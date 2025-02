Early Draft Notes

Keep or Kut - Chad (@chadyoung) and Pete (@PeteBBaseball) are getting into draft season and have found some interesting trends in their early drafts. They take a look at some of what happened in the Keep or Kut Listener Leagues, as well as the FanGraphs Staff Ottoneu League,Timestamps5:11 - Guys you can get even after the auction is over.11:26 - Marcus Semien wasn't as bad as you think.17:25 - Roki Sasaki and other high-priced pitchers in the Keep or Kut Listener 4x4: Zac Gallen, Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes, Luis Castillo24:01 - What signal do you get from how MLB teams spend on a player?28:45 - Zac Gallen the cheapest of the top tier FA and that feels wrong32:34 - Corbn Burnes going a full price tier above the rest of the arms?37:19 - OF was shallow, with Cody Bellinger, Jorge Soler, Randy Arozarena, Luis Robert, and Mike Trout most of the early names.45:12 - Tyler Soderstrom, Ottoneu H2H C and knowing your format53:20 - Interesting picks in the keep or kut listener fantrax leagues, including when to take prospects and closers getting pushed up