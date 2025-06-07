Josh Hager is the guitar player for the band DEVO. Josh has had a lifelong interest in UFOs and all the weird stuff that comes with that. His dad worked for NASA, family friends possibly guarded the Roswell bodies at Wright Patterson, and Josh & his whole family had nighttime experiences with what sound like the Men in Black throughout his childhood. We also touch on manifestation, UFO lore and what this whole thing we call life might be about. Earthen Object Jewelry | UFO Pendantshttps://earthen-objects-jewelry.square.site
Contact in the Desert | Day 3: Abductions, Telepathy & Disclosure
Sunday Day 3: Contact in the Desert 2025. What a great day for lectures, workshops & panels! The George Knapp Workshop joined by Jeremy Corbell. George talked about his half glass full view of Disclosure potentials. He also had some interesting thoughts on Dan Burisch. LIVE Telepathy demonstration that I participated in. Whoa. Ross Coulthart did a lecture on abductions with guest John Blitch. That got very dark. A question for Lue Elizondo & Dave Grusch.
Contact in the Desert | Day 2: Synthetic Sentience?
Day 2 Saturday. Contact in the Desert 2025. These lectures & workshops are really fantastic this year. Getting to see Dr. Diane Hennacy from The Telepathy Tapes was a real treat. Linda Moulton Howe doing LMH things. Jesse Michels really planting a flag here. Chris Bledsoe shares his emotional story. Coast to Coast with George Noory & George Knapp Open Lines! WOW! Capping off with Last Podcast on the Left?!?! What a day.#ufo #uap #disclosure #Contactinthedesert #citd #georgeknapp #disclosure #syntheticsentience
Contact in the Desert | Day 1: The Gang's All Here
Friday is day 1 (for me) at Contact in the Desert 2025. Seeing some old friends and meeting some new ones! I haven't been here in a handful of years. Today was a great start to watch will surely be a memorable weekend.
Year of the UFO Whistleblower
#9 - The UFO world just cracked wide open.Harald Malmgren—advisor to four U.S. presidents—makes a stunning deathbed confession linking himself to UFO programs, exotic tech, and classified science. He names names and hints at a powerful alliance: the Knights of Malta, the CIA, and the Vatican.Matt Brown, author of the Immaculate Constellation document, breaks his silence in a 3-part Weaponized interview with Corbell & Knapp. His warning? A shadow superpower is controlling hidden science—and shaping our future.Eric Davis claims four species of non-human intelligence are already engaging humanity.A new group, Skywatcher, promises answers—but their mysterious funding has people asking hard questions.And Lue Elizondo stumbles again. Is he cracking under pressure? Or is something bigger going on behind the scenes?Plus: listener questions, insider rumors, and what this all means for 2025.American Alchemy - Harald Malmgrenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09KP8XVf5nYWeaponized w/Jeremy Corbell & George Knapphttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAxI-LDrDqAEric Davis at UAP Disclosure Fundhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVdux73iJEkSkywatcherhttps://www.youtube.com/@SkywatcherHQUnidentified Alien Podcasthttps://www.youtube.com/@UAPodcast/featuredEarthen Object Jewelry | UFO Pendantshttps://earthen-objects-jewelry.square.site
Primarily a UFO/UAP podcast, Others From Another Mother (OFAM) seeks to learn more information about UFOs and the nature of reality as we know it. Aiming to bring in more people from the arts (music, film & television) as well as new voices to the conversation alongside the pillars of ufology that got us where we are today. Enjoy the ideas & conversation, we can't wait for your feedback.