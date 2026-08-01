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8 episodes
- It’s high time you popped by the Hizzouse to check in with hetero life-mates Jay and Silent Bob! Every week, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith give you mind-bending oral about life, leisure and their nearly four decade friendship! In this week's episode of Hizzouse, Kevin and Jay refuse to Get Old anymore, see stars at the San Diego Comic-Con, and unpack an Avengers: Doomsday trailer that Marvel only showed inside Hall H. If you're a fan of Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jay and Silent Bob, Hollywood stories, comedy podcasts, or impolite conversations, come visit the come visit the Hizzouse.
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- Walk in your rainbow paradise (paradise)
Strawberry lipstick state of mind (state of mind)
I get so lost inside your eyes
Would Mewes believe it?
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes talk quarantine routines and daily life before diving into a live read of the script from episode 2 of Hollyweed.
(Recorded LIVE in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, April 8, 2020)
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About Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have been friends since long before they made the seminal indie film classic Clerks together in 1993. Every week they sit down in the Hizzouse and talk comics, Hollywood, family, and whatever the world is doing to them lately. No format, no guests, no plan.Podcast website
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