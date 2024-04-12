Powered by RND
The Historian's Table

The Historian's Table
"The Historian's Table" believes that taking an honest look at history means taking an honest look at ourselves. We go straight to the historian because history...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Epilogue
    History is murky. It is full of contradictions and complications, and it is important to accept this reality. In the season finale, we head to Missoula, Montana, where Diego, Julian, and Charles meet up to talk about life, history, and being honest with ourselves.
    --------  
    31:32
  • Act IV: I Belong Here
    We sometimes ignore parts of our past that we are ashamed of, but if we are being honest with ourselves and with history, we have to face and acknowledge these things. In this episode, Diego and Julian look to their childhoods in Nashville, and Diego tells the story of Catarina de San Juan - a holy woman whose story the Spanish Empire censored and tried to erase. Hosted by Charles Fournier Written by Charles Fournier and Diego Javier Luis  Based on the book "The First Asians in the Americas" by Diego Javier Luis Produced by Charles Fournier, Diego Javier Luis, and Julian Saporiti with support from Tufts University  Created by Julian Saporiti, Diego Javier Luis, and Charles Fournier  Music by Julian Saporiti Edited by Charles Fournier Engineered by Charles Fournier and Julian Saporiti  Sound Mixing and Mastering by Seth Boggess Graphic Design by Emilia Halvorsen Saporiti
    --------  
    37:11
  • Act III: Just Human
    Honest history requires humanizing the people involved. Diego and Julian travel to Nashville to visit William, Diego's dad, so we can get to know Diego better by learning about this man that had such a big impact on him. As we contextualize Diego's origins, Diego details the 1603 massacre and the mutiny that lead to it. Hosted by Charles Fournier Written by Charles Fournier and Diego Javier Luis  Based on the book "The First Asians in the Americas" by Diego Javier Luis Produced by Charles Fournier, Diego Javier Luis, and Julian Saporiti with support from Tufts University  Created by Julian Saporiti, Diego Javier Luis, and Charles Fournier  Music by Julian Saporiti Edited by Charles Fournier Engineered by Charles Fournier and Julian Saporiti  Sound Mixing and Mastering by Seth Boggess Graphic Design by Emilia Halvorsen Saporiti
    --------  
    36:44
  • Act II: Culturally Adrift
    The identities we seek are not always the identities find. In Diego's travels to China, Thailand, and Spain in search of a sense of belonging, he finds community in unexpected places. These experiences influenced Diego's research as he considered how the first Asians in the Americas established community with strangers in a strange land under the name of Chino. Hosted by Charles Fournier Written by Charles Fournier and Diego Javier Luis  Based on the book "The First Asians in the Americas" by Diego Javier Luis Produced by Charles Fournier, Diego Javier Luis, and Julian Saporiti with support from Tufts University  Created by Julian Saporiti, Diego Javier Luis, and Charles Fournier  Music by Julian Saporiti Edited by Charles Fournier Engineered by Charles Fournier and Julian Saporiti  Sound Mixing and Mastering by Seth Boggess Graphic Design by Emilia Halvorsen Saporiti
    --------  
    35:25
  • Act I: Complicating History
    Origin stories can help us better understand our present. Growing up, Diego never felt like he belonged, so he began searching for his own roots. This habit of seeking paved his path to becoming a historian and complicating the origins of the first Asians in the Americas. Hosted by Charles Fournier Written by Charles Fournier and Diego Javier Luis  Based on the book "The First Asians in the Americas" by Diego Javier Luis Produced by Charles Fournier, Diego Javier Luis, and Julian Saporiti with support from Tufts University  Created by Julian Saporiti, Diego Javier Luis, and Charles Fournier  Music by Julian Saporiti Edited by Charles Fournier Engineered by Charles Fournier and Julian Saporiti  Sound Mixing and Mastering by Seth Boggess Graphic Design by Emilia Halvorsen Saporiti
    --------  
    36:15

About The Historian's Table

"The Historian's Table" believes that taking an honest look at history means taking an honest look at ourselves. We go straight to the historian because history cannot be separated from those who write it.
