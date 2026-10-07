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69 episodes
- A conversation between Jason Revok and Mike Giant. Recorded live on Saturday May 9, 2026 at The Contemporary Dayton in Dayton, Ohio (the second museum talk during his exhibition at the museum). The museum director, Heather Jones, is speaking at the beginning and a Q&A with the audience at the end. Topics discussed include:
The Tower Records magazine rack, WCA/AWR crew, K2S, STN, TCF, Mystik, AM7, Krenz billboards, Riverside, getting kicked out of his home at 15 in 1992 for writing graffiti, moving to Nashville in 1994, tag banging, Tacks AM7, Beno MSG, LA, Atlanta, moving to San Francisco in 1997, buffing walls to start, Dubose Tunnel, racking, messenger bags, Amaze basket racking, public perception changes, pressure from law enforcement, doing graffiti in public, California 3-Strikes Law, raids/financial pressure, Site, Gkae, KUK crew, Kamala Harris/RICO case, bike messengers, Abhor, Sleazer, punk rock graffiti, Dystopia, Fate AWR, getting doored, the AWR Invasion of the Bay, Bles, Gone, Fable, Lone, Kept beef/race, “legal eagle”, legendary diss, climbing to avoid the buff, Oiler, Ayer LTS, falling from freeway spots, obsessive/compulsive, Tie, broken legs, Tie’s murder, Felon, Wane, T-Kid, painting NY subway trains, Ket, international legal pressure, learning how to survive as a freelance artist, Primary Projects, scavenging materials from the streets, cut wood assemblies, Nekst, renting a loft in Detroit, attending a show in disguise, broken water pipes, removing ego from artworks, “the instrument” devices, making your own tools, Twist’s racking jacket, On The Go magazine, H&M lawsuit, donations to Detroit non-profits, MOCA Los Angeles disguise, Art in the Streets/Roger Gastman, drawing in black books, Saber convinces Revok to freestyle his pieces (1996), gestural sketching, unfinished pieces, ephemeral nature of graffiti, removing his hand from his work, simple movements/marks, crossing out enemies, Anti-Trump posters, graffiti removal, redacted documents, political commentary, social media bans, ownership of illegally produced works, Banksy, Jean Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring and Twist.
- Mike Giant interviews Nalla Smith at his home in upstate New York. Recorded April 26, 2026.
Topics discussed include: Learning how to tattoo from Nalla, informal apprenticeships, piercing at Body Manipulations (1989-1991), Daljeet’s on Haight Street, Freddy Corbin, odd jobs, Spaghetti Western, Greg Kulz/Erno’s, ReSearch/Modern Primitives book, Jaime Trujillo, Dave Lum, Realistic Tattoo/Ed Hardy, Tattoo City, Eddy Deutsche, Dan Higgs, Jef Whitehead, Dungeons & Dragons, Kevin Howard, Japanese tv shows (1978), Art and Design high school, graphic design, Josh Humphries, Elf Quest, getting his first tattoo from Fineline Mike, early 1990s blackwork style, alternative sex scene, Greg Carroll, Everlasting Tattoo, Aaron Cain, Primal Urge, Marcus Pacheco, Grime, East Side Inc, Patrick Conlon, Jason McAfee, Scott Campbell, Andrea Elston, Hells Angels, flat shader needles, Allison and Tracy, Roseland Tattoo Convention, Dan Trocchio, move to LA in 2002, Shamrock Social Club/Mark Mahoney, True Tattoo/Chris Garver, Miami Ink, Kat Von D, stories behind tattoos, how women changed the tattoo business, off-the-street tattoo shops, shop lighting, Inkstop Tattoo, his father’s death, Goose Tattoo, learning new styles, John Poverty, Chris Welk, blackout tattoos, self tattooing, Derick Montez, Hudson River Tattoo, Sticks and Stones (formerly Peter Tattoo), thriving in our 50s and being inspired by love.
@nallasmith
@sticksandstonestattoo
- Mike Giant in conversation with Morning Breath, the graphic design/fine art studio of Doug Cunningham and Jason Noto based in Brooklyn, New York.
