On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia

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37 episodes
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Long-Term Aphasia Support with Dyscover: Conversation Groups, Recovery, and Awareness
Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce their podcast follow-up to Hirons’ film on aphasia, a language impairment often caused by stroke or brain injury, affecting speaking, reading, writing, and texting; they note 350,000 people in the UK have aphasia and awareness is low. After an ad inviting sponsorships, they speak with Dyscover charity staff Julie Samuel and Caroline McDonald, plus members Sarah, Neil, and Deena. Dyscover, founded over 30 years ago, provides long-term, facilitated conversation groups (in-person and online) for about 100 members and families. The members describe their strokes and varied recovery, ongoing challenges like fatigue and noise, and how Dyscover’s patience, practice, friendships, ambassador talks, research/training roles, and activities support confidence, identity, and life participation; they discuss patchy access, funding limits, and joint awareness efforts through the Aphasia Alliance.
00:00 Podcast Welcome
00:30 What Is Aphasia
01:09 Sponsor Message
02:16 Meet Dyscover Team
03:34 What Dyscover Does
05:48 Members Stroke Stories
06:20 Sarah Living With Aphasia
08:39 Neil Recovery Journey
11:06 Deena Progress And Challenges
13:46 Long Term Support Gaps
18:39 How Dyscover Helps Members
22:05 Neil As Ambassador
23:59 Editing Skills Return
24:40 Back at BBC Freelance
24:48 Deena Finds Support
26:28 Future of Discover
28:12 Online Groups Reach
30:36 Government Awareness Gap
31:24 Ambassadors Long Term Support
36:30 Deena Cycling Story
38:09 Closing Thanks and Resources
Dyscover webside:
https://dyscover.org.uk
Support the show
Support the show: Donate Now
This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk
To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk
The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website
http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
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Creativity, Hope, and Life After Stroke: Supporting People with Aphasia Beyond Rehab
Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce their “On the Tip of My Tongue” podcast, a follow-up to Jonathan’s film about aphasia, a brain-injury condition often caused by stroke that affects language in speaking, writing, reading, and texting; they note 350,000 people in the UK have aphasia yet public awareness is low compared with Parkinson’s. Guest Dr. Jess Johansson, a senior stroke researcher at the University of Leeds/Bradford Institute of Health Research, discusses her 13 years in stroke research and a planned NIHR fellowship application to integrate creative approaches into stroke care and extend support after services end. She describes using crafts like vision boards in stroke groups to promote relaxation, hope, and meaningful activity, emphasizing neuroplasticity and recovery beyond assumed plateaus. The conversation covers fragmented care, the value of groups and social connection, inclusion of people living alone or from deprived backgrounds, shifting away from deficit-focused models, engaging GPs, and raising aphasia awareness through public-facing art exhibitions.
00:00 Creativity After Stroke
00:25 Podcast Intro And Aphasia
01:22 Meet Dr Jess Johansson
02:00 Creative Care Fellowship Plan
03:28 Why Creativity Helps
05:04 Whole Person Recovery
07:16 Research With Stroke Groups
10:12 Access And Inequality
12:01 Living Alone And Support
13:28 Mental Health Adjustment
15:50 Recovery Beyond Plateau
19:43 GPs And Deficit Model
23:01 Raising Aphasia Awareness
25:47 Closing Thoughts And Thanks
26:42 Resources And Community
http://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-jess-johansson-091923383/
Support the show
Support the show: Donate Now
This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk
To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk
The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website
http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
- Send us Fan Mail
Aphasia Awareness Month Q&A: Myths, Carer Support, Recovery, and the Future
During Aphasia Awareness Month, the podcast hosts a Q&A on aphasia—an often overlooked language disorder affecting speaking, understanding, reading, and writing, commonly after stroke or brain injury—with more than 350,000 people living with it in the UK. Guest Ann Hirons shares a carer’s perspective, discussing how aphasia is treated as a secondary condition, its “quiet crisis” impact on identity and family life, and the need to avoid carer burnout by creating therapy-free zones. The episode debunks the myth that impaired speech means impaired intellect, offers practical tips for everyday interactions (patience, simple questions, don’t finish sentences, use writing/pointing), and explores living with slowed communication and fatigue. It addresses the post-NHS-therapy “cliff edge,” benefits of peer groups, realistic recovery through practice and small steps, and roles for AI tools and creative outlets like film, art, and music supported by neuroplasticity.
00:00 Aphasia Awareness Intro
01:49 Why Aphasia Is Overlooked
03:53 Carer Burnout Balance
06:11 Everyday Anxiety And Support
09:20 Myths About Intelligence
11:36 Simple Communication Tips
13:41 Invisible Prison Advice
16:16 Aphasia Fatigue Reality
17:47 After Therapy Ends
19:08 Recovery Expectations
21:45 AI And Future Tools
23:10 Creativity And Neuroplasticity
25:53 Closing And Resources
https://www.sayaphasia.org
Support the show
Support the show: Donate Now
This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk
To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk
The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website
http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
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Speak Up for Aphasia: A Global Awareness Campaign Update
Guest Claire Bennington updates on fundraising for an international aphasia awareness campaign creating a suite of animated videos in multiple languages, launched worldwide with one consistent message. The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia has pledged £35,429 if matched; the campaign is at 57% (about £22,304/42,000 AUD) and aims to raise the remainder by end of June 2026, with a global launch targeted for Aphasia Awareness Month in June 2027. Partners include the Collaboration of Aphasia Trialists for native-speaker translations, champion networks, and free hosting of assets. The message emphasizes “recognize, respond and respect” and that aphasia does not affect intelligence; listeners are asked to donate, fundraise, provide support letters, and follow “Speak Up for Aphasia” on Facebook.
