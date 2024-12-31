Ken Cook Is Having Another Episode

Why are there so many sketchy chemicals in our food?

No matter your politics, you want the food you and your family eat every day to be safe. So why do so many of the products on the grocery store shelves have worrisome food chemical additives that have been banned in other countries, including many linked to cancer and behavioral problems in children. To help unravel this, Ken is joined by EWG’s Vice President of Government Affairs Melanie Benesh to do a deep dive into the world of food additives. They discuss how the failures by federal regulators at the FDA have allowed food companies to add troubling chemicals linked to serious health problems into countless foods, and how some states like California are taking a stand on behalf of consumers. For a deeper dive into today’s discussion:EWG’s Dirty DozenEWG VerifiedEWG’s Healthy Living AppWhat is Propyl Paraben?Propyl Paraben: Are you eating an endocrine disruptor?Common food additives in Cap’n Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal may harm human healthThousands of children’s sweets STILL contain additive unsafe for human consumptionCalifornia agency acknowledges synthetic food dyes’ link to hyperactivity and behavioral problems in kidsKen Cook Is Having Another Episode every other week. @kencookspodcast www.ewg.org @environmentalworkinggroup