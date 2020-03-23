No. 86, a reference to the Federalist Papers, continues the conversations our Founding Fathers had in 85 Papers about the proper structure of government. The pr...
The Implicit Power of Judicial Review
The term “judicial review” isn’t found in the Constitution. So where did it come from and what does it mean? Professor Randy Barnett of Georgetown University Law Center joins us to discuss the proper role and power of the judiciary. Learn more at https://fedsoc.org/no86.
How Do We Define The Judicial Power?
Why is it harder to define the Judicial Power than the Legislative or Executive Powers? Professor Gary Lawson of Boston University School of Law discusses the history of judicial power and the concept of judicial review. Learn more at https://fedsoc.org/no86.
The Necessary and Proper Clause as a Guard for Federalism
What powers rightfully belong to the federal government and what is reserved for the states? Professor Gary Lawson of Boston University School of Law joins us to discuss the term “necessary and proper” and how it is a constitutional protection for federalism. Learn more at https://fedsoc.org/no86.
Understanding Federalism in the context of the US Constitution
How does Federalism regulate the interaction between the states and the national government? Does it affect the activities among the states themselves? Professor Steven Calabresi of the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law explains the uniqueness of the United States federalist system and how it has helped the country to grow and thrive.. Learn more at https://fedsoc.org/no86.
Determining “who decides”: economics and policy in Federalism cases
Is it clear when an issue should be handled by a state government instead of the federal government? Professor Steven Calabresi of the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law joins us for a discussion about the benefits, goals, and mechanisms of federalism. Learn more at https://fedsoc.org/no86.
No. 86, a reference to the Federalist Papers, continues the conversations our Founding Fathers had in 85 Papers about the proper structure of government. The project is designed specifically for an audience of law students - providing commentary and analysis on topics relating to the law school curriculum.