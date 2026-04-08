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138 episodes
- This week, Sha Stimuli sits down with Bernadette Price, wife of the late great Sean P. They take the time to reflect on Sean P’s legacy, the journey through loss, and the triumph of bringing new music to fans
Topics discussed:
New album and how it came together
Preserving Sean Price’s legacy & family perspective
Lessons, healing, and moving forward
Links mentioned in this episode:
http://hashtaglegday.com
https://youtu.be/t8OfUbC-O04?si=yIBcwor7-7pjWzml
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
- This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown break down “F.I.C.O.” from Clipse’s new album "Let God Sort Em Out". We cover the craftsmanship in the rhyme schemes, themes, and why this cut stands out. Production choices and quotables get the microscopic NBO treatment.
Topics discussed:
Standout lyrics & layered wordplay
Beat selection and how it frames the verses
Where “F.I.C.O.” ranks on the album
Links mentioned in this episode:
http://hashtaglegday.com
https://youtu.be/1U6We9yGc_4?si=gf2e8G4fJVOvQRrL
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
No Bars Off - Chains &Whips! Who Bodied It? Clipse and Kendrick Lamar Go Crazy!08/04/2025 | 33 mins.This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown look at heavy bar work from Clipse on the highly acclaimed "Chains & Whips". We discuss the otherworldly feature from the Boogeyman himself, Kendrick Lamar.
Topics discussed:
Best verse breakdowns & double entendres
Delivery, cadence, and presence
Final verdict: who had the upper hand?
Links mentioned in this episode:
http://hashtaglegday.com
https://youtu.be/t_J7ccCTcl0?si=ABk-FQf3wRLGrEM_
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
- This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown revisit Eminem's classic verse from "The Way I Am" to test its timelessness. From internal rhymes to cultural impact, we examine whether the verse still hits in 2025
Topics discussed:
Technical rhyme schemes & pocket control
Punchlines vs. storytelling
Longevity: does it still resonate?
Links mentioned in this episode:
http://hashtaglegday.com
https://youtu.be/ooKm3eNbmnE?si=uwfA4esJhlqIvx2H
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
No Bars Off - XXL Freshmen Freestyle Reaction - Eem Triplin, BabyChiefDoIt, Ray Vaughn08/04/2025 | 20 mins.This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown take a first look at some of this year’s XXL Freshmen freestyles—what worked, what didn’t, and who surprised us. We react to delivery, originality, and standout lines from Eem Triplin, BabyChiefDoIt and Ray Vaughn
Topics discussed:
Eem Triplin’s approach to pocket & tone
BabyChiefDoIt’s energy and quotables
Ray Vaughn’s control and presence
Links mentioned in this episode:
http://hashtaglegday.com
https://youtu.be/HFR5tciZ2h0?si=pWU499WuIgmn0rqd
This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
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About No Bars Off
No Bars Off is the home of innovative, insightful, and entertaining breakdowns of hip-hop verses from all eras, regions, and subcultures. Boardwalk Brown (Aki Davis) and Sha Stimuli (Sherod Khaalis) are word connoisseurs and lovers of the technical process of constructing rhymes. Some of your favorite verses are featured, picked apart, analyzed, and most importantly...celebrated. Join us as we salute legendary emcees and their poetic art.Podcast website
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