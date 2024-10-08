About Hindsight

The Hindsight podcast is a production by the Army Foundry Platform located at Fort Liberty, NC. Our goal is to support the continuing education of our students by deep diving into topics that highlight the complex and dynamic nature of the environments in which they operate. Please note that the views expressed in this podcast are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect those of the Department of Defense, Department of the Army, Army Foundry Platform, or the institutions associated with our guests.