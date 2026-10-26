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36 episodes
- Listen and learn more about Republic Services with a conversation between Meridian Mayor Robert E. Simison and Republic's former general manager, Cord Stanley. The City of Meridian has an exclusive franchise agreement with Republic Services of Idaho for the collection of both commercial and residential trash, recycling, organic materials, major appliances, and bulky items. Who owns the trash in your trash cart? How do contracts with municipalities work? Answers to these questions and more can be uncovered by listening to this episode.
To learn more about Republic Services, visit their website: https://www.republicservices.com/
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- On this installment of myMERIDIAN, host Mayor Robert Simison interviews Hillary Xoumanivong ("Hillary X"), the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho. Established in the 1970s, BBBS matches children ("littles") to adult mentors ("bigs") who serve as positive role models, friends, and listening ears, thus empowering the children to dream big, do hard things, step out of their comfort zone, and tackle the challenges life brings. To learn more, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Idaho website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- On this installment of myMERIDIAN, host Mayor Robert Simison interviews Katrina Vincent, the executive director of El-Ada Community Action Partnership. Serving Ada, Elmore, and Owyhee Counties, El-Ada CAP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that was established in 1967 as a part of the Economic Opportunity Act. The organization works to reduce poverty, revitalize low-income communities, and to empower low-income families and individuals to become fully self-sufficient. To learn more, visit the El-Ada CAP website.
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- On this installment of myMERIDIAN, host Mayor Robert Simison interviews Abe Alford, the unit director of Meridian's Boys & Girls Club. The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe, affordable place for youth in grades K-12 to go before and after school and during summer to grow beyond the classroom. Each club provides a wealth of programs and activities to prepare young people for real-world success. To learn more, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About myMERIDIAN
The myMERIDIAN podcast offers insights and knowledge about the City of Meridian, Idaho. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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