Starting Lineup: BYU beats Utah in hoops | Props to Utah for keeping it close. Tough night for Utah Jazz What you may have missed

HOUR 1: Takeaways from BYU's close win over rival Utah at the Huntsman Center | Utah State students represented at Boise State | Utah Jazz make the wrong kind of history with loss to Charlotte | Brooks Koepka coming back to PGA

HOUR 3: QB Byrd Ficklin commits to Utes again | Utah's offense could be really good again under Kevin McGiven | Aaron Rodgers last stand | Utah State enters the top 25 in AP

Hour 1 Starting Lineup: BYU beats Utah in hoops | Props to Utah for keeping it close. Tough night for Utah Jazz What you may have missed Hour 2 CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech Good, Bad & Ugly Whole World News Hour 3 Byrd Ficklin commits to Utah Sports Roulette Final thoughts

FULL SHOW: Takeaways from BYU @ Utah | Utah Jazz make the wrong kind of history | QB Byrd Ficklin officially commits again to Utah | NFL writer John Breech recaps the Wildcard weekend | Utah State students represented in Boise | Brooks Koepka returning to PGA

About Hans & Scotty G.

Hans & Scotty G. tackle the biggest topics of the day, featuring a stellar list of guest hosts that include Matt Harpring, David Locke, Craig Bolerjack, and others. From the Utes and Cougars to the Utah Jazz, Hans & Scotty get you inside the huddle with access and opinions you won’t get anywhere else.