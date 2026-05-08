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191 episodes
Raven Conversations - WA National Guard 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer, with CW5 Marc Brackett05/08/2026 | 33 mins.In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by CW5 Marc Brackett, WA National Guard's 4th Command Chief Warrant Officer. Tune is as he shares his journey in the Washington Army National Guard.
Raven Conversations - Aviators serving together since 2007, on active duty and now in the Guard05/08/2026 | 33 mins.In this episode of Raven Conversations, we sit down with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel and 1st Sgt. Sandy Brainard, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, Washington Army National Guard. Jarin and Sandy share their story about serving together for 17 years in the Aviation community from active duty to the Washington National Guard.
Raven Conversations - WA National Guard Safety Office, with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings04/22/2026 | 42 mins.Raven Conversations: In this episode of Raven Conversation, we sit down with SSG Tom Foose and SGT Mike Cummings from the WA National Guard Safety Office to talk about what it really takes to keep our service members safe — on and off duty. From real training insights to lessons learned in the field, this conversation highlights teamwork, resilience, and a culture of safety that strengthens our Guard and protects our community.
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About Raven Conversations
Join the public affairs office as we explore the latest news and information around the Washington National Guard. Raven Conversations will focus on the latest training events, news and community engagements our Guard members participate in. Each episode will feature an in-depth conversation with a special guest covering a wide variety of topics.Podcast website
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