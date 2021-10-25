Paul McCartney: Inside the Songs

10. You Tell Me

Paul looks back in wonder in the song You Tell Me, a song about memory and experience from the 2007 album Memory Almost Full. In this podcast series Paul McCartney talks about his life and song-writing through the prism of 10 key lyrics from The Beatles plus his solo recordings. This is a unique insight into the life and art of Paul McCartney from his book The Lyrics, read by the man himself. Produced by John Wilson.