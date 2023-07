Episode 038: Oklahoma Supreme Court 2022 Update #5

OK Supreme Court rule changes and published opinions from the Court from September 22nd through the end of 2022. Discussed in this episode:2022 OK 78, 09/27/2022, LAUBACH v. LAUBACH2022 OK 79, 518 P.3d 531, 10/04/2022, WESTERN HEIGHTS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT v. STATE2022 OK 80, 519 P.3d 91, 10/11/2022, HAMMER v. STATE2022 OK 81, 10/10/2022, IN RE RULES FOR THE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIAL ELECTIONS2022 OK 82, 10/10/2022, IN RE OKLAHOMA RULE OF PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT 1.152022 OK 83, 10/18/2022, KINGFISHER WIND v. WEHMULLER2022 OK 84, 519 P.3d 511, 10/25/2022, MILNE v. HUDSON2022 OK 85, 10/25/2022, GALIER v. MURCO WALL PRODUCTS2022 OK 86, 11/01/2022, JOHNSON v. SNOW2022 OK 88, 520 P.3d 383, 11/08/2022, WREN v. YATES2022 OK 89, 11/07/2022, IN RE AMENDMENT to 12 O.S. CH. 15 APP. 1 RULE 1.21 RULES OF OKLA. SUPREME COURT2022 OK 90, 521 P.3d 131, 11/15/2022, ARULKUMAR v. ARULKUMAR2022 OK 91, 11/15/2022, FARRIS v. MASQUELIER2022 OK 93, 11/14/2022, IN RE AMENDMENT OF RULE 1.11 OF OKLAHOMA SUPREME COURT RULES2022 OK 95, 11/22/2022, PRICE v. ZHANG2022 OK 96, 12/06/2022, COLE v. BANK OF AMERICA2022 OK 97, 12/06/2022, WHITTINGTON v. DURANT H.M.A.2022 OK 98, 12/06/2022, OKLAHOMA TURNPIKE AUTHORITY v. OLSEN2022 OK 99, 12/19/2022, IN RE AMENDMENTS TO RULES FOR COURT OF TAX REVIEW