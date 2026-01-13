Open app
Hans & Scotty G.
KSL Podcasts
Sports
  • Hans & Scotty G.

    FULL SHOW: Takeaways from BYU @ Utah | Utah Jazz make the wrong kind of history | QB Byrd Ficklin officially commits again to Utah | NFL writer John Breech recaps the Wildcard weekend | Utah State students represented in Boise | Brooks Koepka returning to PGA

    1/12/2026 | 1h 50 mins.

    Hour 1 Starting Lineup: BYU beats Utah in hoops | Props to Utah for keeping it close. Tough night for Utah Jazz What you may have missed Hour 2 CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech Good, Bad & Ugly Whole World News Hour 3 Byrd Ficklin commits to Utah Sports Roulette Final thoughts

  • Hans & Scotty G.

    HOUR 3: QB Byrd Ficklin commits to Utes again | Utah's offense could be really good again under Kevin McGiven | Aaron Rodgers last stand | Utah State enters the top 25 in AP

    1/12/2026 | 34 mins.

    Byrd Ficklin commits to Utah Sports Roulette Final thoughts

  • Hans & Scotty G.

    CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech: NFL Wildcard weekend delivered chaotic & entertaining

    1/12/2026 | 18 mins.

    CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech

  • Hans & Scotty G.

    HOUR 2: NFL insider John Breech recaps a crazy Wildcard weekend | Ben Johnson standing by his F the Packers comments | Poor hygiene or dodged a bullet

    1/12/2026 | 41 mins.

    CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech Good, Bad & Ugly Whole World News

  • Hans & Scotty G.

    HOUR 1: Takeaways from BYU's close win over rival Utah at the Huntsman Center | Utah State students represented at Boise State | Utah Jazz make the wrong kind of history with loss to Charlotte | Brooks Koepka coming back to PGA

    1/12/2026 | 39 mins.

    Starting Lineup: BYU beats Utah in hoops | Props to Utah for keeping it close. Tough night for Utah Jazz What you may have missed

About Hans & Scotty G.

Hans & Scotty G. tackle the biggest topics of the day, featuring a stellar list of guest hosts that include Matt Harpring, David Locke, Craig Bolerjack, and others. From the Utes and Cougars to the Utah Jazz, Hans & Scotty get you inside the huddle with access and opinions you won’t get anywhere else.
Sports

