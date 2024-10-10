CHAPTER 332 Ft. Stephane Roncada

Gypsy Gang! Check out Chapter 332 featuring Stephane Roncada!Stephane Roncada is a legend in our sport—more than just a racer, he’s a pioneer and survivor. From battling icons like James Stewart, Travis Pastrana, and Ricky Carmichael in his pro motocross and supercross career, Stephane’s journey is full of grit, talent, and unforgettable moments.In this episode, we dive into his epic career, including a wild run-in with Brian Deegan. Stephane also shares his thoughts on Jeremy McGrath and what he appreciated about him as a rider. He opens up about the tough road to chasing the American dream, the sacrifices his family made for him, and the dark chapter in his life that almost changed everything. His story of overcoming a suicide attempt and finding a second chance at life is both powerful and inspiring.After hanging up his boots, Stephane didn’t slow down. He shifted gears and helped create some of the most iconic motocross video games in history. His transition from pro racer to industry innovator is a testament to how passion evolves.This episode is packed with raw honesty, unforgettable stories, and a look at what it really means to redefine success.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.