Topics discussed include: Working at Think Skateboards in the 1990s, vouching for Doug, Chris Cycle, Doug getting arrested painting freight trains, TMF crew night at Cafe Babar, Dave Schubert (Evade), punk fliers, drawing as a kid, access to surplus paper/pads, copying imagery from tv, Cholo culture, Teen Angels, Lowrider, making art for friends, Subway Art, Pratt Institute, Kevin Game, The Drawing Board, Def Jam “Jeep Room”, community college, Academy of Art, diplomas, getting hired at Think, working as a team, Ben Lovejoy, learning how to use computers, Jason moves to NYC, Craig Costello, working with major record labels (JayZ, Eminem, Kanye), mistaken for the weed guy, perfectionism, Desert Sessions, Q-Bert, moving into creating personal work as a team, showing work in magazines/galleries, Mike Davis, balancing personal and commercial work, the impressiveness of going all-city, Bles AWR, San Francisco pits, Shotsie Gorman, Elio España, Nalla Smith, Colin Stevens, Doug tattooing at 12 years old, Dig Dug video game, first tattoo at 14, Eddy Deutsche, Igor Mortis, the legendary Ed Hardy’s Tattoo City, Grime, Dan Santoro, copying of styles, old school printing imperfections, Drew Jorstad, paste-up compositions, light box, painting heavy metal jackets, airbrush, New York City, rent prices, raising kids in Brooklyn and saving money.
morningbreathinc.com
@morningbreathinc
- Conversation between Mike Giant and photographer Bee Gats.
Topics discussed include: photographic aesthetics, the beauty of decay, Estevan Oriol, Boogie, opening doors for the next generation, the Tulsa series by Larry Clark , The Americans, playing with cameras as a child, Kodak cameras, hip-hop album covers: Mobb Deep - The Infamous, Thrasher and Transworld magazines, discovering Big Brother at 13 years old, magazine shops, Life Sucks Die, While You Were Sleeping, Mass Appeal, F.E.D.S. and Don Diva, Arme, The Wire, learning lessons from law enforcement/forensics shows, moving around, finding parallels in Buddhism, early love of guns, Miami Vice, Knight Rider, Dirty Harry, GI Joe, The Punisher, burglaries at 8 years old, picking locks, the register button, grand theft (first felony at 12), TICO, skate/punk houses, Camu Tao, The MHz, preferential treatment from police due to his mother’s murder, racial inequality, Don Pendleton: (Mack Bolan, The Executioner, Phoenix Force), learning to shoot at 10, Boy Scouts, Raven handgun, stashing guns, getting jumped, finding the courage to fight back, learning how to box, libraries, free pizzas for reading, learning dynamic framing from comic books, biting, “standing on the shoulders of giants”, reading the room, Mindful Listening, body language, Steve Jobs, unforeseen advantages, an eye for choosing interesting subjects, building an audience through authentic work, feeling grateful, artistic process, Meas, Flaks, flow state, the quest for greatness, punk ethos, punk house, comfort of regularity, gambling on yourself, learning from exes, having the hard conversations, “Don’t believe everything you think”, How to Think and Grow Rich, Gabe/Mortal Machine Gallery, seeing tattoos at 8 years old, first tattoo at 16, subcultural connections, BJ Betts, Huero, Dave Calvelli, Jesse Strother, Instagram as a curated portfolio vs lifestyle feed, mutual inspiration, Frank Miller (Sin City), and life goals without expectations.
Recorded on March 1st, 2026 on Mike Giant's studio in Dayton, Ohio.
Instagram: @beegats
- Mike discusses his experiences with psychedelics. Topics discussed include: early experiences with marijuana, friends smoking with their parents, propaganda films, first gravity bong experience, effect of cannabis on color, meth labs in the woods, shrooms, peyote, early experiences with lsd, varieties of paper acid, liquid lsd, dipping process, “bad” acid, tripping with friends at Juan Tabo Park, audio recording of trip, DMV trip, buying 10-packs, shipping in blackbooks, Western Union, black gel pyramids, dips, friend gets arrested by Feds, deckled edges, The Family, Sunday solo missions, inability to describe lsd experience, All Is One, the lineage of Seekers, E, meth, Tweaker Girl, Morgan, Terence McKenna video, breakup sex, tripping at work, lsd on graham crackers, meeting Dalek in Las Vegas, the heaviest trip of my life, Crossover, Brandon, Jack and Cokes, dry heaving in public, clean comedown after 11 hours, shrooms, DMT, timelessness, psilocybin capsules, creating a good atmosphere, psychedelic virginity, the meditative realm, the importance of sharing your experience and discussing it with fellow trippers.
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About Mike Giant Podcast
Mike GIant presents interviews, mixes, lectures, etc.Podcast website
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