Katherine Mac Mághnuis - Musician, Educator and CEO of Athenry Music School
Musician, educator, CEO of Athenry Music School with over 500 students and 42 faculty. Katherine is a force of nature, a deeply present and committed educator and music teacher, and a huge inspiration for anyone involved in music education
Brenna McMillan - Banjoist, Singer, Songwriter
Brenna McMillan is a banjo player and singer from Winchester, KY.
Growing up, Brenna sang harmony parts in bluegrass bands, children's choirs, church choirs, and family gatherings. She began to play the banjo when she was nine. Throughout highschool, she dabbled in various genres of music, performing anything from R&B hits to gospel numbers. Through adoption, the family changed dramatically in size and lifestyle when she was eleven, and at this time her love for the rhythm of a banjo roll developed from researching the banjo in West Africa and listening to Liberian drumming. In college, she joined Theo in the college bluegrass band, an experience that solidified a latent love for playing bluegrass music. Brenna toured with the Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble in the United States and Europe, and was the recipient of the Red Foley Memorial Music Award in 2018. She completed her Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and then moved to Nashville in May of 2018.
Interview with Jim Pankey, banjo teacher and player
Jim has been playing and teaching banjo since 1977. He has been a contributor to the premier banjo publication The Banjo Newsletter. You will also find him listed among the faculty alumni at highly esteemed acoustic music and banjo camps such as Steve Kaufman’s Acoustic Kamp in Maryville, Tennessee, Banjo Newsletter Workshops and The Maryland Banjo Academy in Buckeystown, Maryland. Jim has recently taught classes at the Folk School of Chattanooga.
As a master of several styles, Jim has found outlets for each of these in the musical community. He is the banjo player for the well known bluegrass group The Lone Mountain Band. He performs regularly in an old time fiddle & banjo duo playing for contra-dances and other functions. Jim also spends time offering online assistance to beginner banjo players via the internet. Jim has also recently been seen performing with the Dogtrotters and the Jack Pine Savages.
Jim is an active and well respected member of the banjo and musical communities and continues to pursue the banjo’s music and its marvelous history. As an often reluctant yet always fierce competitor Jim’s banjo prowess has earned him many titles in contests all across the southeast.
www.jimpankey.com
Interview with Mick Conneely, fiddle & bouzouki player
Mick is widely regarded as one of the finest fiddle players of his generation in the Irish tradition. To date he has played, toured and recorded with many artists, most notably De Danann. In 2001 his debut solo album Selkie was released to critical acclaim on the prestigious boutique trad label Cló Iar-Chonnacht and he has recorded on numerous albums to date. Mick's style of fiddle playing is characterized by his expressive tone, rhythmic drive, inventive ornamentation and his rich repertoire of tunes. Mick is a leading exponent of the 6-string Greek bouzouki in Irish traditional music.
https://mickconneely.com/index.html
Don Stiffe - Singer / Songwriter
Don Stiffe is one of the greatest singer / songwriters to have emerged on the Irish Folk Scene in recent years, receiving critical acclaim and awards both at home and abroad. Don is a passionate and talented singer whose impressive performance style has moved audiences all over the world.
Stiffe’s version of the “Dimming of the Day”, by Richard Thompson won “Vocal Cut of the Year’ at the Live Ireland 2010 Awards. This song featured on his debut solo album, “Start of a Dream, which was originally released in 2006, achieving much critical acclaim. The renowned Irish Music Magazine described the musical quality of the album as being “in the Premier League”. The array of talented musicians playing on the album are testament to the respect that is held for Don in the Irish Music world, with guest performances from Frankie Gavin, Sharon Shannon, Arty McGlynn, Cathal Hayden and Carl Hession, to name but a few.
In 2011 Don was a finalist in one of Ireland’s most watched TV shows, The All Ireland Talent Show, with live audiences of up to 800,000 people. His profile was raised significantly by taking part in this show and was further raised when he won yet another award at the Live Ireland 2011 Awards, this time for his song, “Somebody Special”, sung by Matt Keane, which was crowned Song of the Year from the Live Ireland Awards
