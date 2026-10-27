In this episode Gary Mansfield speaks to Ryan Stanier, founder of Fair Play Art Fair (@FairPlayArtFair)



Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair (2011), is about to launch a brand new art fair during Frieze week.



Fair Play Art Fair brings around 70 independent artists to One Marylebone for four days this October. Meet the artists, see their work up close and, if something grabs your attention, buy it directly from the person who made it. Every artist exhibiting at Fair Play has been chosen by an independent Selection Committee for the quality of their work, not their ability to pay for exhibition space.



This opens the fair to artists beyond the usual commercial routes, providing a broader yet still curated view of art being made today. A sense of play runs through the whole fair, with live performance, music, artist-led events, food, drink and late-night programming drawing you through One Marylebone and into the evening.



Expect live performance, music, artist-led events and unexpected interventions throughout the building, with selected nights carrying on late. Full programme coming soon.



Fair Play is a new, curated, artist-first fair, designed to connect outstanding independent artists with engaged collectors and a new generation of art buyers. Join us at One Marylebone from 15-18 October. The general sale Advance price is £24.



For more information on the work of Pure Evil go to

https://fairplayartfair.com/



To Support this podcast from as little as £3 per month: www.patreon/ministryofarts



For full line up of confirmed artists go to https://www.ministryofarts.co.uk

Email: ministryofartsorg@gmail.com

Social Media: @ministryofartsorg

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.