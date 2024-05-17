Forever chemicals have been so widely used, for so many purposes, for so many decades, that they are now in all of our blood. But what does that mean for our health? A team of Rutgers University researchers are trying to help answer that question by studying the blood of residents in Paulsboro, New Jersey, where a high-profile pollution incident left the town's water supply contaminated for years.
--------
33:39
Hazard NJ Season 2, Episode 2: Soaked in Foam
It was 1967 when explosions and fire erupted on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Vietnam — becoming one of the deadliest blazes in Navy history and ushering in a new kind of firefighting tool. Chemical foams made with PFAS became a critical part of dealing with intense fires for decades, saving countless lives. But the toxic mess left behind after that foam was sprayed is now contaminating water systems around New Jersey and beyond.
--------
28:19
All Gassed Up, Part 1: The Carbon Coast
Presenting "All Gassed Up," a limited series about liquified natural gas from the Sea Change podcast.
In this episode, hosts Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker investigate the liquified natural gas boom on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast.
And what’s happening in Louisiana could eventually happen in New Jersey, too.
For years, a plan to build an LNG export terminal along the Delaware River has stirred controversy. Regulatory roadblocks under President Joe Biden have effectively put the plan on hold. But with Donald Trump set to return to the White House, the LNG debate may soon return to South Jersey.
Check out All Gassed Up, a three-part series from Sea Change that goes deep on the past, present and future of liquified natural gas. Here’s Part 1: The Carbon Coast
--------
40:04
Hazard NJ Season 2, Episode 1: First a Miracle, Then a Curse
It was 1938 at a DuPont laboratory in far South Jersey when scientists stumbled upon the chemical that would become known as Teflon. The accidental discovery became a scientific miracle, laying the groundwork for an entirely new class of incredibly durable chemicals that would be used for all sorts of purposes. But that progress came with a toxic hidden cost that has only recently become fully understood. Now, the small town where it all started is on the frontlines of a global pollution crisis.
--------
27:59
Hazard NJ Season 2: Forever Chemicals
They are called PFAS or “forever chemicals.” They originated here in New Jersey decades ago with a promise of a future made easier by science. They’ve spread into countless products, and polluted countless places throughout the world. Now, they are even in our blood. Hazard NJ returns for a second season to take a deep dive into the history of these toxic substances, the current pollution crisis and the ways it is being addressed. Hosted by journalist Jordan Gass-Pooré, produced by NJ Spotlight News.