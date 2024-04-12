Act IV: I Belong Here

We sometimes ignore parts of our past that we are ashamed of, but if we are being honest with ourselves and with history, we have to face and acknowledge these things. In this episode, Diego and Julian look to their childhoods in Nashville, and Diego tells the story of Catarina de San Juan - a holy woman whose story the Spanish Empire censored and tried to erase.