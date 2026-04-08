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No Bars Off

Sherod Khaalis, Aki Davis
MusicMusic Commentary
No Bars Off
Latest episode

138 episodes

  • No Bars Off

    No Bars Off - Sean Price's Wife, Bernadette, Talks New Album, Loss and Triumph

    08/04/2025 | 46 mins.
    This week, Sha Stimuli sits down with Bernadette Price, wife of the late great Sean P. They take the time to reflect on Sean P’s legacy, the journey through loss, and the triumph of bringing new music to fans

    Topics discussed:

    New album and how it came together

    Preserving Sean Price’s legacy & family perspective

    Lessons, healing, and moving forward

    Links mentioned in this episode:

    http://hashtaglegday.com

    https://youtu.be/t8OfUbC-O04?si=yIBcwor7-7pjWzml

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • No Bars Off

    No Bars Off - My Favorite Song on the Clipse Album: F.I.C.O. Breakdown

    08/04/2025 | 25 mins.
    This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown break down “F.I.C.O.” from Clipse’s new album "Let God Sort Em Out". We cover the craftsmanship in the rhyme schemes, themes, and why this cut stands out. Production choices and quotables get the microscopic NBO treatment.

    Topics discussed:

    Standout lyrics & layered wordplay

    Beat selection and how it frames the verses

    Where “F.I.C.O.” ranks on the album

    Links mentioned in this episode:

    http://hashtaglegday.com

    https://youtu.be/1U6We9yGc_4?si=gf2e8G4fJVOvQRrL

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • No Bars Off

    No Bars Off - Chains &Whips! Who Bodied It? Clipse and Kendrick Lamar Go Crazy!

    08/04/2025 | 33 mins.
    This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown look at heavy bar work from Clipse on the highly acclaimed "Chains & Whips". We discuss the otherworldly feature from the Boogeyman himself, Kendrick Lamar.

    Topics discussed:

    Best verse breakdowns & double entendres

    Delivery, cadence, and presence

    Final verdict: who had the upper hand?

    Links mentioned in this episode:

    http://hashtaglegday.com

    https://youtu.be/t_J7ccCTcl0?si=ABk-FQf3wRLGrEM_

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • No Bars Off

    No Bars Off - Is This Eminem Verse Still Ill?

    08/04/2025 | 17 mins.
    This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown revisit Eminem's classic verse from "The Way I Am" to test its timelessness. From internal rhymes to cultural impact, we examine whether the verse still hits in 2025

    Topics discussed:

    Technical rhyme schemes & pocket control

    Punchlines vs. storytelling

    Longevity: does it still resonate?

    Links mentioned in this episode:

    http://hashtaglegday.com

    https://youtu.be/ooKm3eNbmnE?si=uwfA4esJhlqIvx2H

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
  • No Bars Off

    No Bars Off - XXL Freshmen Freestyle Reaction - Eem Triplin, BabyChiefDoIt, Ray Vaughn

    08/04/2025 | 20 mins.
    This week, Sha Stimuli and Boardwalk Brown take a first look at some of this year’s XXL Freshmen freestyles—what worked, what didn’t, and who surprised us. We react to delivery, originality, and standout lines from Eem Triplin, BabyChiefDoIt and Ray Vaughn

    Topics discussed:

    Eem Triplin’s approach to pocket & tone

    BabyChiefDoIt’s energy and quotables

    Ray Vaughn’s control and presence

    Links mentioned in this episode:

    http://hashtaglegday.com

    https://youtu.be/HFR5tciZ2h0?si=pWU499WuIgmn0rqd

    This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm
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About No Bars Off
No Bars Off is the home of innovative, insightful, and entertaining breakdowns of hip-hop verses from all eras, regions, and subcultures. Boardwalk Brown (Aki Davis) and Sha Stimuli (Sherod Khaalis) are word connoisseurs and lovers of the technical process of constructing rhymes. Some of your favorite verses are featured, picked apart, analyzed, and most importantly...celebrated. Join us as we salute legendary emcees and their poetic art.
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