In her first long-form print interview since taking up the role of White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles lifts the lid on the year since Trump won the election. Trump's chief of staff was quoted as saying in an interview the 'finest president in history' had an 'alcoholic's personality' and called Elon Musk an 'avowed ketamine user'.