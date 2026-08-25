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17 episodes
- In September 2020, 35-year-old Tiffany Booth was living in Las Vegas when she suddenly stopped communicating with the family and friends she spoke to almost every day. At first, it appeared Tiffany was traveling with her boyfriend, Eduardo Clemente — but as the days passed, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance became increasingly difficult to explain.
Tiffany’s car was eventually discovered abandoned hundreds of miles from Las Vegas. Evidence inside her condo suggested something violent had happened there, and investigators began retracing the couple’s movements across Nevada and Idaho.
On October 19, 2020, Tiffany’s body was discovered near Indian Springs, Nevada. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Police soon named Eduardo Clemente a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest — but Clemente had disappeared. Years later, authorities are still searching for him.
This week on Frozen Files, Madison McGhee examines Tiffany Booth’s murder, the unusual trail left behind in the days surrounding her death, and the ongoing question at the heart of her case: Where is Eduardo Clemente?
Anyone with information can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.
Frozen Files gives a voice to the unsolved and overlooked. New episodes every Monday.
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- When David Carter failed to show up for work, his family knew something was terribly wrong.Their search led them to his apartment, where subtle clues pointed to violence. Within days, David's dismembered remains were discovered along Interstate 75 in Ohio. Detectives quickly developed a suspect, but before prosecutors could bring the case to trial, she vanished.Today, the woman accused of David's murder remains a fugitive, and his family continues to wait for the justice they have spent years pursuing.In this episode of Frozen Files, Madison McGhee explores David's life, the investigation that followed his disappearance, and the unanswered questions surrounding one of Michigan's most shocking homicide cases.For a full list of sources, please visit:https://www.icecoldcase.com/frozenfiles/davidcarter
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- A quiet Sunday night. A familiar routine. By morning, Jonathan Hoang was gone.Jonathan was 21 years old and living with his family in Arlington, Washington when he disappeared during the night of March 30, 2025. His family says he never left home without permission, rarely deviated from his routine, and depended heavily on structure and familiarity.An extensive search involving scent dogs, helicopters, drones, search-and-rescue teams, and thousands of volunteer hours produced almost no answers. His scent appeared to stop at the road near his home. Months later, a possible sighting captured on a Ring camera 40 miles away reignited hope— but also created new questions.If you have information about Jonathan's whereabouts, contact the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers: 425-388-3393For a full list of sources, please visit:https://www.icecoldcase.com/frozenfiles/jonathanhoang
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- A double murder inside a Las Vegas home known as “Mini Graceland” left behind a scene that didn’t make sense and one detail that has never been explained.In October 1993, Elvis tribute artist Dana MacKay and former Mrs. Nevada Mary Huffman were found shot to death in their entryway. At first, investigators believed it may have been a burglary gone wrong. But nothing of value was taken. Cash and jewelry were left behind. The only thing missing was a manila folder Dana was known to carry everywhere — containing business records, personal documents, and information tied to an ongoing legal dispute.As the investigation unfolded, theories ranged from robbery to something more deliberate. Years later, a detective revisiting the case said there were strong indications it may have been a murder-for-hire plot. More than 30 years later, the case remains unsolved.If you have any information about the murders of Dana MacKay and Mary Huffman, please contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.For a full list of sources, please visit:https://www.icecoldcase.com/frozenfiles/danamackay-maryhuffman
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- 25-year-old Trish Haynes traveled to New Hampshire in 2018 to resolve a court case. She told her family she would be home soon. She never returned.At first, her family was given explanations that seemed possible — she went to Vermont, she needed space, she would reach out when she was ready. But as weeks passed, those stories began to fall apart.Trish had been staying at a home in Grafton, New Hampshire. The people who last saw her alive have never publicly explained what happened there. Months later, investigators made a discovery in a nearby pond that changed the case entirely.Over the years, witnesses have come forward with allegations about what may have happened inside that home — accounts of violence, control, and fear. There are names connected to the case. There are people who may know more. And yet, no one has ever been charged.This episode breaks down the timeline of Trish Haynes’ final months, the people she was surrounded by, and the unanswered questions that remain.If you have information, contact the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.For a full list of sources, please visit:https://www.icecoldcase.com/frozenfiles/trishhaynes
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About Frozen Files
Giving a voice to the unsolved and overlooked, Frozen Files is a weekly deep dive into true crime cases that never got a resolution. Hosted by Madison McGhee, each episode examines the facts, failures, and unanswered questions behind investigations that went cold and the systems that allowed them to stay that way. New episodes every Monday.
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