Keep or Kut - Chad (@chadyoung) and Pete (@PeteBBaseball) are getting into draft season and have found some interesting trends in their early drafts. They take a look at some of what happened in the Keep or Kut Listener Leagues, as well as the FanGraphs Staff Ottoneu League,Timestamps5:11 - Guys you can get even after the auction is over.11:26 - Marcus Semien wasn’t as bad as you think.17:25 - Roki Sasaki and other high-priced pitchers in the Keep or Kut Listener 4x4: Zac Gallen, Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes, Luis Castillo24:01 - What signal do you get from how MLB teams spend on a player?28:45 - Zac Gallen the cheapest of the top tier FA and that feels wrong32:34 - Corbn Burnes going a full price tier above the rest of the arms?37:19 - OF was shallow, with Cody Bellinger, Jorge Soler, Randy Arozarena, Luis Robert, and Mike Trout most of the early names.45:12 - Tyler Soderstrom, Ottoneu H2H C and knowing your format53:20 - Interesting picks in the keep or kut listener fantrax leagues, including when to take prospects and closers getting pushed up Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | RSSConnect: Twitter | [email protected] | Join PL+Get PL+ and join our Discord: https://pitcherlist.com/plus
Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network
--------
1:08:34
PPP 589 - Every Atlanta Starting Pitcher For 2025
The Plus Pitch Podcast with Nick Pollack, breaking down every MLB team's rotation for 2025.Get access to the full written article of every team by becoming a PL Pro member - Use promo code PODCAST to get 15% off.Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network
Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network
--------
16:54
PPP 588 - Every Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher For 2025
The Plus Pitch Podcast with Nick Pollack, breaking down every MLB team's rotation for 2025.Get access to the full written article of every team by becoming a PL Pro member - Use promo code PODCAST to get 15% off.Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network
Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network
--------
24:06
FBB 006 - Hitters We Love
Fantasy Baseball BeatThe guys discuss the hitters that they love. The boys are back and go position by position to discuss the hitters that they love the most.CatcherGabriel MorenoIvan HerreraShea LangeliersFirst BaseNathaniel LoweCody BellingerPaul GoldschmidtSecond BaseJonathan IndiaBrandon LoweJordan WestburgShortstopJeremy PenaBo BichetteFrancisco LindorThird BaseLuis RengifoIsaac ParedesMatt ChapmanOutfieldJung Hoo LeeIan HappDylan Crews
Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network
--------
49:52
PPP 587 - Every St. Louis Cardinals Starting Pitcher For 2025
The Plus Pitch Podcast with Nick Pollack, breaking down every MLB team's rotation for 2025.Get access to the full written article of every team by becoming a PL Pro member - Use promo code PODCAST to get 15% off.Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network
Join: PL+ | PL ProProud member of the Pitcher List Podcast Network