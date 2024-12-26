Miss Represented: Rose Campbell [Episode 51]

This week on the Miss Represented podcast, our guest Rose Campbell, Mrs. Tennessee Queen of the World, shares her inspiring journey from being a trafficked foster child to becoming a successful publicist and advocate for women. She discusses her experiences in the pageant world, the importance of empowerment, and her commitment to helping others share their stories through her initiative, Rise Up Womenpreneurs. Rose reflects on her past traumas and how they shaped her into the resilient person she is today, emphasizing the power of storytelling and community support. Her story emphasizes resilience, the power of community, and the importance of sharing one's narrative.Keep up with Rose: @corrallingthecampbellsFollow Miss Represented for short, motivational clips on your feed: @MissRepresentedTalks Production by the Code CreativesHair and makeup by Beauty by LadyCode