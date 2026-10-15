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415 episodes
- Gabriel Akhmad Marin is a multi-instumental virtuoso, pioneer of the fretless guitar and a master of ancient Eastern string traditions. Most well known for his band Consider the Source, this weekend he is bringing a new project, the Gabriel Akhmad Marin Qalb Ensemble, for a special sunrise set.
From the jazz clubs of New York City to the vibrant cultural hubs of Istanbul, Gabriel’s work is a seamless fusion of technical virtuosity and deep-rooted tradition. Whether co-leading the progressive power-trio Consider the Source or exploring the microtonal frontiers of the Dutar and Tanbour, his mission is to bridge the gap between Western innovation and Eastern heritage
- Derek Gripper has miraculously discovered the ability to bring the dazzling polyrhythmic music of the West African Harp, the kora, onto the classical guitar. Egberto Gismonti, Bach and Keith Jarrett are all elements of his musical DNA. We hang with Derek and he treats us to some live performances and stories of how he happened upon discovering this new world of music for the guitar.
Derek will be performing a tribuite to Toumani Diabate at the Ragas Live Festival 2026, October 17-18. It is sold out, but you can listen and watch to all 24 hours of the festival online at www.ragaslive.com
[Originally recorded in March 2019]
Photo: Simon Attwell
- Sami Abu Shumays is one of the leading Arab violinists in the US, and a vocalist. In this episode, he shares the story of Umm Kulthum, the legendary voice of Egypt and the Arab world.
Sami will bring A Tribute to Umm Kulthum – Gholobt Asaleh fi Ruhi to the Ragas Live Festival 2026, featuring Zahra AlZubaidi, Zafer Tawil, Mohamed Salah, Sami Abu Shumays, and The Umm Kulthum Workshop.
- Grammy Award winning pianist Kevin Hays has a new album out on the new label AHT Records, Live at the Stone We hang out with Kevin and fellow keyboard legend Craig Taborn before they take the stage at The Jazz Gallery.
Kevin has worked with countless legends like Sonny Rollins, Roy Haynes, Joe Henderson, Joshua Redman, Chris Potter, and Kurt Rosenwinkel. Brad Mehldau, Lionel Loueke and Steve Gadd.
A prolific musician Craig Taborn has performed and recorded on over 200 recordings with jazz luminaries like Roscoe Mitchell, Dave Holland, Chris Potter, and John Zorn. He is the recipient of the 2025 MacArthur Foundation Fellowship and has an exciting new trio with Tomeka Reid and Chess Smith.
Kevin has joined AHT Records to release a new live recording captured from his residency at The Stone in NYC in the summer of 2024.
The limited edition vinyl features captivating duet performances with multi-keyboardist Craig Taborn, guitarist, Gilad Hekselman, saxophonist Ben Wendel, and drummer Kenny Wollesen.
- Mustafa Abu Muhammad's family have been practitioners of the ecstatic, Sufi musical tradition of Qawwali for 800 years.
His uncle and his father lead the most popular Qawwali party in Pakistan, Fareed Ayaz & Abu Muhammad Qawwal, of which Mustafa is a member and he is the leader of Mustafa Abu Muhammad Qawwal currently touring the United States.
In this interview, Mustafa shares the fascinating oral history passed down within his family about the origin of the first Qawwali party in Dehli led by Amir Khusro in the 13th century. It's a riveting tale!
This episode was expertly translated on the fly by guest host Bhaskar Ghosh, Executive Director of the Society of Arts and Culture of South Asia (Palo Alto), a major force behind the Ragas Live Festival and NYC Radio Live.
Mustafa will be performing in the grand finale of 24 hours of music at the Ragas Live Festival October 17-18th at Pioneer Works in Red Hook Brooklyn. Tickets are extremely limited.
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About NYC Radio Live
Live performances and in-depth conversations with extraordinary musicians, artists, writers, and thinkers from more than 40 countries. Hosted by David Ellenbogen and broadcast on WKCR 89.9 FM in New York City. Creator of the 24-hour Ragas Live Festival, which debuted as a broadcast on WKCR in 2012 and is now presented annually at Pioneer Works.Podcast website
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