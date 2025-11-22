From Finance to Fendi Needlepoint Fame: Meet Emma from What's the Stitch | Penny Linn Podcast ep 103

In Episode 3 of the Penny Linn Podcast, Krista sits down with Emma, the creator behind the fast growing needlepoint account What’s The Stitch. What starts as a casual chat quickly becomes a fun, honest look at how Emma built her presence in the needlepoint world by blending humor, authenticity, and a love for stitching.Emma shares how she first fell in love with needlepoint and why she decided to start posting her work online. Her TikTok and Instagram videos took off almost immediately, thanks to her relatable storytelling and her ability to make needlepoint feel modern and fun. As she and Krista talk about content creation, Emma opens up about what it is like to balance growth, community, and creative inspiration.They also dive into the challenges of managing engagement, handling brand partnerships, and staying true to your personal style while building an audience. Krista and Emma compare notes on what it means to run a creative business in a niche craft space and how to keep things enjoyable even when life gets hectic.Episode 3 is a warm and energizing conversation for anyone who loves needlepoint, enjoys creator behind the scenes stories, or wants a peek into how modern stitchers are shaping the future of the craft online.