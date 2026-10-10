"Project 2025 Read by Douglas Wayne Ricketts"

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
37 episodes
- This is an extremely dry portion, a lot of calls for changes to the U.S. Department of Energy with no real reasons as to why. They do give Biden credit for doing one thing right in their eyes, that's a surprise!
If you appreciate my work, you can support me directly at http://www.buymeacoffee.com/dwr1967 -- Thanks for listening!
Narration and music © by Douglas Wayne Ricketts
- In this episode we complete the section on the Department of Education and move on to the facile things the writers want to do with the Department of Energy (you know, the government agency that moron Rick Perry wanted to get rid of and was outed as not even knowing what it did during a GOP primary debate a few years back). Good times!
If you appreciate my work, you can support me directly at http://www.buymeacoffee.com/dwr1967 -- Thanks for listening!
Narration and music © by Douglas Wayne Ricketts
- Just more horrible things called for the Department of Education. And they even outright call for the eradication of it. In a sentence and everything.
If you appreciate my work, you can support me directly at http://www.buymeacoffee.com/dwr1967 -- Thanks for listening!
Narration and music © by Douglas Wayne Ricketts
- This portion covers more of the horrible things the Project 2025's authors want to do to the Department of Education and makes quite clear their absolute hatred for gender-related issues which aren't binary.
If you appreciate my work, you can support me directly at http://www.buymeacoffee.com/dwr1967 -- Thanks for listening!
Narration and music © by Douglas Wayne Ricketts
- In this section the "Project 2025" authors literally state one of their goals is to completely dismantle the Department of Education. I wish I was kidding.
If you appreciate my work, you can support me directly at http://www.buymeacoffee.com/dwr1967 -- Thanks for listening!
Narration and music © by Douglas Wayne Ricketts
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About "Project 2025 Read by Douglas Wayne Ricketts"
This is the book that Trump's administration is using as a road map. Don't have time to read "Project 2025 - Mandate for Leadership - The Conservative Promise" for yourself? Listen instead!Podcast website
Listen to "Project 2025 Read by Douglas Wayne Ricketts", Civics 101 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
"Project 2025 Read by Douglas Wayne Ricketts"
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.