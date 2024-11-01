Hey, Petaluma! Are you spending time thinking about politics but feeling exhausted by it all at the same time? Have we got a podcast for you! With Episode #4 of One Petaluma, we're doing a deep dive on how local government serves the community, no matter what happens in any given November. We felt that returning to the roots of what it means to be a public servant might be a nice reprieve from the division of this year's election season. Because no matter who wins at the local, state, or federal level, your City staff will be here, keeping the water running, repairing the roads, and putting the community first. You'll hear from City Manager Peggy Flynn, City Attorney Eric Danly, Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran, Police Chief Brian Miller, and Director of Parks & Recreation Drew Halter. One Petaluma is hosted by Jamieson Bunn, Petaluma's Communications Program Manager, and recorded at the KPCA studios in Petaluma. Sound production is by Rob Tomaszewski and Brandon Serrano, and editing for this episode is by Jamieson Bunn and Brandon Serrano.
--------
51:21
One Petaluma, Episode #3: Fire Season
This September, we're celebrating Emergency Preparedness Month with Episode 3 of our One Petaluma Podcast! You'll learn more about how Petaluma's fire risk is different from elsewhere in the North Bay, how to stay safe, and how your Fire Department team is working with other jurisdictions and community groups to create a system of mutual aid to strengthen our protections in the event of fires or other disasters.You'll hear from Jeff Schach, Petaluma's Fire Chief; Chad Costa, Deputy Fire Chief; Jessica Power, Fire Marshall; and Tom Jordan, Emergency Manager. One Petaluma is hosted by Jamieson Bunn, Communications Program Manager, and recorded at the KPCA studios in Petaluma. Sound production is by Rob Tomaszewski and editing for this episode is by Jamieson Bunn and Darren Racusen.
--------
36:08
One Petaluma Podcast Episode #2: Safe Streets
In Episode 2 of One Petaluma, we're learning about our Safe Streets program and how the Public Works & Utilities team is working to improve not just the condition of our roads, but expand mobility options across the city. You'll hear from Gina Benedetti-Petnic, Interim Director of Public Works & Utilities; Jeff Stutsman, Deputy Director of Operations; Bjorn Griepenburg, Active Transportation Manager; and Jessica Medina, Communications Project Manager. One Petaluma is hosted by Jamieson Bunn, Communications Program Manager, and recorded at the KPCA studios in Petaluma. Sound production is by Rob Tomaszewski and editing for this episode is by Darren Racusen and Jamieson Bunn.
--------
37:28
One Petaluma Podcast Episode #1: Empathy and Information
Welcome to One Petaluma - the City of Petaluma's podcast! Here you'll get a deeper look into the work of City staff and some of the major projects coming up in Petaluma.In our first episode, we introduce the City Communications team working behind the scenes to bring you information about your local government. Petaluma's communications program launched during the COVID shutdown, when information around public health was changing daily. Now, the program is evolving as Petaluma's city government is taking on big new projects like long overdue road repairs, park upgrades and more. You'll hear from Jamieson Bunn (Communications Program Manager) Jessica Medina (Communications Project Manager) and Ingrid Alverde (Director of Economic Development and Open Government).