbs or cruising open roads, their conversations capture the fun, friendship, and freedom that cycling brings. Tune in for stories that celebrate the ride and the camaraderie that makes it unforgettable.

    and Remember,

    It's a Great Day for a Bike Ride!
    https://www.facebook.com/cyclingmenofleisure
    https://cyclingmenofleisure.com/
    https://www.cyclingmenofleisurepodcast.com
  • Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure

    What Pogacar Is To Climbing I Am To Pie

    07/10/2026 | 23 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    A mountain stage can feel like a slow burn until it suddenly becomes a wildfire, and Stage 6 in the Pyrenees is exactly that. We are Michael and Adam, and we come in hot on the first true summit showdown of this Tour de France, where the numbers alone sound unreal: 186.2 kilometers, 4,100 meters of climbing, and oppressive summer heat that forces every team to ration matches. If you’ve ever looked at your own ride stats and wondered how pros do it day after day, this recap puts the effort into perspective fast.

    From there, we get into the moment that turns the race: Tadej Pogacar attacking early on the Col du Tourmalet. We talk through how the move develops with Del Toro in the mix, why the timing is so shocking, and what it means when a top contender like Jonas Vingegaard can ride well and still lose time. This is Tour de France tactics at full speed: team control, pacing, and the ruthless math of the general classification when the elastic finally snaps.

    And then there’s the part that made us both wince at the screen: the descent. The footage of the cars flying downhill only hints at what the riders are doing, and we unpack why “just going down” is one of the most technical skills in cycling, especially when speeds creep toward the 70 mph range. We also cover the day’s toughest news, as a crash takes the previous stage winner out of the race on concussion protocol, a reminder that the Tour can change in a blink.

    We wrap with a clean jerseys update (yellow, green, KOM polka dot, and white), a quick look at the flatter Stage 7, plus listener moments from the roadside in the Pyrenees and a fun detour into which countries make up the peloton. If you like Tour de France analysis, mountain stage recaps, and cycling culture with real stakes, hit play, then subscribe, share with a friend, and leave us a review. What was the boldest move you saw on Stage 6?
    Support the show
    Adam and Michael’s friendship has grown through years of shared miles, challenges, and laughter on the bike. Their passion for cycling has carried them through life’s twists and turns, creating a bond full of stories, jokes, and unforgettable rides. In their podcast, they bring that same spirit to the mic—sharing adventures, trading banter, and welcoming listeners into their cycling community. Whether tackling steep climbs or cruising open roads, their conversations capture the fun, friendship, and freedom that cycling brings. Tune in for stories that celebrate the ride and the camaraderie that makes it unforgettable.

    and Remember,

    It's a Great Day for a Bike Ride!
    https://www.facebook.com/cyclingmenofleisure
    https://cyclingmenofleisure.com/
    https://www.cyclingmenofleisurepodcast.com
  • Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure

    The Tour Says No U-Turns

    07/09/2026 | 17 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    A sprint stage is supposed to be predictable until it isn’t. Stage 5 of the Tour de France brings blazing heat, constant fight for position, and a gutsy solo breakaway that forces the peloton to make hard choices long before the finish. We break down the Len Lamazan to Po run with the numbers that matter, what 88-degree temperatures do to hydration and decision-making, and why “staying out of trouble” becomes the real goal for the yellow jersey contenders before the mountains arrive.

    The day’s story starts with a rider going alone and daring the race to respond. We talk through what it means when a breakaway forms with nobody else willing to commit, how teams manage the gap, and why that kind of effort can define a stage even if it gets caught. Then everything changes with a crash inside the final six kilometers, fracturing the peloton and wrecking sprint trains right when lead-outs are trying to click into place. From that chaos, Olav Kuvy keeps his head and wins the sprint ahead of Max Cantor and Tim Milar.

    We also dig into listener questions that uncover the Tour’s hidden rulebook: why riding backward on course is forbidden for riders and even mechanics, what’s actually allowed when you need help, and how penalties work. Finally, we simplify the scoring behind the green jersey points classification, King of the Mountain points for the polka dot jersey, and why yellow and white are about cumulative time, not “points.” If you like Tour de France strategy, sprint drama, and the small rules that decide big moments, you’ll feel right at home. Subscribe, share this with a cycling fan, and leave a review with your take: which jersey is the hardest to earn?
    Support the show
    Adam and Michael’s friendship has grown through years of shared miles, challenges, and laughter on the bike. Their passion for cycling has carried them through life’s twists and turns, creating a bond full of stories, jokes, and unforgettable rides. In their podcast, they bring that same spirit to the mic—sharing adventures, trading banter, and welcoming listeners into their cycling community. Whether tackling steep climbs or cruising open roads, their conversations capture the fun, friendship, and freedom that cycling brings. Tune in for stories that celebrate the ride and the camaraderie that makes it unforgettable.

    and Remember,

    It's a Great Day for a Bike Ride!
    https://www.facebook.com/cyclingmenofleisure
    https://cyclingmenofleisure.com/
    https://www.cyclingmenofleisurepodcast.com
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About Road Adventures of Cycling Men of Leisure
Adam and Michael’s friendship is built on a shared love of cycling. From tough trails to leisurely rides, their adventures are filled with stories, banter, and authentic connection. Their podcast blends entertaining anecdotes, heartfelt conversations, and cycling excitement—welcoming you into their community and the joy of the open road.
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