Year of the UFO Whistleblower

#9 - The UFO world just cracked wide open.Harald Malmgren—advisor to four U.S. presidents—makes a stunning deathbed confession linking himself to UFO programs, exotic tech, and classified science. He names names and hints at a powerful alliance: the Knights of Malta, the CIA, and the Vatican.Matt Brown, author of the Immaculate Constellation document, breaks his silence in a 3-part Weaponized interview with Corbell & Knapp. His warning? A shadow superpower is controlling hidden science—and shaping our future.Eric Davis claims four species of non-human intelligence are already engaging humanity.A new group, Skywatcher, promises answers—but their mysterious funding has people asking hard questions.And Lue Elizondo stumbles again. Is he cracking under pressure? Or is something bigger going on behind the scenes?Plus: listener questions, insider rumors, and what this all means for 2025.American Alchemy - Harald Malmgrenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09KP8XVf5nYWeaponized w/Jeremy Corbell & George Knapphttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAxI-LDrDqAEric Davis at UAP Disclosure Fundhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVdux73iJEkSkywatcherhttps://www.youtube.com/@SkywatcherHQUnidentified Alien Podcasthttps://www.youtube.com/@UAPodcast/featuredEarthen Object Jewelry | UFO Pendantshttps://earthen-objects-jewelry.square.site