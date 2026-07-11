Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessNext Step Network
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Next Step Network
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Next Step Network

Dora Hiller
BusinessCareers
Next Step Network
Latest episode

74 episodes

  • Next Step Network

    Career Opportunities in AI [Episode 74]

    07/11/2026 | 13 mins.
    Career Opportunities in AI
    Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries and creating exciting new career paths across the globe. In this episode, we explore the growing demand for AI professionals, the most in-demand roles, and the skills employers are looking for. From machine learning engineers and data scientists to AI product managers, prompt engineers, and ethics specialists, we break down the opportunities available for beginners and experienced professionals alike. You'll also learn how to start a career in AI, the best learning resources, and what the future of AI jobs may look like. Whether you're a student, job seeker, or tech enthusiast, this episode provides practical insights to help you navigate the rapidly evolving world of AI careers.
  • Next Step Network

    How to Build a Career in Marketing [Episode 73]

    07/05/2026 | 14 mins.
    How to Build a Career in Marketing
    Marketing is one of the most exciting and fast-changing career paths in today's digital world. In this episode, we explore how to start and grow a successful career in marketing, whether you're a student, a recent graduate, or someone looking to switch industries. Learn about the essential skills every marketer needs, the different career paths available—from digital marketing and content creation to branding and analytics—and practical tips for building real-world experience. We also discuss how networking, certifications, and staying up to date with industry trends can help you stand out in a competitive job market. Tune in for actionable advice to help you confidently begin your journey toward a rewarding career in marketing.
  • Next Step Network

    How to Start a Creative Career [Episode 72]

    07/02/2026 | 17 mins.
    How to Start a Creative Career
    Dreaming of turning your creativity into a fulfilling career? In this episode, we explore the essential steps to building a successful creative path, whether your passion is writing, design, photography, music, filmmaking, or digital content creation. Learn how to develop your skills, build a strong portfolio, find opportunities, overcome self-doubt, and stay motivated in a competitive industry.
    Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your creative journey to the next level, this copyright-free episode provides practical advice and inspiring insights to help you move forward with confidence. Tune in and discover how passion, persistence, and continuous learning can turn creative talent into a rewarding career.
  • Next Step Network

    Non-Tech Careers That Pay Well [Episode 71]

    06/29/2026 | 19 mins.
    Non-Tech Careers That Pay Well
    Not every high-paying career requires coding or a technology background. In this episode, we explore rewarding non-tech professions that offer strong earning potential, career stability, and opportunities for long-term growth. From healthcare and finance to skilled trades, sales, law, and creative industries, we highlight career paths that can lead to financial success without working in the tech sector.
    Whether you're a student, career changer, or professional looking for new opportunities, this episode provides valuable insights into the skills, qualifications, and strategies needed to succeed in well-paying non-tech careers. Tune in to discover how you can build a fulfilling and financially rewarding future outside the world of technology.
  • Next Step Network

    How to Build a Career in Tech [Episode 70]

    06/25/2026 | 12 mins.
    How to Build a Career in Tech
    The technology industry offers endless opportunities for innovation, creativity, and professional growth. In this episode, we explore the essential steps to building a successful career in tech, from choosing the right learning path to developing valuable technical and soft skills. Discover how to create a strong portfolio, prepare for job interviews, stay updated with industry trends, and continue growing in a fast-changing field. Whether you're a student, career changer, or aspiring tech professional, this episode provides practical guidance to help you confidently navigate your journey toward a rewarding career in technology.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Next Step Network
Welcome to Next Step Network, your go-to podcast for navigating the exciting world of business and career growth. Whether you're an ambitious professional, a budding entrepreneur, or someone looking to make their next career move, this podcast brings you actionable insights, expert advice, and inspiring stories to help you take your next step with confidence. Join us as we explore strategies for career advancement, personal development, entrepreneurship, and building meaningful professional connections. Each episode is designed to give you practical tips, industry trends, and motivation to achieve your goals and unlock your full potential. Your next step starts here. Tune in, learn, and grow with Next Step Network – where careers and opportunities meet.
Podcast website
BusinessCareers

Listen to Next Step Network, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 10:06:07 PM
A company fromMADSACK