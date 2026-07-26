Isaiah Taylor is the Founder of Valar Atomics.Valar just became the first startup in history to power an NVIDIA Blackwell with a nuclear reactor.



Timestamps:

0:32 Manufacturing nuclear reactors is a SpaceX style problem

2:58 Scaling from 1 reactor to 10

4:31 Why it’s so tempting to iterate on paper instead of actually building reactors

7:37 Having contact with reality - modular shielding

10:09 Steel is cheaper than software engineers

11:09 Why the idiot index is so high in nuclear

16:02 Becoming a nuclear company

18:57 It's important not to lie to yourself

21:55 Obsessing over critical path

24:54 Nuclear reactors are relatively simple

30:35 Safety is a function of iteration speed

30:55 Why Valar had to vertically integrate

35:01 Designing a Toyota Camry vs a Ferrari

38:07 Running through 1-way doors

41:13 Pulling rabbits out of a hat

46:13 Wartime mode

48:49 Being willing to do unreasonable things

51:20 How Elon injects urgency into his companies

56:56 Relentlessly chasing the goal of making energy 10x cheaper

58:32 What’s changed over the last 3yrs

1:00:51 Designing safe nuclear reactors

1:13:05 Learning from SpaceX - optimizing for scale

1:18:07 Having a high tolerance for looking dumb

1:19:50 How Palmer Luckey handles hit pieces

1:20:55 Inevitable time

1:25:26 Predicting unknown bottlenecks

1:28:08 Scaling

1:29:45 July 4th will be a rebirth for nuclear in the United States