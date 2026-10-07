Today’s podcast, The Importance of Choosing a Godly Spouse, is one of the most important podcasts we’ve ever published.

If you or someone you care about is an unmarried Christian, and is hoping to meet, or actively searching for a soulmate that they can journey through life with, you can’t afford to miss what we’re about to share. Please send this episode to anyone you think would benefit from it. This information could be lifechanging.

My name is Rick Nischalke. My wife Barbara and I have both experienced divorces. In 2008 we co-founded a ministry called Keeping Families Connected. Since then, we’ve helped thousands of families around the world. We help them to save their marriages. When divorce is unavoidable, we help them to navigate through a divorce with the least amount of cost, conflict and damage to their families as possible.

We also help families blown apart by parental alienation. This clinical term simply means, when one parent turns their children against the other parent. Extreme alienation can result in losing contact with your children forever.

We’ve learned what works and what doesn’t. We know the positive traits to look for in a potential spouse and which ones to avoid like the plague.

Most people have no idea how lonely and destructive a loveless or abusive marriage can be. Or how bad things can get if you choose the wrong spouse. We’ve had people contact us on the verge of taking their own life because of the pain of a horrible marriage. And today we’ll share what we’ve learned with you, to protect you from experiencing the painful consequences of a bad decision.

Marriage to the right person can be an incredible blessing. Far beyond anything you can imagine. We just celebrated our 27th anniversary, and we have an awesome marriage!

If you’re hoping to enter into a marriage relationship as fulfilling and blessed as God intended, our time together will be one of the best investments you’ll ever make!

You can find out more about our ministry at https://keepingfamiliesconnected.com/.

If you’d like to support our efforts, you can donate to our ministry using the Donation tab on our website. 😊