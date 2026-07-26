Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessRelentless
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Relentless
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Relentless

Ti Morse
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Relentless
Latest episode

92 episodes

  • Relentless

    Sam Altman - How to Start a Startup

    07/25/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Sam Altman is the Co-Founder & CEO of OpenAI.
  • Relentless

    Manufacturing 1,000s of Nuclear Reactors | Isaiah Taylor, Valar Atomics

    07/01/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Isaiah Taylor is the Founder of Valar Atomics.Valar just became the first startup in history to power an NVIDIA Blackwell with a nuclear reactor.

    Timestamps:
    0:32 Manufacturing nuclear reactors is a SpaceX style problem
    2:58 Scaling from 1 reactor to 10
    4:31 Why it’s so tempting to iterate on paper instead of actually building reactors
    7:37 Having contact with reality - modular shielding
    10:09 Steel is cheaper than software engineers
    11:09 Why the idiot index is so high in nuclear
    16:02 Becoming a nuclear company
    18:57 It's important not to lie to yourself
    21:55 Obsessing over critical path 
    24:54 Nuclear reactors are relatively simple
    30:35 Safety is a function of iteration speed
    30:55 Why Valar had to vertically integrate
    35:01 Designing a Toyota Camry vs a Ferrari 
    38:07 Running through 1-way doors
    41:13 Pulling rabbits out of a hat
    46:13 Wartime mode
    48:49 Being willing to do unreasonable things
    51:20 How Elon injects urgency into his companies
    56:56 Relentlessly chasing the goal of making energy 10x cheaper
    58:32 What’s changed over the last 3yrs
    1:00:51 Designing safe nuclear reactors
    1:13:05 Learning from SpaceX - optimizing for scale
    1:18:07 Having a high tolerance for looking dumb
    1:19:50 How Palmer Luckey handles hit pieces
    1:20:55 Inevitable time
    1:25:26 Predicting unknown bottlenecks
    1:28:08 Scaling
    1:29:45 July 4th will be a rebirth for nuclear in the United States
  • Relentless

    Pablo Escobar was a logistics guy — Ryan Petersen

    05/26/2026 | 52 mins.
    Ryan Petersen is the Founder and CEO of Flexport.

    Timestamps:
    0:03 Pablo Escobar was a logistics guy
    2:29 The explosion in tariff fraud 
    8:58 The Dutch East India Company
    11:20 History of global trade
    14:39 1,000x spice markup
    17:53 The British East India Company
    24:02 How the British got 20% of China addicted to opium
    27:44 The Forbes family & opium trade
    30:40 Jewish trading networks
    37:33 It’s illegal to criticize the King of Thailand
    38:58 Strait of Hormuz
    45:58 Maritime chokepoints
  • Relentless

    How we're going to power the AI data center buildout | Energy Sec. Chris Wright & Scott Nolan

    05/23/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    This conversation on how we're going to power the AI data center buildout is between US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Scott Nolan, Founder and CEO of General Matter.
  • Relentless

    The Manufacturing Startup That's Outcompeting China | Jim Belosic, SendCutSend | Round II

    05/19/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Jim Belosic is the founder and CEO of SendCutSend.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Relentless
Interviewing the greats.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurship

Listen to Relentless, Unblinded with Sean Callagy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.11.10 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/28/2026 - 8:59:27 AM
A company fromMADSACK