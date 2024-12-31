Ken Cook Is Having Another Episode

At EWG we believe everyone should have access to safe products, clean drinking water, healthy food, and clean air. We believe in that so much that we’ve spent decades fighting for you. Ken sits down with his colleagues Scott Faber and Jocelyn Lyle to discuss EWG’s impact in 2024 and what’s to come in 2025. From a potential Red dye-3 ban to pesticides in produce to PFAS in your drinking water, EWG has made incredible progress.We’ll have our challenges in 2025 but we’re ready to face them head-on, but not before we celebrate this year’s successes with you, our listeners. Thank you for your support and we’re excited to do it again with you next year.For a deeper dive into today’s discussion:EWG’s Dirty DozenEWG VerifiedEWG’s Healthy Living AppAlaska Community Action on ToxicsBreast Cancer Prevention PartnersCenter for Environmental HealthClean Water ActionNatural Resources Defense CouncilSierra ClubIllinois Environmental Council Defend Our HealthMaryland PIRGAlliance for a Healthier TomorrowResilient Sisterhood ProjectEcology CenterWomen’s Voices for the EarthClean + HealthyEarthjusticeClean Cape FearNorth Carolina Conservation NetworkOregon Environmental CouncilVermont Conservation VotersVermont Natural Resources CouncilVermont Public Interest Research GroupToxic-Free FutureZero Waste WashingtonAlliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments Break Free From PlasticCenter for Environmental HealthClean Production ActionCommonwealConsumer ReportsEnvironmental Defense FundInternational Pollutants Elimination NetworkLearning Disabilities Association of AmericaNational Caucus of Environmental LegislatorsSilent Spring InstituteToxic-Free FutureUnion of Concerned ScientistsKen Cook Is Having Another Episode every other [email protected]@environmentalworkinggroup
Mona Vand on rethinking healthy
Mona Vand on rethinking healthy

We know which healthy choices we need to make to improve our diet and health but it can seem so daunting in the moment. In today's episode Ken is joined by pharmacist turned wellness content creator, Mona Vand to tackle exactly that. Sometimes it doesn't feel convenient to eat healthy or find healthy options when you need something quick but Mona helps reframe how to approach food prep and what to look for. If you travel as frequently as Ken and Mona, eating healthy can be very tricky. Mona provides some great tips to improve your energy and how to eat healthy and move your body while on the road.For a deeper dive into today's discussion:MonaVand.comMona's Instagram EWG's Dirty DozenEWG VerifiedEWG's Healthy Living App
Why are there so many sketchy chemicals in our food?
Why are there so many sketchy chemicals in our food?

No matter your politics, you want the food you and your family eat every day to be safe. So why do so many of the products on the grocery store shelves have worrisome food chemical additives that have been banned in other countries, including many linked to cancer and behavioral problems in children. To help unravel this, Ken is joined by EWG's Vice President of Government Affairs Melanie Benesh to do a deep dive into the world of food additives. They discuss how the failures by federal regulators at the FDA have allowed food companies to add troubling chemicals linked to serious health problems into countless foods, and how some states like California are taking a stand on behalf of consumers. For a deeper dive into today's discussion:EWG's Dirty DozenEWG VerifiedEWG's Healthy Living AppWhat is Propyl Paraben?Propyl Paraben: Are you eating an endocrine disruptor?Common food additives in Cap'n Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal may harm human healthThousands of children's sweets STILL contain additive unsafe for human consumptionCalifornia agency acknowledges synthetic food dyes' link to hyperactivity and behavioral problems in kids
Everything your Baby Touches Should be Safe
Everything your Baby Touches Should be Safe

Babies are our most vulnerable population when it comes to chemical exposure. And yet, many baby products contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals.Entrepreneur, environmentalist, and trailblazer Shazi Visram wants to protect the next generation. Shazi's mission isn't just business, it's personal, and the subject of neurological health is particularly close to her heart. Shazi is the creator of the groundbreaking baby food company Happy Baby and has launched her newest venture - HealthyBaby. Her line of baby personal care products are all EWG Verified. In today's episode Ken and Shazi sit down after an EWG board meeting to talk about her journey, what inspires her, and why being EWG-verified is so important to her. For a deeper dive into today's discussion:Shazi's websiteHappy Family OrganicsHealthyBabyEWG VerifiedEWG's Healthy Living App
Your Election Recovery Tool Kit with Jenna Arnold
Your Election Recovery Tool Kit with Jenna Arnold

Do you need an election recovery tool kit? Well, you've come to the right place. In today's episode, Ken is joined by activist, educator, author, and podcast host, Jenna Arnold. Her book, Raising Our Hands, dives deep into conversations with white women about their identity, role in the country, and how to become more engaged citizens to make the changes we desperately need. As a Women's March Organizer, Jenna is constantly asking questions about what went wrong, what can be done next and what we need to learn more about. For a deeper dive into today's discussion:Jenna Arnold's WebsiteRaising Our Hands How White Women Can Stop Avoiding Hard Conversations, Start Accepting Responsibility, And Find Our Place on the New Front LinesJenna's Instagram @itsjennaJenna's Podcast Let's Begin
Join Founder and President of Environmental Working Group Ken Cook as he helps folks connect with their inner environmentalist. Through conversations with diverse innovators and disruptors, Ken delves into the challenges we face and the solutions available to address them.
Everyone on Earth has an intrinsic desire to breathe clean air, drink clean water and eat clean food. So in reality, everyone already is an environmentalist, but not all of us are aware of it…yet.
Ken Cook Is Having Another Episode every other week.
@kencookspodcast www.ewg.org
@environmentalworkinggroup