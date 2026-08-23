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On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

Jonathan Hirons and Rob Edwards
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On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia
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37 episodes

  • On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

    Empowering Voices: Dyscovering Aphasia Journeys

    07/23/2026 | 38 mins.
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    Long-Term Aphasia Support with Dyscover: Conversation Groups, Recovery, and Awareness
    Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce their podcast follow-up to Hirons’ film on aphasia, a language impairment often caused by stroke or brain injury, affecting speaking, reading, writing, and texting; they note 350,000 people in the UK have aphasia and awareness is low. After an ad inviting sponsorships, they speak with Dyscover charity staff Julie Samuel and Caroline McDonald, plus members Sarah, Neil, and Deena. Dyscover, founded over 30 years ago, provides long-term, facilitated conversation groups (in-person and online) for about 100 members and families. The members describe their strokes and varied recovery, ongoing challenges like fatigue and noise, and how Dyscover’s patience, practice, friendships, ambassador talks, research/training roles, and activities support confidence, identity, and life participation; they discuss patchy access, funding limits, and joint awareness efforts through the Aphasia Alliance.

    00:00 Podcast Welcome
    00:30 What Is Aphasia
    01:09 Sponsor Message
    02:16 Meet Dyscover Team
    03:34 What Dyscover Does
    05:48 Members Stroke Stories
    06:20 Sarah Living With Aphasia
    08:39 Neil Recovery Journey
    11:06 Deena Progress And Challenges
    13:46 Long Term Support Gaps
    18:39 How Dyscover Helps Members
    22:05 Neil As Ambassador
    23:59 Editing Skills Return
    24:40 Back at BBC Freelance
    24:48 Deena Finds Support
    26:28 Future of Discover
    28:12 Online Groups Reach
    30:36 Government Awareness Gap
    31:24 Ambassadors Long Term Support
    36:30 Deena Cycling Story
    38:09 Closing Thanks and Resources
    Dyscover webside:
    https://dyscover.org.uk
    Support the show
    Support the show:  Donate Now
    This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk

    To watch Jonathan’s film:  https://tipofmytonguefilm.com

    YouTube:    https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
    Linkedin:    https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
    X:                http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk

    The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website

    http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
  • On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

    Reimagining Creativity After Stroke with Dr. Jess Johansson

    06/19/2026 | 28 mins.
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    Creativity, Hope, and Life After Stroke: Supporting People with Aphasia Beyond Rehab

    Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce their “On the Tip of My Tongue” podcast, a follow-up to Jonathan’s film about aphasia, a brain-injury condition often caused by stroke that affects language in speaking, writing, reading, and texting; they note 350,000 people in the UK have aphasia yet public awareness is low compared with Parkinson’s. Guest Dr. Jess Johansson, a senior stroke researcher at the University of Leeds/Bradford Institute of Health Research, discusses her 13 years in stroke research and a planned NIHR fellowship application to integrate creative approaches into stroke care and extend support after services end. She describes using crafts like vision boards in stroke groups to promote relaxation, hope, and meaningful activity, emphasizing neuroplasticity and recovery beyond assumed plateaus. The conversation covers fragmented care, the value of groups and social connection, inclusion of people living alone or from deprived backgrounds, shifting away from deficit-focused models, engaging GPs, and raising aphasia awareness through public-facing art exhibitions.

