Greg Albertyn joins us for Chapter 335! Greg shares his journey from leaving South Africa to pursue his dream of becoming a world champion, including his battle to beat the legendary Stefan Everts. He also talks about his transition into Supercross, where he raced against icons like Jeremy McGrath, Kevin Windham, and more. Greg opens up about untold stories from his life after racing, including his business ventures, losing millions, making millions, and the resilience that kept him moving forward. This is an episode you don't want to miss!
3:18:00
CHAPTER 334 Ft. Dianna Dahlgren
Dianna Dahlgren joins us for Chapter 334—you won't want to miss this! Dianna and Jase, longtime friends, catch up and dive into her incredible journey. From her time as Miss Supercross to behind-the-scenes moments you've never heard, Dianna shares it all—what it's like being married to a Navy SEAL, how she got into modeling, her experience working with Monster Energy, and the story behind building her own business. This episode is packed with stories and inspiration you don't want to miss!
3:11:40
CHAPTER 333 Ft. Justin Hill
Gypsy Gang! Check out Chapter 333 featuring Justin Hill!In this podcast, Justin Hill opens up about his Supercross career and the big decision to retire from racing to become a police officer. He talks about what led him to make such a huge life change and shares stories about building his dream ranch in Wyoming. Justin gives us an inside look at his journey so far.
5:06:20
CHAPTER 332 Ft. Stephane Roncada
Gypsy Gang! Check out Chapter 332 featuring Stephane Roncada!Stephane Roncada is a legend in our sport—more than just a racer, he's a pioneer and survivor. From battling icons like James Stewart, Travis Pastrana, and Ricky Carmichael in his pro motocross and supercross career, Stephane's journey is full of grit, talent, and unforgettable moments.In this episode, we dive into his epic career, including a wild run-in with Brian Deegan. Stephane also shares his thoughts on Jeremy McGrath and what he appreciated about him as a rider. He opens up about the tough road to chasing the American dream, the sacrifices his family made for him, and the dark chapter in his life that almost changed everything. His story of overcoming a suicide attempt and finding a second chance at life is both powerful and inspiring.After hanging up his boots, Stephane didn't slow down. He shifted gears and helped create some of the most iconic motocross video games in history. His transition from pro racer to industry innovator is a testament to how passion evolves.This episode is packed with raw honesty, unforgettable stories, and a look at what it really means to redefine success.
3:34:03
CHAPTER 331 Ft. Brett Tippie
Brett Tippie | Chapter 331 | Freeride Pioneer & MTB Legend Brett Tippie, one of the founding fathers of freeride mountain biking, joined us in the studio for an incredible conversation filled with life lessons, wild stories, and a look back on his legendary career. Tippie's energy is contagious, and his journey from the early days of MTB to becoming a key figure in the sport is nothing short of inspiring. In this episode, we explore Brett's journey from his family heritage to what it was like making money as a professional athlete, and of course, the making of the iconic movie Kranked. Brett also talks about overcoming substance abuse, how meeting his wife turned his life around, and the deep, lasting connection he has with the MTB community.
Host Jase Macalpine has spent the last ten years as a Gypsy Film Maker traveling around the world. Gypsy Tales is about the people met along the way, people who have inspired the journey or are just plain interesting.