Pat welcomes Dave Festini and Dave Schneier back to the Zoom Room as all 3 guys referee the battle between three 9 song debut albums!!

Pat welcomes singer Robin McAuley back to the "Zoom Room" to discuss his new album "Soulbound."

Pat chats with legendary REO Speedwagon vocalist and hit maker Kevin Cronin to discuss his career in music and promote the upcoming "Brotherhood Of Rock" tour featuring Styx, Don Felder and The Kevin Cronin Band!!

Pat welcomes Dave Festini and Dave Schneier back to the Zoom Room as all 3 guys referee the battle chosen by Patreon Supporter Kelly Kruse!!

Pat plays songs from "The 60's" that were submitted by our Patreon Supporters!

About Rock Solid

Rock 'n' roll all night ... and party once a week! Hosted by Pat Francis, Rock Solid is the comedy/music podcast that brings you music “both new and classic," plus lots of laughs and musical guests. Joining the fun are Producer Kyle Dodson and Pat’s hilarious rotating Co-Hosts: Mike Siegel, Christy Stratton and Murray Valeriano.