"Project 2025 Read by Douglas Wayne Ricketts"

In this episode we complete the section on the Department of Education and move on to the facile things the writers want to do with the Department of Energy (you know, the government agency that moron Rick Perry wanted to get rid of and was outed as not even knowing what it did during a GOP primary debate a few years back). Good times!



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Narration and music © by Douglas Wayne Ricketts