Scot Wingo
  • How AI Agents Are Already Transforming Retail | Michelle Grant, Salesforce
    In this episode of Retailgentic, Scot Wingo is joined by Michelle Grant, Director of Strategy & Insights for Retail and Consumer Goods at Salesforce. Michelle brings powerful insights from Salesforce’s massive retail data sets, surveys, and first-hand industry experience.They dive deep into:🧠 How Gen Z is driving the adoption of AI shopping agents📊 Data from Salesforce’s Connected Shoppers Report🤖 Where AI agents are showing up in real-world retail—from customer service to marketing and inventory📈 What brands and retailers must do to stay relevant in the agentic future💬 Why websites aren’t going away—but will need to evolve fastIf you want to understand the real-world impact of generative and agentic AI in commerce, this episode is a must-watch.0:00 - Intro and Michelle’s background  2:00 - What Michelle does at Salesforce  5:45 - Salesforce’s data sources: Commerce Cloud + surveys  8:00 - GenAI traffic trends (Q1 2025 data)  10:30 - AI agent traffic from ChatGPT & Gemini  12:00 - Social vs. search vs. agentic behavior  14:10 - Connected Shoppers Report overview  15:00 - Gen Z adoption of AI agents  18:20 - What consumers want AI agents to do (customer service, returns, loyalty)  22:00 - Retailer adoption of agentic tools  26:00 - The future of retail websites  30:00 - Hyper-personalization and AI memory  35:00 - Final thoughts on retail strategy in the AI era📰 Make sure to subscribe to the Retailgentic Substack: https://www.retailgentic.com📺 Watch episodes on YouTube: youtube.com/@retailgentic🎧 Listen wherever you get your podcasts: Spotify, Apple, etc.
    46:43
  • The Future of AI Shopping Agents: Welcome to Retailgentic
    Welcome to the very first episode of the Retailgentic Podcast, your guide to the fast-emerging world where AI agents meet retail and e-commerce.In this foundational episode, host Scot Wingo lays out:Why AI shopping agents may be even more disruptive than marketplacesWhat “agentic commerce” actually means (and what doesn’t count)Who the major players are today — and who’s coming nextThe three phases of the shopping journey: Research → Find → BuyWhat brands and retailers need to consider: Embrace or block?The emerging payment protocols and agentic frameworksKey predictions about Apple, Meta, Stripe, and the Chinese playersWhy loyalty, personalization, and strategy are all about to be rewrittenWhether you’re a retailer, brand exec, investor, or just AI-curious, this episode sets the stage for everything to come.📰 Subscribe to the free Substack: retailgentic.ai📺 Watch episodes on YouTube: youtube.com/@retailgentic🎧 Listen wherever you get your podcasts: Spotify, Apple, etc.
    34:03
  • Retailgentic Trailer: AI Shopping, Retail, and the Future of Ecommerce
    Welcome to Retailgentic, the podcast where we explore the fast-evolving intersection of retail, ecommerce, and Agentic AI, what we call Retailgentic.Hosted by Scot Wingo, this show is your partner in navigating a future where AI agents shop on behalf of humans, reshaping everything from payments and checkout to customer loyalty and digital advertising.In this trailer, we introduce the mission, stakes, and big questions ahead. If you’re a brand, retailer, or vendor looking to stay ahead of the curve, you’re in the right place.🎧 Subscribe now and get ready to rethink retail as we know it.
    1:12

Exploring the intersection of retail, ecommerce and agentic systems.
