Dave & Dave Unchained Van Halen podcast

THE EDDIE VAN HALEN TRIBUTE CONCERT THAT ALMOST WAS

EPISODE #106 - It’s been four years since Edward Van Halen passed away and no tribute concert has ever been mounted. However, Derek Fuller, the lead guitarist of the VH tribute band Fan Halen, tried his best. The Daves have an in-depth conversation with Fuller about the story behind the show that was supposed to be held on Oct. 6 at the Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood, CA. A massive amount of VH News and a solid mailbag segment completes this October 2024 episode. Download the podcast for free on Spreaker, YouTube, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Google podcasts, Amazon Music, Podvine or iTunes. Connect with the Daves on Twitter: @ddunchained, Facebook: Dave & Dave Unchained – A Van Halen podcast, Instagram: ddunchainedpodcast or via email: [email protected]