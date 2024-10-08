Dorsel Boyer, doctrine writer at TRADOC G2 and co-author behind ATP 7-100.1, Russian Tactics, joins us today to discuss the publication of the new army techniques publication as well as briefly touch on lessons learned from the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Please note that the views expressed in this episode are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect those of the Department of Defense, Department of the Army, TRADOC G2, or the Army Foundry Platform.
For comments, suggestions, or requests for future episodes covering a specific topic, please send us an email at: [email protected] or [email protected]
Link to episode transcript: (Forthcoming)
Link to TRADOC G2 OE Site: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/
Link to TRADOC G2 Russian Landing Zone: https://oe.tradoc.army.mil/russia-landing-zone-how-russia-fights/
We are joined this episode by COL Johnny Casiano, Commander of 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB). An infantry officer by trade with multiple overseas deployments with the SFAB, initially as a Battalion Commander and currently as a Brigade Commander, he sits down with us this interview to discuss what the SFAB is and its unique role in great power competition.
Please note that the views expressed in this episode are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect those of the of Department of Defense, Department of the Army, Security Force Assistance Command, or the Army Foundry Platform.
For comments, suggestions, or requests for future episodes covering a specific topic, please send us an email at: [email protected] or [email protected]
Link to Transcript:
(Forthcoming)
24 - Bridging the Fires-Intel Gap, Key Concepts for Intelligence Professionals
We are joined this episode by CW4 retired Jesse Crifasi. A 131A, Field Artillery Targeting Technician by trade he is currently the Senior Targeting Operations SME for Research Innovations Incorporated and when his schedule permits, he is a guest lecturer at the Army Foundry Platform’s Digital Intelligence Master Gunner Course.
His latest lecture on key targeting concepts for intelligence professionals serves as the basis of today’s interview.
Please note that the views expressed in this episode are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect those of the of Department of Defense, Department of the Army, Research Innovations Incorporated, or the Army Foundry Platform.
For comments, suggestions, or requests for future episodes covering a specific topic, please send us an email at: [email protected] or [email protected]
Link to Transcript:
(Forthcoming)
23 - Battlefield Below: The Underground in Modern Warfare
We are joined this episode by Professor Daphne Richemond-Barak, author of the book Underground Warfare. She is an Assistant Professor at the Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy, and Strategy, an adjunct scholar a the Modern War Institute at West Point, as well as a Senior researcher at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.
Her book on underground warfare as well as her article titled, “The Rise of Tunnel Warfare an Tactical, Operational, and Strategic Issue” forms the basis for this interview.
Please note that the views expressed in this episode are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect
those of the of the Department of Defense, Department of the Army, the Lauder School, the Modern War Institute at West Point, or the Army Foundry Platform.
For comments, suggestions, or requests for future episodes covering a specific topic, please send us an email at: [email protected] or [email protected]
Link to Transcript:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/12GYaxq9BtmEV7D1VS2FVoFhadzsyAHAe/view?usp=drive_link
Link to the article this episode is based on:
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/1057610X.2023.2244191
Link to Professor Richemond-Barak’s book and others on
Underground Warfare:
https://mwi.westpoint.edu/war-books-underground-warfare/
