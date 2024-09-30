Astral Projection - Best of Coast to Coast AM - 11/19/24
George Noory and spiritual teacher Michael Monk explore out of body experiences where the soul travels outside the physical body, how meditation can help focus the consciousness to travel to other dimensions, and how dreams are like out of body experiences.
19:05
Demonic Warfare - Best of Coast to Coast AM - 11/18/24
George Noory and author Michael Lichens explore the efforts of Catholic exorcists to battle demons, what demons want when they try to possess a human soul, and recount stories of saints battling monsters, dragons and werewolves.
19:05
UFO's and Nuclear Sites - Best of Coast to Coast AM - 11/17/24
Guest host George Knapp and author Robert Hastings discuss the increase in mysterious aerial activity near Earth's nuclear defense facilities.
17:30
Fight or Flight - Best of Coast to Coast AM - 11/16/24
Guest host Connie Willis and mindfulness expert Paul Sugar discuss the relationship between stress and fear in humans.
17:08
Whitley Streiber - Best of Coast to Coast AM - 11/15/24
Guest host Rich Berra and noted alien abductee Whitley Streiber discuss the recent congressional hearings on UFOs, if the Pentagon has information on reverse engineered alien technology they are not sharing with the public, as well as recounting his own harrowing alien abduction story.
