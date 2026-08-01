Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse

It’s high time you popped by the Hizzouse to check in with hetero life-mates Jay and Silent Bob! Every week, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith give you mind-bending oral about life, leisure and their nearly four decade friendship! In this week's episode of Hizzouse, Kevin and Jay refuse to Get Old anymore, see stars at the San Diego Comic-Con, and unpack an Avengers: Doomsday trailer that Marvel only showed inside Hall H. If you're a fan of Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jay and Silent Bob, Hollywood stories, comedy podcasts, or impolite conversations, come visit the come visit the Hizzouse.

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