    00:00 Creativity After Stroke
    00:25 Podcast Intro And Aphasia
    01:22 Meet Dr Jess Johansson
    02:00 Creative Care Fellowship Plan
    03:28 Why Creativity Helps
    05:04 Whole Person Recovery
    07:16 Research With Stroke Groups
    10:12 Access And Inequality
    12:01 Living Alone And Support
    13:28 Mental Health Adjustment
    15:50 Recovery Beyond Plateau
    19:43 GPs And Deficit Model
    23:01 Raising Aphasia Awareness
    25:47 Closing Thoughts And Thanks
    26:42 Resources And Community
    http://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-jess-johansson-091923383/

    Support the show
    Support the show:  Donate Now
    This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk

    To watch Jonathan’s film:  https://tipofmytonguefilm.com

    YouTube:    https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
    Linkedin:    https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
    X:                http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk

    The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website

    http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
  • On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

    Aphasia Awareness Month Q&A: Myths, Carer Support, Recovery, and the Future

    06/08/2026 | 26 mins.
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    Aphasia Awareness Month Q&A: Myths, Carer Support, Recovery, and the Future

    During Aphasia Awareness Month, the podcast hosts a Q&A on aphasia—an often overlooked language disorder affecting speaking, understanding, reading, and writing, commonly after stroke or brain injury—with more than 350,000 people living with it in the UK. Guest Ann Hirons shares a carer’s perspective, discussing how aphasia is treated as a secondary condition, its “quiet crisis” impact on identity and family life, and the need to avoid carer burnout by creating therapy-free zones. The episode debunks the myth that impaired speech means impaired intellect, offers practical tips for everyday interactions (patience, simple questions, don’t finish sentences, use writing/pointing), and explores living with slowed communication and fatigue. It addresses the post-NHS-therapy “cliff edge,” benefits of peer groups, realistic recovery through practice and small steps, and roles for AI tools and creative outlets like film, art, and music supported by neuroplasticity.

    00:00 Aphasia Awareness Intro
    01:49 Why Aphasia Is Overlooked
    03:53 Carer Burnout Balance
    06:11 Everyday Anxiety And Support
    09:20 Myths About Intelligence
    11:36 Simple Communication Tips
    13:41 Invisible Prison Advice
    16:16 Aphasia Fatigue Reality
    17:47 After Therapy Ends
    19:08 Recovery Expectations
    21:45 AI And Future Tools
    23:10 Creativity And Neuroplasticity
    25:53 Closing And Resources
    https://www.sayaphasia.org

    Support the show
    Support the show:  Donate Now
    This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk

    To watch Jonathan’s film:  https://tipofmytonguefilm.com

    YouTube:    https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
    Linkedin:    https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
    X:                http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk

    The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website

    http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
  • On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

    Speak Up for Aphasia: A Global Awareness Campaign Update

    05/22/2026 | 14 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Speak Up for Aphasia: A Global Awareness Campaign Update

    Guest Claire Bennington updates on fundraising for an international aphasia awareness campaign creating a suite of animated videos in multiple languages, launched worldwide with one consistent message. The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia has pledged £35,429 if matched; the campaign is at 57% (about £22,304/42,000 AUD) and aims to raise the remainder by end of June 2026, with a global launch targeted for Aphasia Awareness Month in June 2027. Partners include the Collaboration of Aphasia Trialists for native-speaker translations, champion networks, and free hosting of assets. The message emphasizes “recognize, respond and respect” and that aphasia does not affect intelligence; listeners are asked to donate, fundraise, provide support letters, and follow “Speak Up for Aphasia” on Facebook.

    00:00 Welcome and Hosts
    00:18 What Is Aphasia
    01:24 Campaign Mission and Funding Goal
    05:16 Global Partners and Translations
    06:42 Public Message Recognize Respond Respect
    09:03 Timeline to June 2027 Launch
    11:09 How You Can Support
    13:02 Wrap Up and Resources
    Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572140991752
    Donate to the International Aphasia Awareness campaign:
    https://justgiving.com/campaign/qarc-uq-aphasia-awareness
    Support the show
    Support the show:  Donate Now
    This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk

    To watch Jonathan’s film:  https://tipofmytonguefilm.com

    YouTube:    https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
    Linkedin:    https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
    X:                http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk

    The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website

    http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
  • On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

    Life Beyond Aphasia: Supporting Care Partners and Building a Movement

    03/26/2026 | 27 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce guest, Genevieve Richardson, a US speech-language pathologist, focuses on supporting “care partners,” arguing recovery improves when caregivers receive training and support to prevent burnout. They compare UK and US support systems, discussing variability in access, the role of insurance and advocacy, and the importance of in-person and online groups to combat isolation. Genevieve describes her telepractice, 12-month care partner roadmap with weekly training and live support, plus a bootcamp and membership, addressing communication strategies and practical life needs like legal and emergency planning. They discuss collaboration via new websites and resources, and share links to the film and Genevieve’s podcast and sites.