00:00 Welcome and Hosts
00:18 What Is Aphasia
01:24 Campaign Mission and Funding Goal
05:16 Global Partners and Translations
06:42 Public Message Recognize Respond Respect
09:03 Timeline to June 2027 Launch
11:09 How You Can Support
13:02 Wrap Up and Resources
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572140991752
Donate to the International Aphasia Awareness campaign:
https://justgiving.com/campaign/qarc-uq-aphasia-awareness
Support the show
Support the show: Donate Now
This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk
To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk
The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website
http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
- Send us Fan Mail
Hosts Rob Edwards and Jonathan Hirons introduce guest, Genevieve Richardson, a US speech-language pathologist, focuses on supporting “care partners,” arguing recovery improves when caregivers receive training and support to prevent burnout. They compare UK and US support systems, discussing variability in access, the role of insurance and advocacy, and the importance of in-person and online groups to combat isolation. Genevieve describes her telepractice, 12-month care partner roadmap with weekly training and live support, plus a bootcamp and membership, addressing communication strategies and practical life needs like legal and emergency planning. They discuss collaboration via new websites and resources, and share links to the film and Genevieve’s podcast and sites.
00:00 Aphasia Needs Action
00:12 Podcast Welcome and Aphasia Basics
01:09 Care Partners Matter
02:05 US vs UK Support Systems
04:20 Groups and Ongoing Resources
06:46 Genevieve Care Partner Roadmap
10:24 How the 12 Month Program Works
11:42 Community Fights Isolation
13:05 Scaling Up and The Numbers
14:16 Life Logistics and Caregiver Tools
17:50 Building a Global Movement
19:07 Aphasia Energy and The Gas Tank
20:28 New Website and Collaboration
21:52 Genevieve Podcast and Bootcamp
23:13 Wrap Up Links and Resources
24:44 Final Credits and Sign Off
Genevieve's websites:
https://www.dolifespeechpathology.com
https://www.lifeaphasiaacademy.co
Support the show
Support the show: Donate Now
This podcast is funded by https://www.bas.org.uk
To watch Jonathan’s film: https://tipofmytonguefilm.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tipofmytonguefilm
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathanhirons/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tipofmytonguepodcast/
X: http://x.com/buffaloloungeuk
The Tavistock Trust for Aphasia website
http://aphasiatavistocktrust.org
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About On the tip of my tongue - talking about Aphasia
Jonathan Hirons's journey following his stroke and diagnosis of aphasia is both inspiring and informative. Here’s a summary of his experience and insights about aphasia: Jonathan's Experience with Aphasia 1. Initial Incident: In January 2019, while in a business meeting, Jonathan began to feel strange and soon realized he could not communicate effectively. His colleagues quickly called for medical help. 2. Medical Emergency: He was rushed to University College Hospital, where scans revealed he had suffered a stroke due to a bleed on the brain. He spent five nights in the hospital and was diagnosed with aphasia. 3. Impact on Daily Life: - Jonathan struggled with basic tasks such as speaking, reading, and writing. - He had memory issues, recalling only his postcode but not his full address or other personal information. - He faced challenges in understanding spoken language but could still sign his name. 4. Support from Family: His wife, Ann, played a crucial role in his recovery: - She encouraged him to read aloud daily and used flashcards to aid in word recognition and writing. - This early intervention was vital for his rehabilitation. 5. Progress Through Therapy: With the help of speech therapy, Jonathan made significant improvements: - He regained much of his ability to read and write, although he still experiences difficulties, especially when tired. 6. Advocacy and Awareness: - Jonathan has turned his experiences into a creative outlet by producing films, including "On the Tip of My Tongue" and "What is Aphasia?" These films aim to educate others about aphasia and its challenges. - He actively shares his story to raise awareness about aphasia as a hidden disability and the ongoing need for support beyond initial rehabilitation. Understanding Aphasia Aphasia is a language disorder that affects communication abilities, including: - Speaking: Difficulty in forming words or sentences. - Understanding: Challenges in comprehending spoken or written language. - Reading and Writing: Problems with reading text or writing coherently. Key Takeaways - Aphasia is often a result of brain damage, commonly from strokes, and can significantly impact daily life. - Early intervention and support are crucial for recovery. - Awareness and education about aphasia can help reduce stigma and improve support for those affected. Jonathan's story highlights the resilience of individuals facing such challenges and the importance of community support in their recovery journey. Copyright © 2025 Jonathan Hirons/Buffalo Lounge Studios All Rights Reserved.This film/video/podcast is protected by copyright law. Unauthorized reproduction, distribution, or transmission of this material is prohibited. For permissions or inquiries, please contact hello@buffalolounge.co.ukPodcast website
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