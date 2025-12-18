First Look At 'MELANIA' Film & Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie
12/18/2025 | 18 mins.
First lady Melania Trump is giving Fox News an exclusive first look at her upcoming film, "MELANIA," set to hit theaters worldwide next month. Just when the annual Die Hard Christmas debate seemed destined to loop forever, Macaulay Culkin stepped in with a firm—and quote-ready—opinion.
Cash As Holiday Gifts: Americans Say Yes
12/18/2025 | 12 mins.
About 6 in 10 Americans say cash or gift cards are "very" acceptable as holiday presents, but they're much less likely to say that about a gift that was purchased secondhand or re-gifted.
Student-Led Conservative High School Club Sparks Debate Over Free Speech
12/18/2025 | 13 mins.
A student-led conservative club at Twelve Bridges High School in Lincoln, California is at the center of controversy, with some students accusing it of spreading hate speech and others defending it as a platform for civil dialogue.
Trump To Sign Executive Order Reclassifying Marijuana
12/18/2025 | 43 mins.
Marijuana is currently listed as a Schedule I drug, under Drug Enforcement Administration guidelines. The change would move marijuana to Schedule III, which DEA regulations say have "moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence" and less abuse potential than high schedule drugs.
The Noise Around Vanity Fair’s Susie Wiles Interview
12/18/2025 | 13 mins.
In her first long-form print interview since taking up the role of White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles lifts the lid on the year since Trump won the election. Trump's chief of staff was quoted as saying in an interview the 'finest president in history' had an 'alcoholic's personality' and called Elon Musk an 'avowed ketamine user'.
