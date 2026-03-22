Ingress Insights: An Ingress Podcast

Join PkmnTrainerJ in the latest +Gamma, Ingress, Recon & Niantic Spatial news for the +Gamma Anomaly Season. What will 2026 bring to Ingress?
This is the 145th episode of Ingress Insights, as well as Season 4 - Episode 10, and was recorded on 7th March 2026 and released on 8th March 2026.
Show Notes
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+Gamma Global Op and +Gamma Charlotte Anomaly Results
Toast Day 2026 Redux Campaign
Investigate the Aberration
Ingress team doing live updates
The Running Man Case Study
Asim Ahmed, Niantic Spatial's Head of Product Marketing, talks about Niantic Spatial's mission on XR AI Spotlight
How should you review Architecture on Recon?
Niantic Spatial partners with Pacific Gas and Electric Company
TeePublic New Items
+Gamma is a Heated Rivalry
Ingress Prime logo
This Anomaly is called Kythera
Social Media
Ingress Insights Patreon
Purchase classic episodes on Kofi
Buy an Ingress Insights mug, t-shirt or pin
Threads
BlueSky