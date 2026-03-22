Ingress Insights: An Ingress Podcast

Show Notes

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⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Pausing OPR and retiring Overclock

Reddit - Main thread posted by Brian

Bluesky - Ingress claims they did not know to expect Recon abuse

Bluesky - Ingress confirms you can still do scans

Bluesky - Ingress confirms the Overclock tesseracts will go, but the Portals will remain

Bluesky - Ingress confirms nominations will be "frozen" whilst OPR is paused

Bluesky - Ingress understands that some Agents enjoy OPR

Reddit - Seer medal will be paused also

Reddit - Brian claims they did not what the know volume of reviews or abuse would be on OPR

Reddit - Brian claims the team did not operate the system before (ignoring the time before Wayfarer was a thing and OPR was run by the Ingress team)



TeePublic New Items

⁠+Gamma is a Heated Rivalry⁠

⁠Ingress Prime logo⁠

⁠This Anomaly is called Kythera⁠

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