On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

Send us Fan Mail Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce guest, Genevieve Richardson, a US speech-language pathologist, focuses on supporting “care partners,” arguing recovery improves when caregivers receive training and support to prevent burnout. They compare UK and US support systems, discussing variability in access, the role of insurance and advocacy, and the importance of in-person and online groups to combat isolation. Genevieve describes her telepractice, 12-month care partner roadmap with weekly training and live support, plus a bootcamp and membership, addressing communication strategies and practical life needs like legal and emergency planning. They discuss collaboration via new websites and resources, and share links to the film and Genevieve’s podcast and sites. 00:00 Aphasia Needs Action 00:12 Podcast Welcome and Aphasia Basics 01:09 Care Partners Matter 02:05 US vs UK Support Systems 04:20 Groups and Ongoing Resources 06:46 Genevieve Care Partner Roadmap 10:24 How the 12 Month Program Works 11:42 Community Fights Isolation 13:05 Scaling Up and The Numbers 14:16 Life Logistics and Caregiver Tools 17:50 Building a Global Movement 19:07 Aphasia Energy and The Gas Tank 20:28 New Website and Collaboration 21:52 Genevieve Podcast and Bootcamp 23:13 Wrap Up Links and Resources 24:44 Final Credits and Sign Off Genevieve's websites: https://www.dolifespeechpathology.com https://www.lifeaphasiaacademy.co Support the show Support the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/ X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org

Send us Fan Mail Speak Up for Aphasia: A Global Awareness Campaign Update Guest Claire Bennington updates on fundraising for an international aphasia awareness campaign creating a suite of animated videos in multiple languages, launched worldwide with one consistent message. The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia has pledged £35,429 if matched; the campaign is at 57% (about £22,304/42,000 AUD) and aims to raise the remainder by end of June 2026, with a global launch targeted for Aphasia Awareness Month in June 2027. Partners include the Collaboration of Aphasia Trialists for native-speaker translations, champion networks, and free hosting of assets. The message emphasizes “recognize, respond and respect” and that aphasia does not affect intelligence; listeners are asked to donate, fundraise, provide support letters, and follow “Speak Up for Aphasia” on Facebook. 00:00 Welcome and Hosts 00:18 What Is Aphasia 01:24 Campaign Mission and Funding Goal 05:16 Global Partners and Translations 06:42 Public Message Recognize Respond Respect 09:03 Timeline to June 2027 Launch 11:09 How You Can Support 13:02 Wrap Up and Resources Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572140991752 Donate to the International Aphasia Awareness campaign: https://justgiving.com/campaign/qarc-uq-aphasia-awareness Support the show Support the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/ X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org

Send us Fan Mail Aphasia Awareness Month Q&A: Myths, Carer Support, Recovery, and the Future During Aphasia Awareness Month, the podcast hosts a Q&A on aphasia—an often overlooked language disorder affecting speaking, understanding, reading, and writing, commonly after stroke or brain injury—with more than 350,000 people living with it in the UK. Guest Ann Hirons shares a carer’s perspective, discussing how aphasia is treated as a secondary condition, its “quiet crisis” impact on identity and family life, and the need to avoid carer burnout by creating therapy-free zones. The episode debunks the myth that impaired speech means impaired intellect, offers practical tips for everyday interactions (patience, simple questions, don’t finish sentences, use writing/pointing), and explores living with slowed communication and fatigue. It addresses the post-NHS-therapy “cliff edge,” benefits of peer groups, realistic recovery through practice and small steps, and roles for AI tools and creative outlets like film, art, and music supported by neuroplasticity. 00:00 Aphasia Awareness Intro 01:49 Why Aphasia Is Overlooked 03:53 Carer Burnout Balance 06:11 Everyday Anxiety And Support 09:20 Myths About Intelligence 11:36 Simple Communication Tips 13:41 Invisible Prison Advice 16:16 Aphasia Fatigue Reality 17:47 After Therapy Ends 19:08 Recovery Expectations 21:45 AI And Future Tools 23:10 Creativity And Neuroplasticity 25:53 Closing And Resources https://www.sayaphasia.org Support the show Support the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/ X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org

Send us Fan Mail Creativity, Hope, and Life After Stroke: Supporting People with Aphasia Beyond Rehab Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce their “On the Tip of My Tongue” podcast, a follow-up to Jonathan’s film about aphasia, a brain-injury condition often caused by stroke that affects language in speaking, writing, reading, and texting; they note 350,000 people in the UK have aphasia yet public awareness is low compared with Parkinson’s. Guest Dr. Jess Johansson, a senior stroke researcher at the University of Leeds/Bradford Institute of Health Research, discusses her 13 years in stroke research and a planned NIHR fellowship application to integrate creative approaches into stroke care and extend support after services end. She describes using crafts like vision boards in stroke groups to promote relaxation, hope, and meaningful activity, emphasizing neuroplasticity and recovery beyond assumed plateaus. The conversation covers fragmented care, the value of groups and social connection, inclusion of people living alone or from deprived backgrounds, shifting away from deficit-focused models, engaging GPs, and raising aphasia awareness through public-facing art exhibitions. 00:00 Creativity After Stroke 00:25 Podcast Intro And Aphasia 01:22 Meet Dr Jess Johansson 02:00 Creative Care Fellowship Plan 03:28 Why Creativity Helps 05:04 Whole Person Recovery 07:16 Research With Stroke Groups 10:12 Access And Inequality 12:01 Living Alone And Support 13:28 Mental Health Adjustment 15:50 Recovery Beyond Plateau 19:43 GPs And Deficit Model 23:01 Raising Aphasia Awareness 25:47 Closing Thoughts And Thanks 26:42 Resources And Community http://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-jess-johansson-091923383/ Support the show Support the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/ X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org

Send us Fan Mail Long-Term Aphasia Support with Dyscover: Conversation Groups, Recovery, and Awareness Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce their podcast follow-up to Hirons’ film on aphasia, a language impairment often caused by stroke or brain injury, affecting speaking, reading, writing, and texting; they note 350,000 people in the UK have aphasia and awareness is low. After an ad inviting sponsorships, they speak with Dyscover charity staff Julie Samuel and Caroline McDonald, plus members Sarah, Neil, and Deena. Dyscover, founded over 30 years ago, provides long-term, facilitated conversation groups (in-person and online) for about 100 members and families. The members describe their strokes and varied recovery, ongoing challenges like fatigue and noise, and how Dyscover’s patience, practice, friendships, ambassador talks, research/training roles, and activities support confidence, identity, and life participation; they discuss patchy access, funding limits, and joint awareness efforts through the Aphasia Alliance. 00:00 Podcast Welcome 00:30 What Is Aphasia 01:09 Sponsor Message 02:16 Meet Dyscover Team 03:34 What Dyscover Does 05:48 Members Stroke Stories 06:20 Sarah Living With Aphasia 08:39 Neil Recovery Journey 11:06 Deena Progress And Challenges 13:46 Long Term Support Gaps 18:39 How Dyscover Helps Members 22:05 Neil As Ambassador 23:59 Editing Skills Return 24:40 Back at BBC Freelance 24:48 Deena Finds Support 26:28 Future of Discover 28:12 Online Groups Reach 30:36 Government Awareness Gap 31:24 Ambassadors Long Term Support 36:30 Deena Cycling Story 38:09 Closing Thanks and Resources Dyscover webside: https://dyscover.org.uk Support the show Support the show: Donate Now This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/ X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org

About On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

About On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

About On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia