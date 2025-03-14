​In season 1 of 'The Valley,' Michelle was supposed to live out her 'happily ever after,' instead, she found herself in a broken marriageand destined for divorce. Little did she know, love was waiting just around the corner when she met her new man Aaron in a coffee shop. Find out why her 'emotional baggage' didn't stop him from pursuing the single mom, how she realized he was Mister Right, and where they stand on having kids of their own.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Pursuit of Sassiness

You met Michelle Lally in the hit Bravo show “The Valley.” You met her during literally the most difficult chapter in her life. Now, it’s time to meet the real Michelle—Michelle Saniei. Yes, she changed her name, and it’s all part of her journey on the "Pursuit of Sassiness.”So much has happened to Michelle before, during and after the show. Before you can really understand the 8 weeks that you saw on TV, you have to know what was going on from the beginning.You have to understand her story… and Michelle is going to share all of it on her new podcast, “Pursuit of Sassiness.” From being raised by two immigrant parents, paying her own way through college and working at Hooters, to starting a real estate empire, getting married, having a baby during Covid, to that very same marriage falling apart on national TV, to eventually finding love again… there is so much to unpack and share.Michelle is on the pursuit of happiness and most importantly, sassiness.