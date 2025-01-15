Powered by RND
OBSCURUM
OBSCURUM

iHeartPodcasts
OBSCURUM is an investigative podcast series hosted by Gabe Lenners that explores an obscure side of rural America. In Season One, "Invasion of the Drones," list...
HistorySociety & Culture

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Invasion of the Drones: Main Trailer
    When mysterious drones appear in the skies above rural America, journalist and producer Gabe Lenners’ hometown holiday visit spirals into a multi-year investigation to uncover the truth behind the sightings. Official Site: https://www.obscurumseries.com/podcast Follow OBSCURUM: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/obscurum_series/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@obscurum_series YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@obscurum_series Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/obscurum/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    2:34
  • Invasion of the Drones: Teaser
    When unexplained aircraft began appearing at night over the prairies in Colorado and Nebraska, locals are left wondering—are they drones, or something far stranger? Official Site: https://www.obscurumseries.com/podcast Follow OBSCURUM: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/obscurum_series/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@obscurum_series YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@obscurum_series Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/obscurum/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:31

About OBSCURUM

OBSCURUM is an investigative podcast series hosted by Gabe Lenners that explores an obscure side of rural America. In Season One, "Invasion of the Drones," listeners are thrust into the chilling origins of mysterious drone sightings over the Midwest. Episodes unravel a wave of unexplained aircraft that rattled Nebraska and Colorado starting in 2019—sparking conspiracy theories, lies and shocking truths. The full story has remained untold—until now.
