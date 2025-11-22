From Finance to Fendi Needlepoint Fame: Meet Emma from What's the Stitch | Penny Linn Podcast ep 103
In Episode 3 of the Penny Linn Podcast, Krista sits down with Emma, the creator behind the fast growing needlepoint account What’s The Stitch. What starts as a casual chat quickly becomes a fun, honest look at how Emma built her presence in the needlepoint world by blending humor, authenticity, and a love for stitching.Emma shares how she first fell in love with needlepoint and why she decided to start posting her work online. Her TikTok and Instagram videos took off almost immediately, thanks to her relatable storytelling and her ability to make needlepoint feel modern and fun. As she and Krista talk about content creation, Emma opens up about what it is like to balance growth, community, and creative inspiration.They also dive into the challenges of managing engagement, handling brand partnerships, and staying true to your personal style while building an audience. Krista and Emma compare notes on what it means to run a creative business in a niche craft space and how to keep things enjoyable even when life gets hectic.Episode 3 is a warm and energizing conversation for anyone who loves needlepoint, enjoys creator behind the scenes stories, or wants a peek into how modern stitchers are shaping the future of the craft online.
Behind the Bar Cart: Ways to Scale Your Brand with Morgan Julia Designs | Penny Linn Podcast ep 102
In the latest episode of the Penny Linn Podcast, Krista Leray shares big updates from her growing Connecticut needlepoint brand, including hitting the $1 million sales milestone and plans for expansion. From warehouse hunts to creative product launches, Krista gives an honest peek behind the curtain of running a modern retail and e-commerce business.She’s joined by Morgan Julia, founder of Morgan Julia Designs, who talks about her move to Jersey City, opening her new studio, and the huge success of her Bar Cart Club and Needle Minder Club subscriptions. Morgan also dishes on her first New York City pop-up, which pulled in more than 1,500 visitors and proved that experiential retail is here to stay.Together, Krista and Morgan chat about creativity, growth, and friendship in the needlepoint world. Whether you’re a stitcher, small business owner, or just love stories of women building creative empires, this episode is packed with inspiration.Listen now on the Penny Linn Podcast and get inspired by two of the most innovative voices in modern needlepoint.
Introducing the Penny Linn Podcast and The Story of How I Started Penny Linn | ep. 101
In the inaugural episode of the Penny Linn Podcast, Krista shares her journey of starting and growing her needlepoint business, Penny Linn. From the initial idea to the challenges faced during the pandemic, she discusses the milestones achieved, including a million-dollar month and successful collaborations with brands like Tootsie and Eric Carle. Krista reflects on the impact of social media on sales, the importance of her team, and her aspirations for the future of Penny Linn.Takeaways:Krista's journey into podcasting began with a desire to share more than just short clips.Penny Linn started as an online store during the pandemic and has grown significantly since.The business celebrated its five-year anniversary with major milestones, including a million-dollar month.Advent boxes have become a popular seasonal product, selling out quickly each year.Collaborations with brands like Tootsie and Eric Carle are expanding Penny Linn's offerings.Social media, particularly TikTok, has played a crucial role in increasing sales and visibility.The importance of customer feedback in product development is emphasized.Krista's personal experiences, including challenges during pregnancy, have shaped her business journey.The team at Penny Linn is described as passionate and dedicated, contributing to the company's success.Future plans include expanding the business and possibly opening a second store.