No Bars Off is the home of innovative, insightful, and entertaining breakdowns of hip-hop verses from all eras, regions, and subcultures. Boardwalk Brown (Aki Davis) and Sha Stimuli (Sherod Khaalis) are word connoisseurs and lovers of the technical process of constructing rhymes.

Some of your favorite verses are featured, picked apart, analyzed, and most importantly...celebrated. Join us as we salute legendary emcees and their poetic art.