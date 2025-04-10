Don Stiffe - Singer / Songwriter

Don Stiffe is one of the greatest singer / songwriters to have emerged on the Irish Folk Scene in recent years, receiving critical acclaim and awards both at home and abroad. Don is a passionate and talented singer whose impressive performance style has moved audiences all over the world. Stiffe's version of the "Dimming of the Day", by Richard Thompson won "Vocal Cut of the Year' at the Live Ireland 2010 Awards. This song featured on his debut solo album, "Start of a Dream, which was originally released in 2006, achieving much critical acclaim. The renowned Irish Music Magazine described the musical quality of the album as being "in the Premier League". The array of talented musicians playing on the album are testament to the respect that is held for Don in the Irish Music world, with guest performances from Frankie Gavin, Sharon Shannon, Arty McGlynn, Cathal Hayden and Carl Hession, to name but a few. In 2011 Don was a finalist in one of Ireland's most watched TV shows, The All Ireland Talent Show, with live audiences of up to 800,000 people. His profile was raised significantly by taking part in this show and was further raised when he won yet another award at the Live Ireland 2011 Awards, this time for his song, "Somebody Special", sung by Matt Keane, which was crowned Song of the Year from the Live Ireland Awards