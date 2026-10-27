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384 episodes
- In this episode Gary Mansfield speaks to Abdollah Nafisi (@Abdollah.Nafisi)
Abdollah Nafisi is a sculptor and skilled craftsman whose practice explores the relationship between nature, industry and human connection. His work draws on an interest in Western philosophy and experiences travelling alongside Iranian nomadic communities, informing a belief in the social and relational dimensions of being present.
His debut solo exhibition, I Can’t Meditate, at Staffordshire St, Peckham, runs from 16 October to 1 November 2026. Bringing together bold, tactile sculptures made from natural materials and discarded industrial waste, the exhibition invites visitors to engage through touch, sound, movement and assembly. Rather than presenting meditation as solitary stillness, Nafisi proposes connection as an alternative route to contemplation. The sculptures become prompts for play, collaboration and shared discovery, encouraging visitors to consider the space between bodies as a place where relationships emerge. Part sensory environment, part participatory experiment, I Can’t Meditate asks whether making, moving and spending time together might offer a more accessible form of mindfulness.
For more information on the work of Abdollah Nafisi go to
https://www.staffordshirest.com/
Cover image courtesy of Sergey Novikov @plus1ap
To Support this podcast from as little as £3 per month: www.patreon/ministryofarts
For full line up of confirmed artists go to https://www.ministryofarts.co.uk
Email: ministryofartsorg@gmail.com
Social Media: @ministryofartsorg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode Gary Mansfield speaks to Louise Fletcher (@LouiseFletcher_Art)
Louise Fletcher is a UK-based artist whose atmospheric, semi-abstract paintings are inspired by the wild landscapes of North Yorkshire, where she lives and works. Her practice explores the relationship between place, memory and emotion, using expressive colour, texture and intuitive mark-making to create landscapes that feel both familiar and imagined. More recently, Louise has been embracing change and experimentation in her work, moving towards increasingly intuitive and abstract approaches while allowing new ideas to emerge without forcing a particular outcome. This openness to creative discovery is central to her philosophy as an artist.
Louise is also widely known as the co-host, with fellow artist Alice Sheridan, of Art Juice, a popular podcast exploring the realities of creative life, from making and selling art to confidence, inspiration and the challenges of sustaining an artistic practice. After six years and hundreds of episodes, the podcast concluded in 2025, leaving a lasting resource for artists and art lovers.
For more information on the work of Louise Fletcher go to
https://www.louisefletcherart.com/
To Support this podcast from as little as £3 per month: www.patreon/ministryofarts
For full line up of confirmed artists go to https://www.ministryofarts.co.uk
Email: ministryofartsorg@gmail.com
Social Media: @ministryofartsorg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode Gary Mansfield speaks to Ryan Stanier, founder of Fair Play Art Fair (@FairPlayArtFair)
Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair (2011), is about to launch a brand new art fair during Frieze week.
Fair Play Art Fair brings around 70 independent artists to One Marylebone for four days this October. Meet the artists, see their work up close and, if something grabs your attention, buy it directly from the person who made it. Every artist exhibiting at Fair Play has been chosen by an independent Selection Committee for the quality of their work, not their ability to pay for exhibition space.
This opens the fair to artists beyond the usual commercial routes, providing a broader yet still curated view of art being made today. A sense of play runs through the whole fair, with live performance, music, artist-led events, food, drink and late-night programming drawing you through One Marylebone and into the evening.
Expect live performance, music, artist-led events and unexpected interventions throughout the building, with selected nights carrying on late. Full programme coming soon.
Fair Play is a new, curated, artist-first fair, designed to connect outstanding independent artists with engaged collectors and a new generation of art buyers. Join us at One Marylebone from 15-18 October. The general sale Advance price is £24.
For more information on the work of Pure Evil go to
https://fairplayartfair.com/
To Support this podcast from as little as £3 per month: www.patreon/ministryofarts
For full line up of confirmed artists go to https://www.ministryofarts.co.uk
Email: ministryofartsorg@gmail.com
Social Media: @ministryofartsorg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this REWIND episode Gary Mansfield speaks to Peter Morris @petermorrisarchitects
@kcawlondon
Peter Morris is primarily an architect, who has been running his own practice for over a decade. But his other creative work – as an artist, illustrator, model-maker and designer of products and interiors – has always sat alongside his architectural work, and he loves to bring the colour, quirkiness and joy of his artworks to his buildings wherever possible.
The sculpture joining KCAW ART TRAIL this summer is a Wendy House version of a house that Peter is about to start building for his family, in North London, called The Cloud House – and the story of how this lifelong dream came into being has deep roots in the K&C borough.
Commenting on the theme of this year’s Kensington + Chelsea Art Week, Peter said: “Kensington & Chelsea changed me, and this artwork reflects and celebrates that change.”
For more information on the Kensington Chelsea Art Week & Trail go to
https://www.kcaw.co.uk
To Support this podcast from as little as £3 per month: www.patreon/ministryofarts
For full line up of confirmed artists go to https://www.ministryofarts.co.uk
Email: ministryofartsorg@gmail.com
Social Media: @ministryofartsorg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode Gary Mansfield speaks to GG The Illustrator (@ggtheillustrator)
GG the Illustrator is a London-based artist whose work celebrates the architecture, people and communities of council estates across the capital. Working across acrylic, watercolour and digital illustration, she creates detailed, colourful images that document everyday life in neighbourhoods often overlooked by the traditional art world. Her ongoing mission to paint every council estate in London reflects her passion for preserving the memories, character and identity of working-class communities, particularly as estates face regeneration, demolition and displacement.
Through her art, GG challenges perceptions of council housing and gives importance to places and stories that are frequently ignored, creating a lasting record of London’s changing social landscape.
For more information on The Art Car Boot Fair, go to: @art_car_boot_fair
To Support this podcast from as little as £3 per month: www.patreon/ministryofarts
For full line up of confirmed artists go to https://www.ministryofarts.co.uk
Email: ministryofartsorg@gmail.com
Social Media: @ministryofartsorg
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Ministry of Arts Podcast
Possibly the World's most inclusive art podcast.Artist & Curator Gary Mansfield talks to emerging, established and world renowned artists each week in his quite unique manner.Gary's booming Cockney voice and jovial approach, is a breath of fresh air for those within the art world and a beacon to those that thought it inaccessible.Previous guests include: Maggi Hambling, Mark Wallinger, Gavin Turk, kennardphillipps, Mat Colishaw, Ray Richardson, Camille Walala, Rankin, Keith Brymer-Jones, PureEvil, Tanya Ling, Koestler Arts, Stuart Semple, Richard Wirson RA, Sarah Maple, Jenny Eclair, Katy Wix and Adam Buxton.Feel free to contact Gary with any queries, comments etc: email: ministryofartsorg@gmail.com All Social Media: @ministryofartsorg To find out more on Gary Mansfield go to: http://www.garymansfield.co.uk Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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