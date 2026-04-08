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61 episodes
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Gabe and Jana discuss the following cases:
2025 OK 79, 579 P.3d 728, 11/03/2025, ALLSTATE v. HON. LARA RUSSELL and WEDIN AND UTZIG
2025 OK 80, 579 P.3d 724, 11/03/2025, CORYELL ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION, INC. v. BURGESS FARMS, LLC
2025 OK 81, 11/12/2025, In the Matter of the Estate of Linzy Hill, Deceased, Brightwater Capital, LLC v. Hill
2025 OK 82, 11/12/2025, STITT V. DRUMMOND
2025 OK 84, 11/18/2025, FLORETTA FRANKLIN, as mother and next of kin to LATOYA PERRY v. OU MEDICINE, et al.
2025 OK 85, 11/18/2025, LARRY AUSTBO, Surviving Spouse of MARILYN AUSTBO, Deceased, v. GREENBRIAR, et al.
2025 OK 86, 11/25/2025, BROOKE v. REED
2025 OK 87, 11/25/2025, LAWSON v. LeFLORE CO. DETENTION CENTER PUBLIC TRUST SECURITY COMM.
2025 OK 89, 12/09/2025, IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELISSA EVANS, DECEASED. JOSHUA EVANS v. GREER
2025 OK 91, 12/16/2025, REV. DR. MITCH RANDALL, et al. v. LINDEL FIELDS, et al.
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Gabe and Jana discuss the following cases:
2025 OK 61, 579 P.3d 591, 09/30/2025, BARFELL v. FREEMAN HEALTH SYSTEM AND GULSHAN UPPAL, M.D., et al.
2025 OK 62, 579 P.3d 602, 09/30/2025, BJORKMAN, ET AL. v. NOBLE
2025 OK 63, 578 P.3d 1209, 09/30/2025, PYBAS v. THE HONORABLE JEFF CRITES
2025 OK 65, 579 P.3d 622, 10/07/2025, BEVERLY THOMPSON, Next Friend of CHARLENE HUGHES, an Individual v. HEARTWAY CORPORATION
2025 OK 68, 579 P.3d 636, 10/07/2025, WHITE AND WADDELL v. STITT
2025 OK 72, 578 P.3d 162, 10/14/2025, ESTATE OF CUNNINGHAM, CHERYL MOORE and OK CITY COMM. FOUNDATION. v. MCCLENDON
2025 OK 73, 578 P.3d 154, 10/14/2025, AMERICA’S CAR MART v. THE HONORABLE DAMON CANTRELL
2025 OK 78, 579 P.3d 723, 10/28/2025, LAKE REGION ELECTRIC, et al. v. STATE, ex rel. OKLAHOMA CORP. COMMISSION, et al.
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Gabe and Jana discuss the following cases:
2025 OK 41, 06/09/2025, IN RE: AMENDMENT TO RULE 1.33 OKLAHOMA SUPREME COURT RULES
2025 OK 51, 08/20/2025, DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDING
2025 OK 26, 567 P.3d 1022, 04/22/2025, COUCH v STATE OF OKLAHOMA ex rel. DEPT. OF PUBLIC SAFETY
2025 OK 29, 568 P.3d 589, 04/29/2025, LUNN v. CONTINENTAL MOTORS, INC. et al.
2025 OK 34, 572 P.3d 1026, 05/28/2025, Bailey v State of Oklahoma ex rel. Service Oklahoma
2025 OK 35, 05/28/2025, Flintco, LLC v Total Installation Management Specialists, Inc. et al.
2025 OK 36, 571 P.3d 114, 05/28/2025, Oklahoma State Department of Health v Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority
2025 OK 42, 06/17/2025, THE ICON AT NORMAN APTS, LP v. DOUGLAS WARR, CLEVELAND COUNTY ASSESSOR
2025 OK 43, 571 P.3d 729, 06/17/2025, OG&E Co. v. OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION et al.
2025 OK 44, 571 P.3d 135, 06/17/2025, BLACK EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM et al. v. DRUMMOND, WALTERS, et al.
2025 OK 47, 06/24/2025, HODARA v. OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
2025 OK 48, 07/01/2025, STROBLE v. OKLAHOMA TAX COMMISSION
2025 OK 54, 09/09/2025, FUGATE v. STITT
2025 OK 55, 09/09/2025, OBI HOLDING COMPANY, ET. AL v. SCHULTZ-BUTZBACH AND THE WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION
2025 OK 56, 09/16/2025, IN RE INITIATIVE PETITION NO. 448, STATE QUESTION NO. 836; THE OKLAHOMA REPUBLICAN PARTY, et. al. v. SETTER, et. al.
2025 OK 57, 09/16/2025, BAUGHMAN v. WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION, et. al
2025 OK 60, 09/23/2025, OKLAHOMA ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, et al., v. STATE ex rel. OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION
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Gabe and Jana discuss the following cases:
2025 OK 12, 02/25/2025, CONNER v. STATE
2025 OK 13, 02/25/2025, JAI HOSPITALITY v. WESTERN WORLD INSURANCE CO.
2025 OK 15, 565 P.3d 418, 03/04/2025, OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC CO. v. STATE ex rel. OKLAHOMA CORP. COMMISSION
2025 OK 17, 565 P.3d 413, 03/04/2025, POPPINGA v. WALLACE
2025 OK 19, 03/11/2025, SANDERS v. TURN KEY HEALTH CLINICS
2025 OK 22, 04/08/2025, IN RE: N.A.; STATE OF OKLAHOMA vs MALDONADO et al
2025 OK 23, 04/08/2025, MILLS v. J-M MFG. CO. INC. et al
2025 OK 25, 04/15/2025, IN THE MATTER OF FB, BHUIYAN v STATE OF OKLAHOMA
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Jana and Gabe discuss these new published opinions:
2025 OK 8, 01/28/2025, IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF N.J.B.
2025 OK 9, 02/04/2025, DONALDSON v. CITY OF EL RENO
2025 OK 10, 02/11/2025, IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF K.D.B.
2025 OK CIV APP 1, 05/16/2024, BANK OF AMERICA v. STILL
2025 OK CIV APP 2, 05/15/2024, IN THE MATTER OF: H.M.A.
2025 OK CIV APP 3, 12/11/2024, IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF WALTERS
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About Oklahoma Appeals - The Podcast
Conversations about Oklahoma civil appeals and litigation. A discussion of issues related to the practice of law in Oklahoma with an emphasis on recently published civil appellate court opinions (Oklahoma Supreme Court, Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals and select federal opinions). Some episodes also include appellate law “pro tips” for practitioners.Podcast website
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