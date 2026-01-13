FULL SHOW: Takeaways from BYU @ Utah | Utah Jazz make the wrong kind of history | QB Byrd Ficklin officially commits again to Utah | NFL writer John Breech recaps the Wildcard weekend | Utah State students represented in Boise | Brooks Koepka returning to PGA
1/12/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
Hour 1 Starting Lineup: BYU beats Utah in hoops | Props to Utah for keeping it close. Tough night for Utah Jazz What you may have missed Hour 2 CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech Good, Bad & Ugly Whole World News Hour 3 Byrd Ficklin commits to Utah Sports Roulette Final thoughts
HOUR 3: QB Byrd Ficklin commits to Utes again | Utah's offense could be really good again under Kevin McGiven | Aaron Rodgers last stand | Utah State enters the top 25 in AP
1/12/2026 | 34 mins.
CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech: NFL Wildcard weekend delivered chaotic & entertaining
1/12/2026 | 18 mins.
HOUR 2: NFL insider John Breech recaps a crazy Wildcard weekend | Ben Johnson standing by his F the Packers comments | Poor hygiene or dodged a bullet
1/12/2026 | 41 mins.
HOUR 1: Takeaways from BYU's close win over rival Utah at the Huntsman Center | Utah State students represented at Boise State | Utah Jazz make the wrong kind of history with loss to Charlotte | Brooks Koepka coming back to PGA
1/12/2026 | 39 mins.
Hans & Scotty G.