How AI Agents Are Already Transforming Retail | Michelle Grant, Salesforce

In this episode of Retailgentic, Scot Wingo is joined by Michelle Grant, Director of Strategy & Insights for Retail and Consumer Goods at Salesforce. Michelle brings powerful insights from Salesforce's massive retail data sets, surveys, and first-hand industry experience.They dive deep into:🧠 How Gen Z is driving the adoption of AI shopping agents📊 Data from Salesforce's Connected Shoppers Report🤖 Where AI agents are showing up in real-world retail—from customer service to marketing and inventory📈 What brands and retailers must do to stay relevant in the agentic future💬 Why websites aren't going away—but will need to evolve fastIf you want to understand the real-world impact of generative and agentic AI in commerce, this episode is a must-watch.0:00 - Intro and Michelle's background 2:00 - What Michelle does at Salesforce 5:45 - Salesforce's data sources: Commerce Cloud + surveys 8:00 - GenAI traffic trends (Q1 2025 data) 10:30 - AI agent traffic from ChatGPT & Gemini 12:00 - Social vs. search vs. agentic behavior 14:10 - Connected Shoppers Report overview 15:00 - Gen Z adoption of AI agents 18:20 - What consumers want AI agents to do (customer service, returns, loyalty) 22:00 - Retailer adoption of agentic tools 26:00 - The future of retail websites 30:00 - Hyper-personalization and AI memory 35:00 - Final thoughts on retail strategy in the AI era