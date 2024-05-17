All Gassed Up, Part 1: The Carbon Coast

Presenting "All Gassed Up," a limited series about liquified natural gas from the Sea Change podcast. In this episode, hosts Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker investigate the liquified natural gas boom on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. And what’s happening in Louisiana could eventually happen in New Jersey, too. For years, a plan to build an LNG export terminal along the Delaware River has stirred controversy. Regulatory roadblocks under President Joe Biden have effectively put the plan on hold. But with Donald Trump set to return to the White House, the LNG debate may soon return to South Jersey. Check out All Gassed Up, a three-part series from Sea Change that goes deep on the past, present and future of liquified natural gas. Here’s Part 1: The Carbon Coast