Growing Goodyear

Podcast Growing Goodyear
Hear from the Goodyear City Council and city leaders as they discuss the hottest topics in one of the country's fastest growing cities: topics like economic dev... More
  • Summer is Cool in Goodyear!
    From the aquatics center to the teen room, hear why the Goodyear Recreation Campus is the coolest place to be this summer. Plus, learn about all of the different ways to experience and enjoy this year's Star Spangled Fourth spectacular. 
    6/15/2023
    25:14
  • What's Hot in the West Valley?
    From jobs to healthcare to entertainment and more, hear why the West Valley has become one of the fastest growing areas in the country. Learn about the businesses and events that are coming soon to the area and how they are putting the West Valley on the global map. 
    5/16/2023
    32:39
  • Goodyear Fire's Commitment to Care
    Hear from a Goodyear mother on how her family has built a special relationship with the members of the Goodyear Fire Department after a life changing moment for her daughter. Plus, learn about the launch of the city’s first ever ambulance service and how the members of the Goodyear Fire Department wanted to expand their level of care from Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi. 
    4/5/2023
    26:35
  • Mayor Pizzillo on the State of the City
    Listen in as Mayor Joe Pizzillo discusses his vision for making sure the city of Goodyear is a complete city - and a great place to live, work and play. 
    2/9/2023
    24:30
  • What About Water?
    Learn how Goodyear plans and prepares to ensure the city's water resources stay flowing now and in the future.  Plus, hear some practical ways on how you can save on your monthly water bill while also doing your part to help conserve water. 
    1/13/2023
    28:48

About Growing Goodyear

Hear from the Goodyear City Council and city leaders as they discuss the hottest topics in one of the country's fastest growing cities: topics like economic development, public safety, community service, and more.
