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Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong

Samuel Biagetti, PhD
HistorySociety & Culture
Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong
Latest episode

217 episodes

  • Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong

    Unlocked: The Keys of Heaven & Earth: The History of the Papacy -- pt. 2

    07/05/2026 | 1h 51 mins.
    Unlocked after 1 year for patrons only:

    We follow the tribulations of the Papacy through the aftermath of the Protestant Reformation, as the Pope's loyal soldiers in the Jesuit order are expelled from Catholic states and empires, the Church comes under attack in the French Reovlution, and Napoleon takes the Pope prisoner. We then follow the Papacy's gradual recovery of prestige -- through the reactionary rigorism of Pius IX and the 1st Vatican Council; the creation of Catholic social teaching and the intervention of the Church in the class struggle between capital and labor under Leo XIII; and the dramatic reforms of the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s. We consider the controversies and scandals of the modern church relating to fascism, the Nazi Holocaust, the Vatican Bank, and the suppression of Liberation Theology, and finally, examine the recent shakeup of the Vatican under Pope Francis, the momentous implications of the Synod on Synodality, and the clues presaging a new political assertiveness of the Church under the first American pope, Leo XIV.

    Please support this podcast to hear all patron-only lectures when they are posted: https://www.patreon.com/c/u5530632

    Image: Print showing Pope Pius IX presiding over the First Vatican Council in St. Peter's Basilica, 1869.
  • Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong

    French Canada, pt. 2 -- Envisioning a Province, 1648-1688

    06/26/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    We examine how French Canada and its indigenous allies weathered the apocalyptic disasters of the mid-1600s, giving shape in the process to a new, distinctly Canadian form of mystical and penitential piety. We trace how in the 1660s, the new absolutist regime under the young Louis XIV and Colbert took the colony under direct royal rule, investing immense resources into the colonizing venture, pacifying the enemies of the French, and enabling ambitious imperial officials like Jean Talon to enlarge Canada into a full-fledged province, comprising extensive agricultural lands along the Saint Lawrence, a complex tiered social structure, an autonomous church, and a sprawling network of outposts, forts, and missions stretching as far as the Mississippi and modern-day Manitoba. Finally, we see how English expansion both in the south and in the north ended the interval of peace, reigniting war along new frontiers, and ultimately pulling Canada into a vortex of inter-imperial war from which it would never fully escape.

    Please sign on as a patron to support the podcast and to hear all patron-only lectures: https://www.patreon.com/c/u5530632

    Image: Reliquary with relics of three of the Canadian Martyrs (Chabanel, Jogues, & Daniel), held by the archives of the Jesuit Province of Quebec

    Suggested Further Reading: Riendeau, “A Brief History of Canada”; Moogk, “La Nouvelle France: The Making of French Canada”; Linteau, “The History of Montreal”; Greg Koabel, “The Nations of Canada” podcast,
  • Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong

    French Canada, pt. 1 -- Unlocking the Gates of the Continent, 1608-1648

    06/14/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    No other American colony projected such extensive power with so few people. We recount how the French explored the vast northern region they called “Canada” for decades in pursuit of furs and the Northwest Passage, but repeatedly failed to plant a lasting colony in the harsh and forbidding land—until they found in Samuel de Champlain a leader with the shrewdness and grit to overcome the severe cold, the vast distances, and the treacherous politics of the Saint Lawrence basin. We trace the growth of Quebec from little more than a warehouse in the frozen wilderness to a thriving town, controlling the most critical gateway into the continent and serving as the hub of a lucrative trading network, a vast constellation of mission towns and outposts (including the Christianizing experiment known as Montreal), and most importantly, a formidable indigenous alliance system that dominated the continent from the Atlantic to Lake Superior. Finally, we consider the disasters of the mid-1600s, including deadly epidemics and warfare with the Five Nations, that brought Canada’s most important allies to their knees and threatened to wipe the colony off the map.

    Please sign up as a patron to support the podcast! -- https://www.patreon.com/c/u5530632

    Previous lecture discussing the history of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy (aka the Iroquois Confederacy or Five Nations): https://historiansplaining.com/individual-episodes/the-hiawatha-belt/

    Previous lecture, discussing the dynamics and importance of the fur trade: “History of the United States in 100 Objects, no. 24 – Beaver-Fur Stovepipe Hat” -- https://historiansplaining.com/individual-episodes/beaver-fur-stovepipe-hat/

    Previous lecture on the first French colony on the North American mainland, Acadia: https://historiansplaining.com/individual-episodes/acadia-first-foothold-in-the-north/

