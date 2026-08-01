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Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse

Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes
ArtsComedy
Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse

    Did Marvel Just Save the MCU? | Jay & Silent Bob on Doomsday

    07/31/2026 | 45 mins.
    It’s high time you popped by the Hizzouse to check in with hetero life-mates Jay and Silent Bob! Every week, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith give you mind-bending oral about life, leisure and their nearly four decade friendship!  In this week's episode of Hizzouse, Kevin and Jay refuse to Get Old anymore,  see stars at the San Diego Comic-Con, and unpack an Avengers: Doomsday trailer that Marvel only showed inside Hall H. If you're a fan of Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Jay and Silent Bob, Hollywood stories, comedy podcasts, or impolite conversations, come visit the come visit the Hizzouse. 
    Sponsored By:
    Magic Spoon: Go to http://magicspoon.com/snootch for $5 off
    Willies: Go to https://drinkwillies.com/ and use code SNOOTCH for 20% off of your first order
  • Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse

    238: Adore Mewes

    04/09/2020 | 44 mins.
    Walk in your rainbow paradise (paradise)
    Strawberry lipstick state of mind (state of mind)
    I get so lost inside your eyes
    Would Mewes believe it?

    Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes talk quarantine routines and daily life before diving into a live read of the script from episode 2 of Hollyweed.

    (Recorded LIVE in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, April 8, 2020)
  • Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse

    006: Mewes Just Haven't Earned It Yet, Baby

    09/23/2010 | 47 mins.
    I'll tell Mewes why. But Mewes wouldn't believe me.
  • Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse

    005: Mewes Be Illin'

    09/16/2010 | 1h
    The other day around the way I seen Mewes illin' at a party. Drunk as skunk that illin' punk and in his left hand was Bacardi.
  • Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse

    004: I'll Tumble 4 Mewes

    09/09/2010 | 59 mins.
    Mewes acts a baby, Mewes tries to score, Mewes runs from guns for you, and so much more...
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About Jay & Silent Bob Are In The Hizzouse
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have been friends since long before they made the seminal indie film classic Clerks together in 1993. Every week they sit down in the Hizzouse and talk comics, Hollywood, family, and whatever the world is doing to them lately. No format, no guests, no plan.
Podcast website
ArtsComedyPerforming ArtsTV & Film

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