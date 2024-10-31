From Bomb to Ballot: The History of Sinn Féin

Ten young men starve themselves to death in a prison outside Belfast. One of them – Bobby Sands – is an elected MP. Their deaths bring widespread sympathy to the Republican cause and the Provisional IRA’s little-known political wing, Sinn Féin, is bolstered by increasing electoral success. Two years later – at the height of the hottest summer on record – Gerry Adams, widely believed to be a former leader in the IRA (something he denies), is elected to Westminster. Militant Irish nationalism has gone political. All seven episodes of From Bomb to Ballot are available now. Host: John Lee Producers: Artemis Irvine and Bella Soames Assistant Producer: Sally McLennan Sound Design: John Scott Podcast Artwork: Lindsay Fagan Script Consultant: Liam Thompson Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Two IRA men – John Crawley and Martin Ferris – are caught with seven tons of ammunition on their boat, just off the coast of Kerry. They are sentenced to 10 years in prison. Meanwhile, the IRA take their fight to the British mainland with renewed vigour. Bombs explode in Brighton, Hyde Park, and Manchester, killing thousands of innocent civilians and… nearly, Margaret Thatcher. But, behind closed doors, Sinn Féin politicians and their British counterparts take the first, faltering steps towards peace. A decade after his arrest, Martin Ferris is released from prison to a changed political landscape. He decides the time for armed struggle is over, and becomes a prominent Sinn Féin political activist. All seven episodes of From Bomb to Ballot are available now.

The Provisional IRA end their ceasefire in spectacular fashion, and the scale of the bomb detonated in the middle of Canary Wharf sparks renewed attempts to end the Troubles. Britain and Ireland have new Prime Ministers, who share a personal connection and a desire to get an agreement over the line, fast. And.. behind closed doors, Monica McWilliams is forging connections with Sinn Fein's women, and Labour Minister Paul Murphy is having fish and chips with Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness. The stage is set for an historic peace agreement.

In Omagh, a car bomb kills 29 people, including two unborn children. It is the biggest single atrocity of the Troubles and comes just four months after the Good Friday Agreement is signed. The peace holds… but the Omagh Bomb shows that Pandora's Box of paramilitary violence opened decades earlier will not be straightforward to close. Nonetheless, a new generation of Sinn Fein activists – untouched by the violence of the previous decades – are climbing the party's ranks. But even after the arrival of peace, Republican communities across Northern Ireland continue to distrust the state, often with harrowing consequences… as Mairia Cahill is to discover.

Gerry Adams stands down as the President of Sinn Fein and is replaced by Mary Lou McDonald, a middle-class Dubliner with no personal connection to the Troubles. Sinn Fein achieves an historic result in the 2020 election and announces itself as Ireland's main opposition party. That's until Dublin explodes into far-right riots and Sinn Fein's uneasy coalition of voters unravels. And the party struggles to shake off other scandals – some historic, others more recent – that cast doubt on their fitness for government.

About From Bomb to Ballot: The History of Sinn Féin

In 1981, ten young men starved themselves to death in a prison on the outskirts of Belfast. They were all members of the Irish Republican Army, and had been protesting their right to be treated as political prisoners. Their deaths shocked the world. The Hunger Strikes made martyrs of the young republican men who died and were the apex of a thirty year conflict in Ireland that – by its conclusion – had claimed the lives of 3,500 people, and gained a euphemism: The Troubles. The strikes also marked the moment that a little-known nationalist fringe group named Sinn Féin was catapulted from obscurity into the mainstream. Four decades later, Sinn Féin made history when it won the popular vote in the Ireland’s 2020 General Election and came within touching distance of taking power on both sides of the Irish border. Now, with the country on the eve of another election, Sinn Féin should be riding high in the polls. Instead, they are bogged down in chaos and disorder. Criticised for failing to come up with a coherent policy on immigration, and dogged by allegations of sexual abuse and internal cover-ups. Their election prospects look dubious, at best. Whatever you think of them, Sinn Féin remain one of the most consequential political movements in recent history, and, more so than any other political party, their political fortunes remain irrevocably shaped by their past. To understand Sinn Féin, you have to go back to their roots. In this limited series launching on November 22, political editor John Lee, who has been covering Sinn Féin for three decades, explores the history of the conflict that came to be known as the Troubles to understand where Sinn Féin came from, and where it might be going. He has spoken to key players from both sides of the Irish border, including current and former politicians, peace activists, former Provisional IRA members and ordinary civilians. And he has asked them all... who are Sinn Féin, really? Host: John Lee Producers: Artemis Irvine and Bella Soames Assistant Producer: Sally McLennan Production Manager: Vittoria Cecchini Sound Design: John Scott Script Consultant: Liam Thompson