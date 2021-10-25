Paul McCartney: Inside the Songs

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC Radio 4
Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics, including The Beatles’ classics All My Loving, Eleanor Rigby and Penny ...
Music
Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • 10. You Tell Me
    Paul looks back in wonder in the song You Tell Me, a song about memory and experience from the 2007 album Memory Almost Full. In this podcast series Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics from The Beatles plus his solo recordings. This is a unique insight into the life and art of Paul McCartney from his book The Lyrics, read by the man himself. Produced by John Wilson.
    10/25/2021
    5:27
  • 9. Pretty Boys
    Paul explores the inspiration behind Pretty Boys, a song from his most recent album McCartney III. In this podcast series Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics from The Beatles plus his solo recordings. This is a unique insight into the life and art of Paul McCartney from his book The Lyrics, read by the man himself. Produced by John Wilson.
    10/25/2021
    4:07
  • 8. Here Today
    After the murder of John Lennon in 1980, Paul remembers the loss he felt and how he reconnected with his friend in the song Here Today. In this podcast series Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics from The Beatles plus his solo recordings. This is a unique insight into the life and art of Paul McCartney from his book The Lyrics, read by the man himself. Produced by John Wilson.
    10/25/2021
    4:02
  • 7. Too Many People
    Paul recalls how his friendship with John Lennon turned fractious after The Beatles split. He addressed the issue on the song Too Many People, recorded for his 1971 album Ram. In this podcast series Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics from The Beatles plus his solo recordings. This is a unique insight into the life and art of Paul McCartney from his book The Lyrics, read by the man himself. Produced by John Wilson.
    10/25/2021
    6:43
  • 6. Junk
    Paul discusses Junk, a song he originally wrote for The Beatles in 1968, but which was first released on his debut solo album McCartney in 1970. In this podcast series Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics from The Beatles plus his solo recordings. This is a unique insight into the life and art of Paul McCartney from his book The Lyrics, read by the man himself. Produced by John Wilson.
    10/25/2021
    4:07

About Paul McCartney: Inside the Songs

Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics, including The Beatles’ classics All My Loving, Eleanor Rigby and Penny Lane.
