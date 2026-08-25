25-year-old Trish Haynes traveled to New Hampshire in 2018 to resolve a court case. She told her family she would be home soon. She never returned.At first, her family was given explanations that seemed possible — she went to Vermont, she needed space, she would reach out when she was ready. But as weeks passed, those stories began to fall apart.Trish had been staying at a home in Grafton, New Hampshire. The people who last saw her alive have never publicly explained what happened there. Months later, investigators made a discovery in a nearby pond that changed the case entirely.Over the years, witnesses have come forward with allegations about what may have happened inside that home — accounts of violence, control, and fear. There are names connected to the case. There are people who may know more. And yet, no one has ever been charged.This episode breaks down the timeline of Trish Haynes’ final months, the people she was surrounded by, and the unanswered questions that remain.If you have information, contact the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.For a full list of sources, please visit:https://www.icecoldcase.com/frozenfiles/trishhaynes

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