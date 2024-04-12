History is murky. It is full of contradictions and complications, and it is important to accept this reality. In the season finale, we head to Missoula, Montana, where Diego, Julian, and Charles meet up to talk about life, history, and being honest with ourselves.
31:32
Act IV: I Belong Here
We sometimes ignore parts of our past that we are ashamed of, but if we are being honest with ourselves and with history, we have to face and acknowledge these things. In this episode, Diego and Julian look to their childhoods in Nashville, and Diego tells the story of Catarina de San Juan - a holy woman whose story the Spanish Empire censored and tried to erase.
Hosted by Charles Fournier
Written by Charles Fournier and Diego Javier Luis
Based on the book "The First Asians in the Americas" by Diego Javier Luis
Produced by Charles Fournier, Diego Javier Luis, and Julian Saporiti with support from Tufts University
Created by Julian Saporiti, Diego Javier Luis, and Charles Fournier
Music by Julian Saporiti
Edited by Charles Fournier
Engineered by Charles Fournier and Julian Saporiti
Sound Mixing and Mastering by Seth Boggess
Graphic Design by Emilia Halvorsen Saporiti
37:11
Act III: Just Human
Honest history requires humanizing the people involved. Diego and Julian travel to Nashville to visit William, Diego's dad, so we can get to know Diego better by learning about this man that had such a big impact on him. As we contextualize Diego's origins, Diego details the 1603 massacre and the mutiny that lead to it.
36:44
Act II: Culturally Adrift
The identities we seek are not always the identities find. In Diego's travels to China, Thailand, and Spain in search of a sense of belonging, he finds community in unexpected places. These experiences influenced Diego's research as he considered how the first Asians in the Americas established community with strangers in a strange land under the name of Chino.
35:25
Act I: Complicating History
Origin stories can help us better understand our present. Growing up, Diego never felt like he belonged, so he began searching for his own roots. This habit of seeking paved his path to becoming a historian and complicating the origins of the first Asians in the Americas.
"The Historian's Table" believes that taking an honest look at history means taking an honest look at ourselves. We go straight to the historian because history cannot be separated from those who write it.