Listen and learn more about Republic Services with a conversation between Meridian Mayor Robert E. Simison and Republic's former general manager, Cord Stanley. The City of Meridian has an exclusive franchise agreement with Republic Services of Idaho for the collection of both commercial and residential trash, recycling, organic materials, major appliances, and bulky items. Who owns the trash in your trash cart? How do contracts with municipalities work? Answers to these questions and more can be uncovered by listening to this episode.



To learn more about Republic Services, visit their website: https://www.republicservices.com/

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