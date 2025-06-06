#32 Erica Sosna: Build the Career You Want—Before Someone Else Designs It for You

In Part 2 of her conversation, Erica Sosna bridges personal resilience and professional wisdom—sharing how The Career Equation helps both individuals and organizations build careers that actually fit. Instead of offering empty advice, Erica gives a practical, human-centered model that empowers people to align their skills, passions, impact, and environment into a sustainable career path. For Gen Xers tired of ad-hoc career advice and vague empowerment slogans, this episode offers a grounded, actionable framework to take back control—whether you’re rebuilding, pivoting, or designing your next decade.>>Turning Recovery Into Renewal“I used the same frameworks I teach—because they work when life gets real.”Erica reflects on how personal recovery deepened her belief that career design must be rooted in human needs, not corporate scripts.>>The Power of Acceptance“Accept it as if you chose it.”She shares the life philosophy that fueled her healing—and how it applies to navigating career setbacks, redundancies, and reinventions.>>Start With the End in Mind“What do you want to experience—not just achieve?”Erica explains how vivid future visioning, tied to emotion not status, creates a powerful magnet for sustainable action and career progress.>>The Career Equation, Demystified“Skills + Passion + Impact ÷ Environment = Career Sweet Spot.”She walks through the four critical elements employers and individuals need to align for lasting engagement, growth, and loyalty.>>Career Conversations That Actually Work“You wouldn’t run 10 accounting systems. Why have 10 ways to talk about careers?”Erica shares why companies like Amazon and Nomura are adopting The Career Equation to bring structure, simplicity, and human connection back into career development.__________________________Connect with us:Linkedin: Vince Chan and Erica Sosna