One Petaluma, Episode #4: At Your Civil Service

Hey, Petaluma! Are you spending time thinking about politics but feeling exhausted by it all at the same time? Have we got a podcast for you! With Episode #4 of One Petaluma, we're doing a deep dive on how local government serves the community, no matter what happens in any given November. We felt that returning to the roots of what it means to be a public servant might be a nice reprieve from the division of this year's election season. Because no matter who wins at the local, state, or federal level, your City staff will be here, keeping the water running, repairing the roads, and putting the community first. You'll hear from City Manager Peggy Flynn, City Attorney Eric Danly, Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran, Police Chief Brian Miller, and Director of Parks & Recreation Drew Halter. One Petaluma is hosted by Jamieson Bunn, Petaluma's Communications Program Manager, and recorded at the KPCA studios in Petaluma. Sound production is by Rob Tomaszewski and Brandon Serrano, and editing for this episode is by Jamieson Bunn and Brandon Serrano.