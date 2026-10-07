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34 episodes
- Today’s podcast topic is extremely controversial. We’ll be discussing the tragic story of a mother that murdered her 3 young children. As you might imagine, this case is complicated. And because of that, it’s become the object of a raging national debate about the legal and moral ramifications of this heinous crime.
Is Lindsay Clancy a murderer, victim or both?
And more importantly, what does God’s word say about situations like this?
Join us today as we delve into the complexities and far-reaching consequences that the outcome of this trial will have on our culture and nation. As well as assess if this type of event is a sign of what God described would take place toward the end of the church age.
You can find out more about our ministry at https://keepingfamiliesconnected.com/.
If you’d like to support our efforts, you can donate to our ministry using the Donation tab on our website. 😊
- There’s a deeply disturbing trend and battle that’s developing in the US and around the world. Our government, educational system and health and medical authorities are attacking parental authority and rights given to us by God to raise and protect our children.
They aren’t just attacking us and our families. They’re attacking God and His design for mankind and the family.
And this information doesn’t just apply to parents but grandparents and extended family as well. In fact, it’s relevant to everyone that holds a Christian world view and believes that God’s word supersedes any earthly governing entity.
Psalm 127: 3 “Children are a gift from the LORD; they are a reward from him.”
Proverbs 22:6 “Train up a child in the way he should go: And when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Nowhere in scripture does God’s word tell us to delegate our parental authority and responsibility to the government or anyone else. That admonition is a parent’s right and responsibility, given to them directly by God.
Join us today as we explore this important topic.
You can find out more about our ministry at https://keepingfamiliesconnected.com/.
If you’d like to support our efforts, you can donate to our ministry using the Donation tab on our website. 😊
Article links:
https://harbingersdaily.com/the-battle-to-redefine-parental-authority-whos-in-charge-of-our-children/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/christian-parents-sue-oregon-after-state-brands-them/
https://libertysentinel.org/parents-get-prison-for-homeschooling-refusing-gender-indoctrination/
- If you’ve followed this podcast for any length of time, you know that we aren’t afraid to tackle serious questions and topics about faith. In today’s podcast we ask ourselves a very honest question. Is this crazy and dangerous world part of God’s plan or has He lost control?
If you’ve never asked yourself that question, you need to. Even if it seems disrespectful to God or that you have a lack of faith if you’re unsure of the answer.
The answer you arrive at will show you what you REALLY believe. Not what you say you believe. Or what you know you should believe. But what you really believe about God and His plan for you and all of mankind.
Headlines and world events scream that we live in a world that’s out of control. But God’s word reveals something very different.
Join us today as we reflect on this important question.
You can find out more about our ministry at https://keepingfamiliesconnected.com/.
You can donate to our ministry using the Donation tab on our website. 😊
- Today’s podcast, The Importance of Choosing a Godly Spouse, is one of the most important podcasts we’ve ever published.
If you or someone you care about is an unmarried Christian, and is hoping to meet, or actively searching for a soulmate that they can journey through life with, you can’t afford to miss what we’re about to share. Please send this episode to anyone you think would benefit from it. This information could be lifechanging.
My name is Rick Nischalke. My wife Barbara and I have both experienced divorces. In 2008 we co-founded a ministry called Keeping Families Connected. Since then, we’ve helped thousands of families around the world. We help them to save their marriages. When divorce is unavoidable, we help them to navigate through a divorce with the least amount of cost, conflict and damage to their families as possible.
We also help families blown apart by parental alienation. This clinical term simply means, when one parent turns their children against the other parent. Extreme alienation can result in losing contact with your children forever.
We’ve learned what works and what doesn’t. We know the positive traits to look for in a potential spouse and which ones to avoid like the plague.
Most people have no idea how lonely and destructive a loveless or abusive marriage can be. Or how bad things can get if you choose the wrong spouse. We’ve had people contact us on the verge of taking their own life because of the pain of a horrible marriage. And today we’ll share what we’ve learned with you, to protect you from experiencing the painful consequences of a bad decision.
Marriage to the right person can be an incredible blessing. Far beyond anything you can imagine. We just celebrated our 27th anniversary, and we have an awesome marriage!
If you’re hoping to enter into a marriage relationship as fulfilling and blessed as God intended, our time together will be one of the best investments you’ll ever make!
You can find out more about our ministry at https://keepingfamiliesconnected.com/.
If you’d like to support our efforts, you can donate to our ministry using the Donation tab on our website. 😊
- In today’s podcast we’ll be diving deep into 1 Thess 5:16-18 “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
These verses are a source of inspiration, instruction and a command. But the truth is, none of us do this perfectly, do we?
Join us today as we share insight and perspective that can help you to more fully embrace and reap the benefits of these verses in your own life.
My name is Rick Nischalke. My wife Barbara and I are co-founders of Keeping Families Connected.
You can find out more about our ministry at https://keepingfamiliesconnected.com/.
You can donate to our ministry using the Donation tab on our website. 😊
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About Keeping Families Connected
Welcome to the Keeping Families Connected podcast! We’re a Christ-centered ministry that helps families struggling with challenges that are dividing them. Whether you realize it or not, you and your family are targets in a spiritual and cultural battle. We’re here to equip you for that battle, strengthen your walk with the Lord, and to bring you scriptural truth, encouragement, healing and hope. We address issues like faith, marriage, divorce and how to protect and reconnect with your children. Would you like to gain valuable insight into yourself and those around you? Learn how to be a better person, spouse or parent? Are you willing to honestly assess your faith and then make changes to grow deeper in your relationship with God? Regardless of where you’re at in your Christian Walk, our journey together will be amazing! Prepare to go deep. And don’t worry about falling asleep while you’re listening. Our podcasts might be controversial or challenging but never boring. 😊 If you’re serious about your faith this is the place to be. My name is Rick Nischalke. My wife Barbara and I are co-founders of this ministry. You can find out more about us at Keepingfamiliesconnected.com.Podcast website
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