    00:00 Aphasia Needs Action
    00:12 Podcast Welcome and Aphasia Basics
    01:09 Care Partners Matter
    02:05 US vs UK Support Systems
    04:20 Groups and Ongoing Resources
    06:46 Genevieve Care Partner Roadmap
    10:24 How the 12 Month Program Works
    11:42 Community Fights Isolation
    13:05 Scaling Up and The Numbers
    14:16 Life Logistics and Caregiver Tools
    17:50 Building a Global Movement
    19:07 Aphasia Energy and The Gas Tank
    20:28 New Website and Collaboration
    21:52 Genevieve Podcast and Bootcamp
    23:13 Wrap Up Links and Resources
    24:44 Final Credits and Sign Off
    Genevieve's websites:
    https://www.dolifespeechpathology.com
    https://www.lifeaphasiaacademy.co

    Support the show
    Support the show:  Donate Now
    This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk

    To watch Jonathan’s film:  https://tipofmytonguefilm.com

    YouTube:    https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
    Linkedin:    https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
    X:                http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk

    The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website

    http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
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About On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia
Jonathan Hirons's journey following his stroke and diagnosis of aphasia is both inspiring and informative. Here’s a summary of his experience and insights about aphasia: Jonathan's Experience with Aphasia 1. Initial Incident: In January 2019, while in a business meeting, Jonathan began to feel strange and soon realized he could not communicate effectively. His colleagues quickly called for medical help. 2. Medical Emergency: He was rushed to University College Hospital, where scans revealed he had suffered a stroke due to a bleed on the brain. He spent five nights in the hospital and was diagnosed with aphasia. 3. Impact on Daily Life: - Jonathan struggled with basic tasks such as speaking, reading, and writing. - He had memory issues, recalling only his postcode but not his full address or other personal information. - He faced challenges in understanding spoken language but could still sign his name. 4. Support from Family: His wife, Ann, played a crucial role in his recovery: - She encouraged him to read aloud daily and used flashcards to aid in word recognition and writing. - This early intervention was vital for his rehabilitation. 5. Progress Through Therapy: With the help of speech therapy, Jonathan made significant improvements: - He regained much of his ability to read and write, although he still experiences difficulties, especially when tired. 6. Advocacy and Awareness: - Jonathan has turned his experiences into a creative outlet by producing films, including "On the Tip of My Tongue" and "What is Aphasia?" These films aim to educate others about aphasia and its challenges. - He actively shares his story to raise awareness about aphasia as a hidden disability and the ongoing need for support beyond initial rehabilitation. Understanding Aphasia Aphasia is a language disorder that affects communication abilities, including: - Speaking: Difficulty in forming words or sentences. - Understanding: Challenges in comprehending spoken or written language. - Reading and Writing: Problems with reading text or writing coherently. Key Takeaways - Aphasia is often a result of brain damage, commonly from strokes, and can significantly impact daily life. - Early intervention and support are crucial for recovery. - Awareness and education about aphasia can help reduce stigma and improve support for those affected. Jonathan's story highlights the resilience of individuals facing such challenges and the importance of community support in their recovery journey. Copyright © 2025 Jonathan Hirons/Buffalo Lounge Studios All Rights Reserved.This film/video/podcast is protected by copyright law. Unauthorized reproduction, distribution, or transmission of this material is prohibited. For permissions or inquiries, please contact hello@buffalolounge.co.uk
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