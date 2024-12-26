This week on the Miss Represented podcast, our guest Rose Campbell, Mrs. Tennessee Queen of the World, shares her inspiring journey from being a trafficked foster child to becoming a successful publicist and advocate for women. She discusses her experiences in the pageant world, the importance of empowerment, and her commitment to helping others share their stories through her initiative, Rise Up Womenpreneurs. Rose reflects on her past traumas and how they shaped her into the resilient person she is today, emphasizing the power of storytelling and community support. Her story emphasizes resilience, the power of community, and the importance of sharing one's narrative.Keep up with Rose: @corrallingthecampbellsFollow Miss Represented for short, motivational clips on your feed: @MissRepresentedTalks Production by the Code CreativesHair and makeup by Beauty by LadyCode
--------
50:00
Miss Represented: Kennedy Thomas [Episode 50]
In this episode of Miss Represented, host Lisa Opie interviews Kennedy Thomas, the owner of Beauty Queen's Galore and reigning Miss World America Central Georgia. They discuss the importance of the BQG Resource, balancing business and education, advocacy in oral health, the significance of curiosity and lifelong learning, and the challenges of networking and community building in the pageant industry. Kennedy shares her personal journey, emphasizing the need for self-advocacy and the importance of creating opportunities in the face of rejection. She emphasizes the importance of support within the pageant community, the relevance of pageants in today's society, and her passion for dentistry and alternative medicine. Kennedy also shares insights on personal growth through pageantry and the significance of staying neutral in a competitive environment, all while maintaining a lighthearted and fun atmosphere.
Follow Kennedy: @therealkennedysimone @beauty.queensgaloreHost: @Lisa_Opie @missrepresentedtalksWardrobe: @Pinkapple_DressesProduction: @thecodecreatives Hair and Makeup: @beautybyladycode
--------
49:51
Miss Represented: Miss Universe Iceland- Sóldís Vala [Episode 49]
In this episode of Miss Represented, host Lisa Opie interviews Sóldís Vala Ívarsdóttir, the newly crowned Miss Universe Iceland. They discuss Sóldís's journey to the title, her advocacy for mental health and sports, and her aspirations for the future. Sóldís shares her experiences and insights on the importance of representation, the challenges of preparing for Miss Universe, and her goals to inspire children worldwide. The conversation is filled with lighthearted moments and reflections on personal growth, making it an engaging and inspiring listen.
Follow Soldis: @soldisivarss @missicelandorg
Host: @Lisa_Opie @missrepresentedtalks
Wardrobe: @Pinkapple_Dresses
Production: @thecodecreatives
Hair and Makeup: @beautybyladycode
--------
25:22
Miss Represented: Miss Cuba Earth Stephany Diaz [Episode 48]
This week on Miss Represented, Miss Earth Cuba, Stephany Diaz, shares her inspiring journey into pageantry, her advocacy for environmental issues, and her cultural heritage as a Cuban immigrant. She discusses her preparation for the Miss Earth pageant, her educational achievements, and her aspirations in law. The conversation also highlights the importance of sisterhood in pageantry and her love for travel and personal growth.
Lisa's wardrobe by PinkApple Dresses
Production by the Code Creatives
--------
23:15
Miss Represented: Victoria Larson [Episode 47]
In this episode of Miss Represented hosted by Lisa Opie, Victoria Larson shares her experiences on reality TV, particularly her journey on 'House of Villains' and her past on 'The Bachelor.' She discusses the dynamics of reality television, the importance of personal growth, and how she navigates online hate. Victoria also reflects on her time in pageantry and her aspirations for the future, emphasizing the significance of setting boundaries and maintaining mental health.
Follow Victoria: @victorialarson_
Host: @Lisa_Opie
Wardrobe: @Pinkapple_Dresses
Production: @thecodecreatives
Hair and Makeup: @beautybyladycode
🎧 Hey there, Queens! Welcome to Miss Represented Podcast! 💃✨
Hang out with your host, Lisa Opie, as she spills the tea on life with empowered guests from beauty queens to badass influencers and entrepreneurs. 🌟
Get ready for real talk, epic stories, and killer advice on how to slay in every aspect of your life. From pageants to social media, they've got the inside scoop!
Ready to join the ride? Hit that subscribe button now and let's take on the world, one fabulous episode at a time! 🚀👑