    Image: Engraving depicting the battle of Lake Champlain, July, 1609, published in Samuel de Champlain’s “Les Voyages du Sieur de Champlain,” 1613, based on a drawing by Champlain himself

    Suggested Further Reading: Riendeau, “A Brief History of Canada”; David Hackett Fischer, “Champlain’s Dream: The European Founding of North America”; Moogk, “La Nouvelle France: The Making of French Canada”; Linteau, “The History of Montreal”; Greg Koabel, “The Nations of Canada” podcast, https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-nations-of-canada/id1531471267
  • Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong

    Unlocked: Italy: Nation-Building Struggles & the Entry Into World War I, 1861-1915

    06/09/2026 | 1h 54 mins.
    Unlocked after 1 year for patrons only: We reconstruct the complex divisions and conflicts in Italian society as the new state sought to realize the Risorgimento’s unfulfilled promises of national unity and glory. We observe how the struggles among the Papacy, the Crown, and the powerful socialist movement led to Italy’s momentous decision to break with the Triple Alliance and to enter World War One with the Entente powers, and laid the groundwork for the original rise of Fascism.

    Please sign up as a patron at any level in order to hear patron-only lectures, including the recent part 2 on the concept of the industrial revoltion: https://www.patreon.com/c/u5530632

    Suggested further reading: John A. David, ed., "Italy in the Nineteenth Century”; Adrian Lyttleton, ed., “Liberal and Fascist Italy”

    Image: pro-intervention rally with Gabriele D’Annunzio, held at Quarto, Liguria, May 5, 1915
  • Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong

    Excerpt: Myth of the Month 26: The Industrial Revolution -- pt. 2: Spinning the National Yarn

    05/26/2026 | 12 mins.
    For patrons only for 1 year: We trace how the notion of the “industrial revolution” – originally a foreign, Continental idea rooted in German dialectical history – entered into British political discourse and then into sacred national mythology, enshrined by the tourism industry and by Thatcherite politics. Then we examine the evolving debate over whether the alleged revolution was a good or a bad thing—or whether such an event happened at all, considering its narrow limitations in time, space, and scope. Finally, we weigh carefully the arguments that have been advanced in defense of the traditional myth, including the explosive growth of British cities, the wide divergence between Europe and the rest of the world, and the appearance of so-called “proto-industrialization” in the organization of labor before the rise of machines.

    Please sign up as a patron to hear the entire lecture, and all patron-only lectures: https://www.patreon.com/posts/myth-of-month-26-159215235
    Alternatively, non-patrons can purchase the entire “Myths of the Month” playlist for one flat fee: https://www.patreon.com/collection/2031535?view=condensed

    Image: Museum of Sciene and Industry, Manchester, England, UK

    Suggested further reading:
    Books: Kenneth Pomeranz, “The Great Divergence”; D.C. Coleman, “Myth, History, and the Industrial Revolution”; Eric Hobsbawm, “Industry and Empire: An Economic History of Britain Since 1750”
    Articles: Fores, “The Myth of a British Industrial Revolution,” History, 1981; Cameron, “A New View of European Industrialization,” The Economic History Review, Feb. 1985; Quataert, “A New View of Industrialization,” International Labor and Working-Class History, Spring 1988; Razzell, “The Growth of Population in Eighteenth-Century England: A Critical Reappraisal,” Journal of Economic History, Dec. 1993; Davenport, “Mortality, migration and epidemiological change in English cities, 1600-1870,” International Journal of Paleopathology, June 2021
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About Historiansplaining: A historian tells you why everything you know is wrong
So much of what we learn in a standard history class, and in the culture around us, are just cliff-note narratives, crafted to explain how things appear, rather than how things actually came to be. Peel back the layers of time and place with this thoroughly researched, college-level history podcast with over 200 episodes that uncover the forgotten forces that shaped – and that are still shaping – our world today. There are no commercials in this long-form podcast. More information can be found at Historiansplaining.com, where you can hear Quick Samples of every episode, easily find related episodes based on topic, discover episodes by geographic location on a map of the world or on a timeline of world history, and much more. There’s so much to explore with historian Samuel Biagetti, PhD, in these conversational lectures and interviews, each one presenting hidden landscapes from the past that put the moments and movements of today’s world in a tangible, thought-provoking light. Press play for the joy of a great college-level course in history, without any of the homework! Unlock the most content by becoming a supporter through Patreon. You choose the amount you want to contribute, and your support helps keep the podcast commercial free! Visit patreon.com/user?u=5530632 Support through Patreon from listeners like you is the only source of ongoing funding for this podcast.
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HistorySociety & Culture

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